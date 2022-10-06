With October comes a growing interest in events at Gloucester’s Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., which has a flurry of seasonal offerings, starting with a production inspired by hair-raising stories.
On Fridays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., will be “The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare: Inspired by the Tales of Edgar Allan Poe.”
The story is set in the days following the 1929 stock market crash, when John Hays Hammond Jr. invites a circle of close friends and members of high society to his newly constructed castle for a grand masquerade on Halloween night.
“These heart-pounding stories weave the Hammond household into Poe’s ‘The Cask of Amontillado,’ ‘The Pit and the Pendulum,’ ‘The Tell-Tale Heart,’ ‘The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar,’ and ‘Fall of the House of Usher’,” the museum said in announcing the program. “As you move through this room-to-room theatrical performance, you will hear spine-chilling tales.”
Beginning on the drawbridge, and leading through multiple rooms in the castle, the program runs just under an hour. Performances are limited to 12 audience members at a time. Each story is about 10 minutes long. Performances begin every 15 minutes; the production is geared for those 14 and older. Tickets are $25 each. Venetian masks and similar attire is encouraged. For tickets, visit hammondcastle.org.
In other offerings, the Hammond Castle Museum presents “Brotherhood of the Arrow & Sword: A Medieval Reenactment Group” on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. This educational-based event focuses on the practice of historical European martial arts and other facets of medieval life. The armored fight demos are high energy. There also will be a discussion on archery and its history. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children, and 4 and under are free. For this program, there will be off-site parking at Gloucester High School, with a free shuttle bus to the museum. Parking at the museum will be for handicapped only.
Next Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. is the event “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror & Live Accompaniment” with Peter Krasinski. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The 1922 silent film “Nosferatu” will be shown in the Great Hall while Krasinski performs on Hammond’s original 1920s Chickering & Sons piano. General admission is $20. Concessions will be available.
Spiritualism Tours by Candlelight continue on Thursdays — Oct. 13, 20 and 27 — at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Recognizing the Hammonds’ interest in psychic capabilities, these specialty tours delve into the history of the American Spiritualism Movement. Cultural phenomena such as spirit photography and séances as well as other aspects of the movement will be discussed. Tickets are $20.
Information on these and other programs at the castle in October can be found: hammondcastle.org.
Musical trio in concert
Gloucester’s Jon Butcher and Allen Estes, along with Sal Baglio, will perform in concert at their CD release show on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. The rock, blues and soul-infused CD is titled “Gypsy Caravan.” Each musician alone puts on a crowd-pleasing show, so the three together will triple the talent. Butcher is a guitarist, songwriter and producer. Baglio is an energetic rock guitarist and songwriter, and Estes is a prolific singer-songwriter. They have been friends for more than four decades.
The 11 original songs are steeped in Americana, roots rock, and vocal harmonies reminiscent of Crosby, Stills and Nash and The Traveling Wilburys, according to a press release. Recorded over four months at Bang A Song Studio in Gloucester and engineered by Warren Babson, each of the trio contributed songs, ideas and arrangements in this collaboration.
“We’re blue-collar guys from working-class families. We grew up on the sound of rock radio and the promise of an electric guitar. We wanted to make a record that reflected that. We tell our own stories and there’s truth in that. We did a show together at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport some years ago. It was magic, the perfect mix of electric and acoustic music. We knew then we had something special enough to take it into the studio,” said Butcher.
Estes noted that working in the studio, the ideas came together with ease.
“One of us would have a tune and the other the words” said Estes. “We almost know what each of the others are thinking.”
“It is like making a musical gravy,” said Baglio, who led The Stompers for many years. “Allen brings American roots, folk and real country. Jon adds everything from blues, psychedelic soul power and rock. I bring the roll, blues and bit of British pop. It’s harmony and friendship and it is a beautiful experience.”
For more details, visit: https://regenttheatre.com/details/gypsy_caravan.
Cape Ann Artisans open studios
The 39th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios takes place this Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at studios in Gloucester and Rockport. The fall tour showcases 15 studios. During the months between the spring and fall tours, artisans are building their collections. Artists look forward to visitors asking questions and finding out about new work and artistic directions. Throughout the year, artisans contribute to the “From the Studio” blog found under the “News” tab on the capeannartisans.com website.
The tour is self-guided, and visitors are encouraged to do some advance planning by using the brochure with the map, which is available at tourism outlets and online at capeannartisans.com.
Featured studios are John Abisamra, fine art photography; David Archibald, ceramic arts; Cynthia Curtis, ceramic arts; Rob Diebboll, oil and watercolor; Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco, sea glass wearable art; Deborah Gonet, painting and mixed media; Rebecca Anne Nagle, painting and mixed media; Sinikka Nogelo, painting, sculpture, experimental arts; Melody Phaneuf, painter; Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan, ceramic arts; Marcie Rae, fine jeweler; Deb Schradieck, oil and watercolor; Sallie Strand, abstract painting; Pam Stratton, mosaics and mixed media; and Sara Wright, fiber arts.
Celebrating Folly Cove Designers
Cape Ann Museum opens a new exhibition about the Folly Cove Designers, drawing from the museum’s collection as well as from other repositories and private collections, this Saturday, Oct. 8. The exhibition, “Designed & Hand-Blocked by the Folly Cove Designers,” will explore the origins of the internationally known group and their place in the American Arts & Crafts movement in the 20th century. The exhibit runs through March 19, 2023.
“Of the renowned artists who created lasting Cape Ann legacies, the Folly Cove Designers were foremost among them,” said museum director Oliver Barker. “Their unique designs resonated locally and nationally, and their visionary leader, Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios, cultivated a strong group of predominantly women who have had a lasting imprint on textile and graphic design today. We are thrilled to offer this expanded exhibition so visitors can learn about these designers and their important place in history.”
The Cape Ann Museum has been collecting objects and archival materials related to the Folly Cove Designers since 1970 and is a major repository for group’s work. The group was in existence from 1938 to 1969, during which its designers participated in 16 museum exhibitions and supplied designs to well-known wholesalers and retailers including Lord & Taylor, F. Schumacher, and Skinner Silks, according to the museum.
For details on related programming, including an eight-week block-printing course starting Friday, Oct. 7, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Join the holiday cast
There are a few spots left for students interested in being part of the “Holiday Delights” production, led by Heidi Dallin, the Cape Ann YMCA’s theater specialist. She described the show as a festive evening of stories and music about special traditions that other cultures and families experience as seen through a young child’s magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holidays. All who register will be cast in the show. Students learn the basics of professional theater. Rehearsals will be at the Cape Ann YMCA and the schedule is flexible. Performances are Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. To join, go to “Register for Programs” at www.northshoreymca.org, then search for “Holiday Delights.” For more information and questions, contact Dallin at dallinh@northshoreymca.org or call 978-729-1094.
