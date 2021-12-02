A trio of rollicking musicians will celebrate the season with “A Seaside Yuletide” concert on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
Singer-songwriters Jon Butcher, Allen Estes and Sal Baglio will perform a concert filled with “rootsy holiday spirit.” The event will be hosted by Aurelia Nelson of North Shore 104.9.
The musicians have been performing holiday shows for years at various venues on Cape Ann but as interest continued to grow, it was decided to perform it at the Rockport concert hall in 2019 when there was a sell-out crowd.
“There are always fun surprises at these shows,” Nelson said. “It’s not all Christmas music but it’s more like being with friends at a warm seasonal gathering with a festive spirit.”
The concert will be recorded for rebroadcast on North Shore 104.9 on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m., and again on Christmas Eve.
“This is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” added Nelson.
Butcher stands among the icons of the Boston music scene who have had successful careers as recording artists and performers, including MTV videos and hit songs with his signature sound and guitar work. His music reflects a mix of Americana, infusing rock, R&B, jazz, folk, all “focused through a prism built from the blues.”
Estes, a singer-songwriter, grew up in a musical Gloucester family, the oldest son of professional musicians Estelle and Phil Estes who performed with their family around New England for years. By the mid 1980s, Allen moved to Nashville where he continued his writing, working with Tammy Wynette, Robert Ellis Oral, Lori Morgan, and Shania Twain. But he returned to Gloucester after a decade where he continues to make music.
And Baglio is no stranger to Cape Ann where he is often found jamming with his musical buddies. He founded the rock band The Stompers, which has had a cult following for decades. He also produces solo material under the name The Amplifier Heads.
For more information and tickets, $29 to $39, visit rockportmusic.org.
Cape Ann Artisans Holiday ‘Pop-In’
For the first time in its 38-year history, members of Cape Ann Artisans are opening their studios for a holiday visit on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 14 locations and 17 artists on the tour, many in scenic places in Gloucester and Rockport. Thankful for the ongoing support from patrons, the artisans have chosen to give a percentage of sales to the Cape Ann Museum’s “Art of Lunch,” which provides nourishment to those in need as well as an opportunity for creative expression and art appreciation.
To help with gift-giving, the artisans have ideas to share, and most offer gift certificates, custom orders or classes. Additionally, the artisans have special offers, and many offer items in the range of $25 to $100, such as berry bowls from potter Cynthia Curtis, hand-painted silk pillows by Deb Gonet and scarves from Sara Wright. Deb Schradieck has a range of ideas, including Cape Ann-themed Christmas cards in boxes of 10, and she will do a drawing for a free home portrait. Marcie Rae will be co-located with Schradieck to showcase her jewelry and introduce her new filigree line of earrings and pendants.
Rob Diebboll will offer boxes of eight greeting cards as well as a holiday special of “Dog Day” archival prints. Pam Stratton will have mosaic earrings, necklaces and ornaments. Jackie Ganim-DeFalco will offer hair accessories and other items and host Linda Hogan and her quilts. Beth Williams will introduce stud earrings to her collection of handmade glass jewelry along with new colors in her earrings and pendants. Chloe Leigh has freshwater pearl silver earrings and for every jewelry purchase, a tree will be planted through the nonprofit One Tree Planted.
Visitors are encouraged to consult the online map of the Holiday Tour studios at CapeAnnArtisans.com to be sure they are open as several are sharing spaces.
First time open studio
Multimedia artist Anna Vojtech is opening her art studio to the public for the first time. The open studio — featuring her paintings, illustrations and books — takes place on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. with an opening reception; and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 447 Western Ave. (Route 127) in Magnolia (top of the driveway).
This open studio will showcase her work spanning more than four decades, including detailed botanical watercolors from her collection “Wild Flowers For All Seasons,” as well as her whimsical illustrations for children’s books. She is most known for her illustrations for “The First Strawberries,” a Cherokee story, which has sold almost 4 millions copies. Visitors also will be able to experience her dream-scape paintings and fairy tale-like abstractions. Her artwork is rooted in her connection to nature.
An award-winning children’s book illustrator, Vojtech, a native of Prague, Czech Republic, studied Animation Film at the Academy of Applied Arts in Prague, before leaving her homeland after the Soviet invasion in 1968. She lived in Germany before immigrating to the United States, first settling in Marblehead and then Gloucester for the past 22 years. She has taught illustration at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, and has been an active member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony among other endeavors. For information, visit: www.avojtech.com.
Potters’ Open House
Gloucester potters Marty Morgan and Nina Goodick, who have worked together for years on the Empty Bowl project for The Open Door, invite the public to their separate studios on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to “The Art of Lunch” for Cape Ann Museum’s Grace Center meals. They have taken workshops across the country, shared the ups and downs of making pottery, and became good friends along the way. The two venues are Annisquam River Pottery, 24 Thurston Point Road, and Marty Morgan Pottery, at 428 Washington St., both in Gloucester.
En Plein Air
Cape Ann Collectors, at 474 Washington St., Gloucester, presents a new exhibition “En Plein Air” on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. During the open hours of “seasonal cheer,” all windows and doors will remain open to allow free air flow through the three rooms of the gallery to view the nearly 50 artworks. Appointments are always welcome; contact Janet Ware, director, at www.capeanncollectors.com.
Chelsea Berry holiday show
Chelsea Berry will perform a solo show at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester, on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
The evening will feature both holiday songs and her originals. She noted that holiday costumes, festive outfits, and ugly sweaters are encouraged, and there will be door prizes, including a prize for “Best Dressed,” and a gag gift winner.
Only 125 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $25, and available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5312916. Concertgoers are asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Masks are also required inside the building.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.