The Annisquam Village Church is eager to present to Cape Ann the talent of its artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore, along with the Lanes Coven Theatre Company at a “listening party.”
The audience will hear Moore’s newly composed score for “As You Like It” at the church, 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.
Moore created the eclectic large-scale work throughout the spring and summer, playing and recording every instrument himself. The music brings to life the forms and gestures of Shakespeare’s beloved pastoral comedy with a fun, fresh pastiche of styles and sounds — from absurd, neo-Baroque strings and harpsichord, to hip-hop drums and impressionist dream folk.
The work was originally commissioned by the Louisville Ballet in Kentucky, and premiered as a ballet in August.
The piece has been substantially reworked to include dialogue from the play, delivered live by members of Gloucester’s Lanes Coven in a candlelit setting.
Conversation with the composer will chronicle the journey from conception to premiere, illuminating the artistic process and framing the evening’s performance.
A reception will follow. Donations are gratefully accepted, and will benefit the church’s music program. All are welcome to this special event, which was designed to be both a magical and fun evening of music and theater.
Straight talk from a fisherman
Maritime Gloucester presents a new speaker to its “Hauling Back” lecture series. This Thursday, Jan. 19, session features Capt. Joe Sanfilippo at 6 p.m. at 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. In this series, local fishermen tell tales of working in Gloucester, America’s oldest seaport. The captain is part of the Extreme Gloucester Fishing Training Center, which provides hands-on training in the classroom and on local commercial fishing vessels. The center’s focus is the professional training of sustainable fishing practices. For more information, visit maritimegloucester.org.
So Salty festival
Gloucester’s second annual “So Salty” festival takes place this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown in the vicinity of Cape Ann Museum and along Pleasant, Hancock, Main and Rogers streets. The festival celebrates the salty character of this “fish city with local cultural institutions and businesses offering an array of free programs, cultural activities and ice sculptures.
In conjunction with the festival, Sawyer Free Library, now located at 21 Main St., Gloucester, is offering a free event with “Sea Shanties and Maritime Heritage through folk music” with Olivia Gale. She will take the audience on an exploration with music featuring sea shanties, nautical ballads and other music written about the sea.
And there is more for music lovers when Cape Ann Museum presents Three Sheets to the Wind with its maritime music on Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, the museum presents Irish music with Michael Hamill from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For the full festival schedule, visit: capeannmuseum.org/events/2nd-annual-gloucesters-so-salty.
New show at Deering gallery
Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester, which presents contemporary art, is reopening this weekend with the new show “George Wingate: Letters/Words/and ...”
The gallery at 19 Pleasant St. will be open this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. to coincide in part with the So Salty festival. In the words of an artist friend, Wingate was described as a postmodernist, a minimalist, a sculptor, a poet and an all over evocator.
“I would add that he is a wordsmith; he invigorates the mind. Had I had a mentor like George in school, life and thoughts would have been richer,” added Deering.
For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
Upstairs on Main
During the dark winter months, Rockport Music will again launch its Upstairs on Main music series with three upcoming shows. The series features local musical talent on the third floor of the Shalin Liu Performance Center, which has a more casual, lounge-like atmosphere. Both beer and wine are available and dancing is encouraged. There is both table seating and standing room only tickets. The first show is nearly sold out, with the Rum Runners String Band on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. The North Shore-based string band plays a mix of folk, Americana, old time country, Django-swing and fiddle tunes along with some original songs.
The series also includes the Headlands on Feb. 18 and Michael O’Leary & Friends on March 10. For more information, visit rockportmusic.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.