Découvert Fine Art of Rockport is once again invited back to New York City as part of the “Master Drawings New York 2022” exhibition, which runs through Jan. 29 at select galleries in Manhattan.
For this special event, Découvert’s Steven Law assembled artworks he is presenting in the exhibit “Visions: Communion with Benevolent Spirits,” on display at the Kraushaar Gallery, at 15 E. 71st St. in New York City.
An art critic for the New York Times gave “Master Drawings New York 2022” a shout-out in the article “Drawing, a Cure for the January Blahs” last week, noting that the medium is this critic’s favorite.
“This is a rich moment to indulge in works on paper, from the Drawing Center to the weeklong ‘Master Drawings New York’,” wrote Roberta Smith in her column. “Drawing is really the best of all art mediums. Its history is long and encompassing, truly global, virtually unbounded. It facilitates many other art forms, among them painting, sculpture and architecture. But the mark-making basic to drawing is the starting point of so much else: the development of written language, numbers, musical scores.”
Smith wrote that drawings bring the viewer close to an artist’s thoughts and feelings “with an intimacy that sometimes seems metabolic, they provoke spontaneous responses that can show us new sides of ourselves.”
“Drawings are the great teachers,” she continued. “They educate the eye and make us more conscious of seeing. They present visual power, relatively unbuffered by materials or size.”
While the art critic wrote about the virtue of drawings both contemporary and historic, Law’s gallery focuses on European drawings from the 16th to 20th centuries. The “Master Drawings” exhibition exhibits primarily European drawings of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
Law’s exhibit was conceived in part when he and his partner, Donald Stroud, wept while watching on television the destruction as the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris burned .
“A friend witnessing the blaze called us from the streets of Paris, ‘We pride ourselves as being secular, but in this moment every Parisian is Catholic,’ he told us,” said Law. “Donald and I weren’t Catholic, but we understood what our friend was trying to say. In our travels we always sought out cathedrals, listened to concerts in them, experienced the space, stained glass, icons, carvings, paintings, smells, sounds and architecture. One didn’t have to be religious to feel moved. We felt similarly about drawings that we hoped would represent a legacy of the sacred.”
One by one, Law said the drawings for this exhibit made themselves known to Stroud and him, from auctions, private collections and dealers. They represent scenes from the Bible and the tradition of saints. Some are studies, and others are preparations for ceilings, paintings, mosaics, and projects unknown. The artworks span 400 years and are from the Augsburg School, Italy, France and Belgium. Artists include Giovanni Ricci (1537-1627), Ercole Setti, (1530-1618), Johann Rottmayr (1656-1730) Josef Christ (1732-1788), Giovanni Delle Rovere (1575-1640), Giovanni Balducci (1560-1631), Pietro Novelli (1729-1804), Charles Natoire (1700-1777), and Achille Sirouy (1834-1904).
“Collectively they represent a ‘communion of benevolent spirits.’ They whisper to the viewer to consider the extraordinary circumstances that rob humans of hope and bring us before the Mystery, speaking a prayer, yearning for an outcome beyond our control — a healing, for instance, or a miracle — as if Mystery conveyed empathy, caring, and love; that aid was never far off,” wrote Law in an exhibition statement.
This exhibit resonates close to the heart for Law because last March, Stroud, his partner of 45 years, died.
“Many of us stand without words, worlds turned upside down, loves lost,” he said.
The experience of art was reason enough to risk travel during the COVID-19 pandemic to New York City, Law said.
“The inexpressible is expressed, experienced, and felt,” he added. “If one person comes and is touched, reminded of a hidden source of comfort and love, and feels hope, I’ll deem it a success.”
For more information, visit www.decouvertfineart.com.
‘Annie Jr.’ live
YMCA of the North Shore Theatre presents “Annie Jr.” at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School at 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester, in three performances this weekend.
Show times are Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m, and Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
The universal message about hope comes to life in a cast of 28, featuring the talents of students from the school , said director and YMCA of the North Shore theater specialist Heidi Dallin.
The story of little orphan Annie is always a favorite among both children and adults as she perseveres in her search to find her parents and escape the cruelties of Miss Hannigan.
Beverly’s Georgia Bills is musical director; Manchester’s Jenny Hersey is stage manager; and Danvers’ Sarah Vandewalle is costume and scenic designer.
General admission is $15, and students are $10. Tickets are available at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ymca-of-the-north-shore/annie-jr-41955 and at the door.
Masks are required for all audience members ages 2 and up.
