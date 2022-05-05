A Mother’s Day concert has been scheduled to celebrate moms with “brunch and a show” or “dinner and a show” featuring Nicole Zuraitis, a Grammy-nominated vocalist, pianist and songwriter, in her production “Generations of Her.”
The concert takes place this Sunday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St.
The New York-based bandleader and winner of the 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal, Zuraitis is no stranger to the North Shore. She toured with Livingston Taylor, including a show at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. She opened for Madeleine Peyroux at The Cabot in Beverly, and was an artist-in-residence at Salem State University.
“Nicole is the real deal. I’m a fan. She is both a talented musician, gifted songwriter and a consummate musician. During the pandemic, she created a virtual piano lounge that was featured in Forbes magazine and that became the foundation of a master’s degree in business. Her talent, work ethic and drive fit in perfectly with the amazing musical community we have here on the North Shore,” said Gloucester’s Aurelia Nelson, a sponsor. “She sold out the previous jazz brunches we have had before. This is a perfect Mother’s Day activity.”
This will be Zuraitis’ first live show since the pandemic.
“After two years of performing to a screen, it’s really nice to be back. One of my last gigs was at Salem State and Chianti right before COVID in early March. It’s a really full-circle moment,” said Zuraitis, who has a long resume, including an international tour to Australia with the Jammin Divas.
She is noted by critics for her fusion of multiple genres, her artistry, and her “effervescent personality and boundless enthusiasm for sharing the joy of music.”
The evolution of this music program began years ago when she was trying to find herself as a songwriter.
“I realized that many of my inspirations were from women songwriters, and I saw there was a theme that would be important to explore — and it turned out to be timely as well,” said Zuraitis.
In 2019, she was nominated for a Grammy alongside her husband, Dan Pugach, a drummer and bandleader, for their arrangement and performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
Among her other awards are the New York City Songwriting Competition Coffee Music Project (2016), the Herb Alpert ASCAP Young Composer Award (2014), and the Gold Medal, Ben Tucker Jazz Award, People’s Choice, and Johnny Mercer Award in the National American Traditions Vocal Competition. In 2015, she was the second runner-up in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. In 2020, Forbes Magazine featured her pandemic pivot project, “Virtual Piano Lounge Plus One.”
Most recently, Zuraitis has returned to the recording studio, working on an album produced by jazz performer Christian McBride, a multiple Grammy-award winning bassist. She had a recent tour of Lithuania, performing with the national orchestra. She also recently performed with the Savanah Philharmonic and at New York City’s jazz mecca, Birdland.
“This is her only local performance — from Birdland to Fishtown. So bring your favorite mom to Gloucester Stage and give the gift of music,” said Nelson, host of “Arts on the Air” at North Shore 104.9.
For details and tickets, visit Gloucesterstage.com. To listen to a podcast with Nelson and Zuraitis, go to: https://www.northshore1049.com/weekend_show/arts-on-the-air.
Giant still lifes
The Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, opened a special exhibition of recent paintings by contemporary artist Judi Rotenberg, a life-long summer resident of Rockport. The daughter of an artist, she has been immersed in color since she was born. She works on a large scale, creating artworks in a genre she has perfected over the past 40 years. This show, which runs through July 3, features nearly 40 floral artworks.
“Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent paintings are unabashedly beautiful, alive with color and motion. Each composition is vibrant and fresh and represents a new challenge for Judi. Her canvases are rich in detail, from the foreground and the table on which a vase and bouquet sit, through the center of the canvas with its explosion of blossoms, to the top of the composition where Judi often includes the view across her studio or out over Rockport Harbor,” according to an exhibition statement.
There are two related events. On Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m., the museum presents “CAMTalks: The Air & Breath of Modern Art on Cape Ann,” featuring Judith Curtis, an author and curator. In this talk, which has a livestream option, Curtis will share work by past and present modern artists including Judi Rotenberg, the daughter of Cape Ann Society of Modern Artists founder Harold Rotenberg.
The second program is on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. with “CAMTalks: In Dialogue: Judi Rotenberg with Abigail Ross Goodman,” which has a livestream option. Rotenberg will discuss her life and art with her daughter, Abigail Ross Goodman, who ran the Rotenberg Gallery on Newbury Street in Boston for a decade. Goodman has written an essay about her mother that appears in the catalog for the exhibition.
For more information and to register for talks, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Inspired by nature
Cape Ann artist Maria Malatesta opens the exhibition “Brushstrokes — fields and ponds” with a reception this Saturday, May 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
“Memories of being in the natural world inspire the color and gesture of the paintings. Gardens, overgrown fields, open space, the sea and wind are all a source from which the paintings evolve,” the artist said in a statement. “Color and light fascinate me, how one color placed next to another comes alive, how that color then has the profound ability to evoke a mood or a place. While my process is intuitive, the presence of the landscape is constant. Yet, there is uncertainty of place and of resolution. I find this ambiguity most exciting.”
Malatesta holds the Diploma and Fifth Year Certificate from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and a bachelor of science from Lesley University. She has taught at Montserrat College of Art in Bevelry, the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester, and international programs through the Museum School, Boston. Her studio is in the South End of Boston.
The exhibition continues through June 5. Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., and by appointment at mmalatesta@hotmail.com.
