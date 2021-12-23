The second annual 2021 Winter Lights on Cape Ann celebrates the holiday season with well over 100 light displays.
A map highlights participating locations in Rockport, Gloucester, Magnolia, Essex and Manchester. A custom-designed Google Drive map has been produced and is available at www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann.
The month-long promotion provides an opportunity to drive around and also enjoy what local businesses and restaurants have to offer, noted Elizabeth Carey, executive director of Discover Gloucester.
The displays will be up through Jan. 2.
Janet Wolahan solo show
Cape Ann artist Janet Wolahan has a solo show through Dec. 31 at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., in downtown Rockport.
Since moving to Rockport five years ago, Wolahan has been inspired by the rich landscapes of the coast and harbor, and Cape Ann’s fishing and lobster industries that abound on Cape Ann.
“The old fishing draggers, nearing obsolescence, have their own peculiar beauty and often make their way into Wolahan’s work. So, too, the intricate and ubiquitous lobster trap,” according to an exhibition statement.
For more details, visit: https://www.rockportartassn.org.
National show at Rockport Art
There is more art to explore at the Rockport Art Association & Museum. Its 2021 National juried show showcases artists from across the country as well as local artists.
The exhibition features drawing, mixed media, collage, photography, painting, digital art and sculpture. The exhibition may be viewed online at https://www.rockportartassn.org/raam-national. The show runs through Dec. 31.
Jurors Teresa Oaxaca and Mark Boedges chose the works from nearly 1,000 entries from artists throughout the United States.
Tale of two art colonies
An exhibition sharing the talents of two beloved art colonies is on view at Cape Ann Museum with its show “Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies,” which runs through Feb. 13, 2022. The show was produced by Cape Ann Museum in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum in Monhegan, Maine, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman.
Featured artists include: Don Stone, Paul Strisik, Theresa Bernstein, Emile Gruppe, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, Charles Movalli among many others.
During the early 20th century, both communities saw a surge of artists visit their shores, and the enclaves which evolved during that time gave artists the chance to socialize with one another and to work together, sharing ideas, trying out new techniques and critiquing each other’s work, according to an exhibition statement. Both places continue to serve as vibrant regional art colonies of national significance. For more details, visit: www.capeannmuseum.org. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St., in downtown Gloucester.
Experimental group’s 16th show
And the Experimental Group opened its 16th exhibition, “Unexpected No. Sixteen,” at the Rockport Art Association & Museum. It can also be viewed on online at www.rockportartassn.org. The exhibition runs through Dec. 31. The creative forum was established with a mission to increase public awareness and to foster self-expression. For more information, visit https://experimentalartgroup.com.
