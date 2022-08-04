Temperatures are sizzling and so is the music at Rockport Music’s Jazz Festival which runs through Sunday.
The Fred Hersch Trio performs Thursday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. For decades, Hersch has been a leader in the genre, and was described as “the most arrestingly innovative pianist in jazz over the last decade” by Vanity Fair. He also is a 15-time Grammy nominee, among other awards.
The Bad Plus perform Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. with the latest iteration of the avant-garde jazz ensemble.
There are two concerts on Saturday, Aug. 6, starting with the Tia Fuller Quartet at 2 p.m., led by Fuller, a Grammy nominated saxophonist with a style that weaves post-bop with rhythm and blues. She was a featured soloist on a world tour with Beyonce’s band before releasing several solo albums. She also is an instructor at Berklee College of Music. The 8 p.m. show features Regina Carter, a jazz violin virtuoso known for her “improv, genre-hopping style,” and a recipient of the MacArthur Genius and Doris Duke Artist awards. Her brand of jazz fuses elements of classical, R&B, Afro-Cuban and folk.
Concerts are in the air-conditioned Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
For more details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Culture Splash
Culture Splash in Gloucester this Thursday, Aug. 4, highlights the schooner Adventure.
Culture Splash takes place in Gloucester’s two cultural districts every Thursday this summer, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a free water shuttle by Cape Ann Harbor Tours so “Splashers” can travel to events between the Harbortown and Rocky Neck cultural districts. The shuttle picks up and drops off at the docks at the Harbormaster building at Harbor Loop and at The Studio Restaurant on Rocky Neck.
This week one can experience “A Sense of Adventure” when the deck of the Adventure will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m.. Tthe schooner’s crew and volunteers will lead various hands-on demonstrations to help visitors understand the experience of sailing and working on an early 20th century dory fishing schooner. Weather permitting, they will hoist the main sail several times throughout the evening.
Schooner Adventure also will run a Jon Sarkin Art Giveaway: Gloucester’s celebrated abstract artist, Jon Sarkin of Fish City Studios on Main Street, will be on the Harriet Webster Pier giving away hundreds of his drawings. Stop by to meet the artist.
For more details about the many events this week, visit discovergloucester.com.
Tony-nominated play draws audiences
The Gloucester Stage production of the Tony-nominated play “Grand Horizons” is drawing audiences to see a play full of humor, family realities and surprises.
The cast features the beloved real-life married couple of Paula Plum and Richard Snee, along with Jeremy Beazlie, June Kfoury, Cristhian Mancinas-García, Greg Maraio and Marissa Stewart. “Grand Horizons” is directed by Robert Walsh, who served as artistic director of Gloucester Stage from 2015 to 2021.
Playwright Bess Wohl’s comedy explores a family turned upside-down and takes the audience on a ride exploring the many facets of love.
“The playwright has captured a situation that will resonate with families in any place and time,” said Walsh. “With a truly charming wit, insight and relevance, ‘Grand Horizons’ will make you laugh out loud and nod in recognition of the foibles and realities of what it means to be a family.”
Tickets are now on sale at GloucesterStage.com, or at the box office at 267 East Main St., Gloucester, or call 978-281-4433. The play runs through Aug. 21.
Humor for Humanity
Jimmy Tingle’s crowd-pleasing performance, “Humor for Humanity,” returns to Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St. in Rockport, under its expansive outdoor tent on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. “ W Tingle, a comedian, commentator and founder of Humor for Humanity, mixes his funniest comedic hits and newest, post pandemic bits, to deliver “the humor, hope and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2022.” For details, visit https://windhover.org/performances.
Coming up at Windhover is “Macbeth” presented by Lanes Coven, from Aug. 11 through Aug. 21, with shows Thursday through Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.
“Shakespeare’s famous, and most thunderous revenge tragedy, Lanes Coven’s ‘Macbeth’ is thrilling and innovative, with something for everyone. Outdoors at Windhover, Lanes Coven Theater Co. embraces the beauty of the natural world on the edge of Cape Ann, conjuring the supernatural elements of Macbeth, to investigate whose voice gets heard in institutions with power,” according to a theater statement. The house opens at 7 p.m., and play-goers can come early to picnic and BYOB on the grounds of Windhover. For tickets and details, visit lanescoven.com.
Celebrating heirlooms
Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, opens the new show “Leslie Lewis Sigler — Once Removed,” on Thursday, Aug. 4, with a public artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
“In my work I explore family objects — individual silver heirlooms that are related to one another in a single collection and, collectively, to the families that put them into domestic practice and social circulation. I’m interested in the histories and lifespans of these objects, their ability to reflect our own personal life stories and family histories, and the way they continue to connect us to one another in time and space,” she wrote in an artist statement.
For more details, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
‘CODA’ on CAM Green
A free screening of the Academy Award-winning film “CODA,” on Friday, Aug. 5, on a 26-foot outdoor screen at the Cape Ann Museum Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, has been sold out, according to the museum.
Director Sian Heder, who won an Oscar for her Best Adapted Screenplay for the film, will speak before the screening from 7:30 to 8 p.m., with the ﬁlm starting at 8:15 p.m. and wrapping up by 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to be on-site as early as 6 p.m. to reserve their spots and bring a picnic. There will be ASL translation during the announcements and conversation.
Following the success of last year’s public screening of the Gloucester-based ﬁlm, Captains Courageous (1937), the museum is again partnering with Cape Ann Community Cinema for this event. The screening is presented in conjunction with the museum’s summer exhibition, “The Legacy of the Family-Owned Fishing Vessel,” on view through Sept. 18.
CODA, which stands for “child of deaf adults,” tells the story of Ruby Rossi and her family’s struggling Gloucester ﬁshing business. Ruby discovers a passion for singing that makes her choose between supporting her family (her parents and brother are deaf) and following her dreams to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston.
All parking will be at O’Maley Middle School with a shuttle between sites. On-site parking is reserved for those with accessibility requirements. Local residents are encouraged, where possible, to walk or ride their bike. For details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
