Finnish-American theater is woven into the tapestry of the cultural wealth of Cape Ann, and returns this week, along with some Swedish and Norwegian humor, in a celebration of Midsummer Fest.
The show will be performed as staged readings done as a radio show, “The Cape Ann Home Companion,” which includes two one-act plays, a recitation by permission of author Garrison Keillor of “The Finn Who Would Not Take a Sauna,” played by Nelson Pike, and, to include the Swedish and Norwegian tradition, a mélange of “Ole and Lena” jokes, according to a press release.
Performances take place Thursday to Saturday, June 16 to 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19, at 3 p.m. at the Old Sloop, First Congregational Church Hall, at 12 School St. in Rockport.
The first play, “The Finnish Boarding House,” by an anonymous playwright, takes place in the 1920s in a boarding house for quarry workers on Cape Ann.
“The hero, Sam Natti, played by Chuck Francis, is being coached by his friends to pass the American citizenship exam, including such difficult questions as on what day does the Fourth of July occur. Friends Kosti and Reino (Martin Ray and Karl Pulkkinen) convince him to bring over a mail-order wife from Finland with surprising consequences,” according to the release.
The second one-act play, “Out With the Cat,” by Aili Linden, is set in 1950s Finland.
“A bootlegger, Jooseppi, played by Terry Sands, is challenged by two police officers (Karl Pulikkinen and Gary Belcher) but fobs them off with his deafness and the help of his wife’s (Sarah Clark) women friends (Eileen Fitzgerald and Anne Hyde) who tempt the officers with their feline wiles abetted by that sweet scent Chanel No. 5,” according to the synopsis.
A donation of $10 at the door is suggested and will benefit the church’s ministries. Nisu and coffee will be served during intermission.
Encore book sail
“The Seagull and the Sea Captain,” a new book featuring Gloucester Capt. Heath Ellis, by award-winning author/naturalist Sy Montgomery, takes place Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon about the schooner Thomas E. Lannon. The story was inspired by Ellis’ friendship with a seagull that began about nine years ago. For details and tickets, visit https://schooner.org/book-online.
Loren Doucette
Loren Doucette Studio at Seven Suns Gallery will celebrate its grand opening at 48 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, on Saturday, June 18, from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. See the new gallery, view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments, drink and conversation.
The gallery will showcase Doucette’s artwork and jewelry made by Ann Schlecht, of Gilded Lily Designs, which features wax seal charms, beach stone and sea glass earrings, necklaces and bracelets.The gallery will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Doucette said this gallery is a “dream come true” after having moved to Cape Ann with her son in 2000 with the idea to make her way as an artist. Her son Andrew Widtfeldt, now 24, is her partner in this venture. The gallery will be open year-round from May to January; and from January to May, it will be open for specialty classes and painting workshops. The gallery also will be home to artist talks, local musicians, sound healings and other cultural events.
‘Be a Man Experience’
One Cape Ann resident found a niche with “The Be A Man Experience” which has taken TikTok nation by storm with 4.5 million followers, as well as fans on different social media platforms with nearly 2 million other followers. He goes by the name Harmon and he has shows on June 23 at Medford’s Chevalier Theater and the following night at Foxwoods in Connecticut. According to the synopsis, the show “has everything you need for a night of manly laughter.”
“The Be A Man Guy himself and his podcast co-host John Fiore (“The Sopranos”) will continue to educate the masses on how to be a man,” according to a synopsis.
“... Aside from a few skits with some friends over the years, he has no background in comedy. Until very recently, he was barely aware of what TikTok was. and telling one-liners on the internet has completely turned his life upside down,” according to a feature story in Boston magazine.
For more details, visit bostonbeaman.com.
‘Explore the Unexpected’
“Explore the Unexpected” is a curated group show presented by 18 members of the Rocky Neck Art Colony at the Cove Gallery, 37 Rocky Neck Ave. in Gloucester. The show opens Thursday, June 16, with a public opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m., and runs until July 10. Gallery hours are Sunday and Monday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.
The show features work by Pat Alto, Jeanne Carey, Donna Caselden, Robin Colodzin, Pam Courtleigh, Terry Del Percio-Piemonte, Kristine Fisher, Cindy Journey, Nella Lush, Steve Lush, Kat Masella, Judy Robinson-Cox, Patty Ryding, Judy Schmid, Pam Stratton, Suzanne Ulrich, Lidija Vukovic and Karen Watson. Each artist is also a member of The Experimental Group of the Rockport Art Association.
The Cove Gallery, run by the Rocky Neck Art Colony, is the former home and gallery space of the late Rocky Neck artists Gordon and Judith Goetemann. Cove continues the tradition, made possible through their son Mark Goetemann.
Anderson’s art
The Rocky Neck Art Colony is exhibiting “Robert James Anderson: Restless Observer” at The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, through June 26. Anderson (1934-2016) was known as a wide-ranging and experimental American artist.
“Primarily a painter, he created inventive abstract and figurative works throughout his life. He lived and worked first in Chicago and New York City before settling in Rockport, in 1971. Anderson worked mainly in oils on canvas and paper, but he experimented with many materials, including carved concrete, shaped paper, and bent wood, and he filled notebooks with playful and fantastical ink drawings. This in-memoriam exhibition will showcase the astounding body of work he created in his 46 years on Cape Ann,” according to an exhibition statement.
In an artist statement, the late artist wrote: “My paintings are structured and deliberate. At best they become like music for the eyes. The notes that make up the music are color, shape, line, texture and all the other elements that make up visual expression.”
Anderson studied painting at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In 1957, at age 23, he was awarded the institute’s Logan Prize. In the 1980s and ‘90s, his paintings turned toward abstraction. This exhibit is open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. in both galleries at the Cultural Center. For information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.