The enormous creative spirit of Doris Elizabeth Prouty (1947-2020) will be celebrated this weekend in a new exhibit, “In Her Mind’s Eye,” at Cape Ann Museum’s Janet & William Ellery James Center, opening with a daylong celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
A self-taught African American quilter who lived in Gloucester for 40 years, Prouty immersed herself in her new home after she moved here in 1972, settling in Lanesville, a village of Gloucester with a reputation as a creative fountainhead for all kinds of artists and writers.
“Working in vibrant colors and incorporating an array of shapes and patterns, Prouty’s quilts are founded in the traditions of African quilt makers and vividly capture scenes and stories about her life and community on Cape Ann. Beginning in the 1980s with traditional block patterns, Prouty moved on to applique quilts, which are at once functional and beautiful. With this transition, her work became increasingly complex as she explored narratives of social and climate justice, feminism, family and Black history,” according to an exhibition statement.
During the June 11 celebration, Ila Prouty, her daughter, will lead an activity making quilt collages while artists Claudia Parachiv and Sika Foyer will lead an interactive installation “Coming Back Together.”
“We are greatly honored to share these extraordinary works of art with the community as our opening event at Cape Ann Museum Green this season,” said Museum Director Oliver Barker. “Doris Elizabeth Prouty elevated the art of quilting to a high level, and this exhibition will offer a new artistic dimension to how we view the area’s beauty and vibrancy.”
Registration is required to attend the opening day, which is free to the public. Go to: capeannmuseum.org, and click on “Events.”
Also on June 11 is the museum’s Second Saturdays program, which this week features quilt collages. This activity takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum’s downtown campus, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
The exhibition runs through July 31.
Beach party to celebrate 50th
Brad Pierce of the Cape Ann Motor Inn is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business on Long Beach at 33 Rockport Road in Gloucester. The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is doing a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. Pierce and his daughter Loran Caputo invite the community to attend. Bring your beach chairs. Free parking. There will be food and music by Spynz.
New youth theater camp
The Cape Ann YMCA is launching its first ever all ages Performance Camp. This four-week program, for ages 5 to 17 years old, runs from June 27 through July 22 and culminates in two public performances of the musical “The Wizard of Oz” on July 21 and July 22 at 4 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from theater professionals in all areas of production including acting, music, dance, prop and costume design while developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills. The production offers a range of roles for all actors to discover their creative potential. The musical follows the story of Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas, as she travels to the magical land of Oz to find the true meaning of “home.”
The camp will be led by a professional production team, which includes — Director: Harvard University graduate and award-winning actress Heidi Dallin; Music: West Parish music teacher and musician Rin Wolter; Set, Costumes, Props: Danvers native and Wellesley College Theatre Director Sarah Vandewalle; Choreography: Summerstage alum and Manchester Elementary School teacher Tyler Garofalo; and Stage Manager: Manchester native/Emerson College graduate/Summerstage alum Jenny Hersey; Production and choreography assistant: Gloucester native and recent Dean College graduate Ts Burnham, plus special guests.
For more information, go to: www.northshoreymca.org/programs/cape-ann-ymca-camps; or email Dallin at dallinh@northshoreymca.org.
Antje Duvekot at Old Sloop
The Old Sloop presents a concert on Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. featuring award-winning singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot, and opening with the celebrated Worcester duo Ash and Eric. The performance will be in the handicapped-accessible sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.
Born in Heidelberg, Germany, Duvekot, who moved to the United States at 13, has won three of the top prizes in the English language singer-songwriter world: the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Kerrville (Texas) Best New Folk Award, and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act. Internationally, she headlined the The Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tonder Festival in Denmark.
For advance tickets, visit oldslooppresents.org; or go to John Tarr Store in Rockport or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Tickets also available at the door.
Windhover events
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, at 257R Granite St., in Rockport, is open for the season. The first event features three informal performances of the center’s first residential dance company, Continuum. The New York City-based ballet company, Continuum will perform three shows on June 10, June 11, and June 12, from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring works-in-progress of choreography that merges classical pointe technique and modern dance elements with a contemporary flair. A Q&A session will follow the performance. Tickets are $22 and are available on the website: www.windhover.org.
Other performance, classes, workshops and events take place throughout the month, including comedian Jimmy Tingle who will perform a Father’s Day show on Sunday, June 19. “Jimmy Tingle Live! Humor for Humanity” includes an add-on that’s a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees. Tickets are $34 and the student rate is $24. If you add a $20 donation to your order, you can join Jimmy after the show for a reception in Windhover’s chapel.
The life of a historic Rockport explorer
Leslie Bartlett will give a talk on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. about Marshall Howard Saville, born in Rockport in 1867, who led the life of an archeologist, who excavated one of the largest collections of Central American artifacts. These artifacts are housed at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. A founding member of The Explorers Club, in 1925, Saville returned to Rockport to build his home and found the Sandy Bay Historical Society. Bartlett’s talk will relate Saville’s life experiences to decisions he made to preserve Rockport history, decisions still in force today, noted Bartlett. The talk is at Spiran Hall at 19 School St., Rockport. For details, visit: https://rockporthistory.org.
2022 Moonrise events at Emerson Inn
The 150-year-old Emerson Inn will feature monthly events with Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers, starting on Tuesday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic oceanfront inn at One Cathedral Ave., Rockport. Free admission to the outdoor Maker Market; with a buffet dinner, bar service and live music offered inside.
This is the first of monthly summer Moonrise Markets, featuring more than a dozen artisans and makers that offer nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts, including jewelry, metalsmithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and more.
New exhibition
Jane Deering Gallery opens a new show called “Gloucester . Cape Ann — modern conversations” with a public reception on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
“Artists working on Cape Ann have a unique vision of the promontory. What is their feel for our place along the sea? and how do they wish to present it to us, the viewers of their thoughts? Each exploration of light, land, sky, stone, architecture, industry, and countless other features is singular. There is communication between artist and place; and we sense, we hear, those conversations in their art,” according to an exhibition statement. Featured artists include: Coco Berkman, Ann Conneman, Celia Eldridge, Paige Farrell, Erin Luman, Jeffrey Marshall, Adin Murray, James Paradis, Michael Porter, Christopher Pullman, Esther Pullman, Beverly Ripple, Caleb Hershey Rulli and Juni Van Dyke. For more details, visit: janedeeringgallery.com.
