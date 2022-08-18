The third Rockport Celtic Festival features the enchanted music of the region but this year also will feature a crossover with Nordic music, in addition to some late night cabaret fun.
The festival, “Exploring Celtic Roots and Branches,” runs through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring seven events, and ending Sunday in a concert with David Coffin leading the singing of sea chanteys along with other surprises. Festival performers include both familiar and new musicians, as well as singers, dancers and storytellers.
The festival is curated by A Celtic Sojourn’s Brian O’Donovan and Maeve Gilchrist, an Edinburgh-born harpist/composer.
Opening night is Friday, Aug. 19 ,at 7:30 p.m. with “Nordic Nights,” which brings together leading Celtic and Scandinavian musicians in a concert of fiddles, reels and more.
This year, there will be two “Festival Clubs,” which means the music doesn’t end after the main stage performances on Friday and Saturday, but will continue around 9:30 p.m. in a more informal setting on the third-floor reception hall of the venue, with beverages and snacks. Musicians and special guests will perform an additional session of Celtic music.
Sharing the love of music, on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., there will be a Salon Session— an exploration of the artistry with Brian O’Donovan of some of the artists involved in the weekend with discussion and a mini-concert exploring musical styles, instruments and song.
The evening concert on Saturday features “A Global Celebration of Strings” with musicians from around the world sharing the stage. Among the featured music will be Ladino songs from the Sephardic Jewish tradition, Shetland fiddle tunes, and Scottish finger-style guitar.
Sunday features two events, starting at noon with “Words & Music: the Celtic Spirit,” described as a spiritual celebration of the spoken word complemented by music, hosted by the two artistic directors, O’Donovan and Gilchrist, along with a selection of festival musicians.
The final concert, on Sunday at 5 p.m., is titled “A Symphony of the Sea,” which salutes the history of Cape Ann and its place in maritime history, with special guest David Coffin. This program explores traditions surrounding the ocean while showcasing both traditional and classical music in this celebration of all things related to the sea.
For tickets and more information, visit rockportmusic.org.
Willie Alexander
Willie “Loco” Alexander, punk music legend, musical innovator, and artistic icon, returns to Music on Meetinghouse Green on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. with his band for an evening of musical entertainment at the corner of Middle and Church streets in downtown Gloucester.
Alexander shares his talent as a singer, songwriter and keyboardist, along with the Persistence of Memory Orchestra. Alexander, who has a musical career of some 50 years, has been a member of The Lost, Bagatelle, Grass Menagerie and the post-Lou Reed Velvet Underground, and front man for his own bands. He is admired for his unique musical voice and artistic vision, which extends beyond music.
The free-will donations will benefit The Grace Center, a day center for Cape Ann’s homeless and underserved. The evening’s food vendor is Crepes du Jour with freshly made sweet and savory crepes. Bring chairs or blankets, and picnic with food from the vendors or bring your own. Performances are handicapped accessible. For more details, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Next Thursday, Aug. 25, Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra is the featured act at Cape Ann Museum’s free Courtyard Concerts, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 27 Pleasant St., in downtown Gloucester.
Native flautist
In keeping with John Hays Hammond’s love of music, Helen’s Willow Wind will return with her Native American Style Flutes to greet visitors in the courtyard on Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester. An award-winning musician, she is globally recognized for her improvisations that are intended to take the listener on a journey of mind, heart, and soul, from the realm of the ethereal, to blues, jazz, and places in between. Details at www.hammondcastle.org.
Concert by the pool
Cape Ann Symphony presents a special outdoor concert on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m., featuring CAS lead flutist Stephanie Stathos and the Cape Ann Symphony Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Yoichi Udagawa. The musicians will perform poolside at the home of CAS President Fran White in Magnolia. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited to 75. Tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age; and $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For tickets and details, call 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org.
“The musicians and I are thrilled and excited to be able to perform together during the summer,” said Udagawa. “It is such a pleasant, tranquil venue that offers the audience close proximity to the musicians — a chance we don’t get often in large concert halls.”
The concert program features Charles Floyd’s “Hymn For The Fallen,” Mozart’s “Flute Concerto in G Major” and Bologne’s “Symphony No. 2 in D Major.”
