This month the Annisquam Village Church presents a two-concert series, with the first performance, “Fortissimo, Pianissimo and “Moore,” this weekend.
Organizers note that on the day when we turn clocks back, Kevin Birch will present the first concert. The music program on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. goes back to the Renaissance and Baroque eras.
Birch will play on four different keyboards, including the resident organs and harpsichord at the Village Church, as well as his own instrument, based on a late 18th century clavichord of Manuel Carmo (Portuguese).
“The delicate sound produced by metal tangents lifting the strings from underneath is so intimate that one ‘leans in’ to hear its remarkable nuance above the clamors of modern life,” according to a press release. “Birch plays early works that evolved into later ones, and folk tunes that evolved into complex ones.”
Birch holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Iowa with previous studies at the Sweelinck Conservatory in Amsterdam and New England Conservatory with Yuko Hayashi, graduating with Distinction in Performance. He serves as organist and director of music at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor, Maine, and as executive director of St. John’s Organ Society. He is a member of the music faculty at the University of Maine School of the Performing Arts.
The music program includes works of Frescobaldi, Froberger, Sweelinck, Byrd and Bach. Donations, suggested at $25, are accepted to support the music program and the care of the instruments.
There will be a follow-up “Listening Party” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. featuring the church’s artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore, the new concertmaster of the Cape Ann Symphony.
Musical global journey
And in another musical adventure, the Finnish oud player and guitarist Jussi Reijonen, along with eight musicians from around the world, will take listeners on a transcultural journey, during a concert this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The band is known for blending Middle Eastern and Indian music with jazz. Reijonen will showcase pieces from his new recording “Three Seconds/Kolme Toista,” described as a genre-hopping album, which features the same ensemble as the concert. The all-star musicians hail from Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Turkey, Japan, United States and Finland. For tickets and more information, visit rockportmusic.org. This is part of Rockport Music’s Global Journeys music series.
Gloucester Village show opens
An exhibition of works by artist Pia Juhl will open at Jane Deering Gallery with a public reception this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery at 19 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester. The show is “New Paintings — Gloucester Village.”
“In my new series of paintings, I focus on Gloucester neighborhoods — each one unique and beautiful. These urban landscapes emerged from my own vision and represent an amalgam of the linear qualities of our city, one neighborhood after another,” wrote Juhl in an artist statement.
Born in Denmark, she moved to Cape Ann in 1996 where she began painting. She studied at the Drafting Academy in Copenhagen, Rhode Island School of Design, the Architectural Center in Boston, the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Vermont Art Institute.
Gallery hours are Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.; and by appointment. For more details, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
A Diane Arbus exhibition
This is the final week of an exhibition of ground-breaking photographs. The show “Diane Arbus: 10 Years Masterworks From The 1960s and ‘70s” runs through Nov. 11 at the Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College, 406 Hale St., Beverly.
From 1961 to 1971, Arbus (1923-1971) produced some of the most memorable photographs of the 20th century, according to the Manninen Center. She photographed “the ordinary and the bizarre.”
“Arbus had an uncanny ability to express empathy and compassion for her sitters, while at the same time questioning social norms. Her photographs of circus performers, naturists, and people from various walks of life photographed in their own living rooms explore questions of personal happiness, identity and belonging, with special attention for individuals living on the social fringe. Arbus accepted these people with wonder and appreciation,” according to the center.
David Haberstich, curator of photography at the Archives Center of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, shared remarks related to this show.
“The amazing photographic career of Diane Arbus and the controversial photographs which made her famous resulted from her sustained search for her own inner truths — a familiar quest for most artists, but she pursued it with a vengeance, never knowing where it would lead her.”
The exhibit is located in the Heftler Visiting Artist Gallery in the Manninen Center for the Arts. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on weekends by appointment. The traveling exhibition is organized by Curatorial Exhibitions, Pasadena, California. For appointments, email ebollenb@endicott.edu to schedule a viewing.
Arbus was also the focus of a 2008 book by Gloucester’s Gregory Gibson titled “Hubert’s Freaks: The Rare-Book Dealer, the Times Square Talker, and the Lost Photos of Diane Arbus.” Publishers Weekly among other critics gave Gibson’s books high marks.
Local music concerts upcoming
The Gloucester Harvest Music Festival is on this year but at a later date and a different venue. This year the concert takes place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks. Tickets are $10. There will be a cash bar and catering by the Causeway Restaurant. The musical line-up includes the Gary Backstrom Band, Mike O’Connell and Friends, and Old Cold Tater. For advance tickets, visit https://www.gloucesterharvestmusicfestival.com.
And another favorite, the Seaside Yuletide concert featuring Jon Butcher, Sal Baglio and Allen Estes will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The show has sold out in years past. For tickets, go to https://rockportmusic.org/seaside-yuletide.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.