Tiny landscapes
A solo show of tiny Cape Ann scenes by Leigh Slingluff will continue through Aug. 21 at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester. The exhibit features seascapes, landscapes and skyscapes by Slingluff, a local artist. The artist finds inspiration for her plein air paintings when exploring outdoors with her dog and husband, swimming and snorkeling at local beaches, gardening, and observing the sea and sky of Cape Ann. She is an artist member of the North Shore Arts Association and the Rockport Art Association & Museum. Her most current works are posted on her Instagram: @galobster.
‘Deftly Askew’
Rocky Neck Art Colony announces the opening of a new exhibition, “Deftly Askew,” at Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, on Thursday, Aug. 18, with a free public reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The show features artists Helen Tory, Patricia Wellenkamp, Laurel Rogers and Tobi Klein who work in a variety of mediums with a commonality that drives a “vibrant connection.”
“There is a search for expression and balance in using multiple pieces to create harmonious wholes. The rough edges, rich layering, and exploration of textures, inspire the boundaries of each work of art to be somewhat ‘askew’ in its representation. However, there is careful and ‘deft’ thought in this organic creative process,” according to the exhibition statement.
Rogers melds her extensive knowledge of papermaking, marbling and book binding skills with a lyrical design sense to create sculptures, books and journals; Wellenkamp stamps, etches, chases, gilds, braids and rivets to add texture to the mixed metals that she uses in creating jewelry; Klein’s work has taken her in two directions: graceful woven metal sculptures and two-dimensional mono-prints/collages; and Tory paints on clayboard and other surfaces with monotypes or etchings collaged on top, and graphite powder, ink or oil paint is added and detracted using steel wool, eraser or cloth to produce evocative images.
For hours and more details, visit: rockyneckartcolony.org.
Rock for veterans
Capt. Lester S Wass Post 3, at 8 Washington St., Gloucester is holding a benefit concert featuring Boston’s Power Expo rock band on Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be bought in advance at the American Legion Post 3 in Gloucester, or at the door. There will be a 50/50 and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport hotel to support the Massachusetts Coalition of the Blind and the American Legion.
Shakespeare in woods
The wooded outdoor setting for Lanes Coven Theater Company’s production of “Macbeth” provides the audience with a unique theater experience for this Shakespearian classic, which is in its final days, from Aug. 18 to 21 at 7:30 p.m. Surrounded by trees and under an expansive tent, theater-goers can arrive at 7 p.m. to picnic and BYOB.
Set in medieval Scotland, the tale shares the story of Macbeth’s rise to power and his tragic downfall, which began after the warrior is visited by Three Witches to learn that he will become king. However, the witches also prophesize that future kings will be descended not from Macbeth but from a fellow captain. The cast features the father-son duo of Michael McNamara, who plays King Duncan, a gentle king, and Max McNamara, who plays the role of Banquo. Oliver Shirley plays the title role. Adrianna Mitchell of NYC plays Lady MacBeth. For details and ticket options, visit: www.lanescoven.com.
Tony-nominated play
The Gloucester Stage production of the Tony-nominated “Grand Horizons,” a play full of humor, family realities and surprises, will run through Aug. 21. Directed by Robert Walsh, the cast features the beloved real-life married couple of Paula Plum and Richard Snee, along with Jeremy Beazlie, June Kfoury, Cristhian Mancinas-García, Greg Maraio and Marissa Stewart. Playwright Bess Wohl’s comedy explores a family turned upside-down. For tickets and details, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Innovative dance
The New York-based Cornfield Dance returns to Windhover Center for the Performing Arts featuring its latest creation, “The Wasp in the Window,” on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., at 257R Granite St., Rockport. Ellen Cornfield is known for creating “lush, abstract, and full-throttle dances that revel in the use of space, time, and geometric relationships.” The performance is followed by a Q&A with the artists. The show is rain or shine under the big tent at Windhover’s outdoor stage. Seating begins at 2:30 p.m., and audiences are welcome to bring refreshments. For tickets, visit https://windhover.org/performances.
Cornfield Dance also presents two free public performances in Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow park on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The site-responsive dance performance takes place in the park in downtown Rockport across from Front Beach. The dance features one work described as a lively and athletic dance that incorporates six red folding chairs and explores social distancing, as well as a series of dances confined to spaces no larger than a 6-foot square; the dances will be performed in different locations throughout the park. Performances are followed by a Q&A with the artists. Rain date is Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. only.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.