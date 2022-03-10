Rockport Music brings a free community concert featuring students traditionally underrepresented in classical music to town this weekend.
The musicians of Project STEP (String Training Education Program) will perform a powerhouse of a musical program on Sunday, March 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The concert will include works by Piazzolla, Mendelssohn, Halvoren, Beriot, Schubert, Bruch, Dvorak, Beethoven and McLean.
Tony Beadle, executive director of Rockport Music, said the organization is thrilled to have Project STEP for the first time at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
“This vibrant organization provides incredible music training for students, and we anticipate this will be a moving experience for all involved,” he said.
In fact, Project STEP’s executive director is classical cellist Josué Gonzalez, who recently took on this post after having served as the director of education for Rockport Music. A longtime music educator, he previously worked as program director for the El Sistema music program at the Conservatory Lab Charter School in Boston.
Project STEP provides long-term music training, support services and scholarships for underrepresented students from Boston and surrounding communities.
“We set the highest standards for disciplined study and performance, and offer a platform for students interested in pursuing classical music careers as well as other courses of study,” according to a program statement. “Our students are able to break through socio-economic barriers to become excellent musicians, creative and confident students, and successful young adults.”
Project STEP began in 1982 with seven students, and graduated its first two students in 1988. Since that time, the program has introduced 2,000 children to music through its programs. Additionally, all of STEP’s graduates go on to attend college or conservatory.
More details may be found by visiting rockportmusic.org. The concert is a program of Rockport Music’s Education & Community Program, and sponsored by Applied Materials.
‘New Directions’
The second installment of the “Rocky Neck Now, 2022” exhibit will open with a public reception this Sunday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, where visitors can also meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments.
The theme of this annual members show is “New Directions.” This second part features 36 artists who present a range of artistic interpretations and styles. All submissions reflect a membership pushing forward as artists through experimentations in medium, process, materials, theme, size and content.
“Works in this exhibition represent the members’ enthusiastic response to a call for pieces that excite them right now, for works signaling a new direction in their work,” according to an exhibition statement.
Christine Gauthier-Kelley, who often paints on silk, manipulated acrylics on canvas for its unique effect. Jennifer Okumura explored a new concept in a series called “Harmony and Clash,” which examines “cultural layers being nowhere and everywhere” and broken taboos as people cross cultural boundaries. and Laureen Maher has gone large-scale with “Niles Pond Peace,” in which she created an open space “for the viewer to walk in and stay a while.”
This second installment runs for five weekends, Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Featured artists are John Abisamra, Elizabeth Bish, Nadine Boughton, Mike Cangemi, Betsy Carter, Keunjung Cho, Yhanna Coffin, Amy Holland Crafton, Elizabeth Enfield, Barbe Ennis, Christine Gauthier-Kelley, Marion Hall, Olga Hayes, Nils Johnson, Jane Keddy, Ira Levine, Barbara Littlefield, Laureen Maher, Vanessa Michalak, Skip Montello, Paula Morgan, Ed Mowrey, John Nedosko, Jennifer Okumura, Katherine Richmond, Kathy Roberts, Judy Robinson-Cox, Lynne Sausele, Barbara Savicky, Ruth Schneider, Sallie Strand, Erin Survilas, Anna Vojtech, Suellen Wedmore, Jan Weinshanker and Judith Wright.
There is a special event on Saturday, March 26, from 3 to 5 p.m., when the organization presents “What’s New, Rocky Neck?,” with a panel discussion and afternoon of show-and-tell. The artists and Ginger Myhaver of the Rocky Neck Art Colony Exhibitions Committee, will be on hand to talk about “what’s new.”
Visitors to the galleries are encouraged to participate in the popular Viewers’ Choice Award by voting for their favorite work of art. Three artists receiving the most votes will be recognized at the closing celebration on April 10. These awards provide the artists and the organization with important community feedback.
For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Winter birding talk
The Fireside Chat Series at Beauport Hotel continues with a free illustrated talk titled “Bird Conservation on Cape Ann and the North Shore,” with Chris Leahy, a naturalist, conservationist, and author, on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at the Gloucester hotel at 55 Commercial St.
Leahy, who has a 45-year career as a professional conservationist with the Massachusetts Audubon Society, will talk about preserving the more than 3,000 acres of open space at the heart of Cape Ann known as Dogtown. A rich bird habitat, Dogtown has lost some rare and local species in recent decades. He also will talk about the “Treasure Islands,” referring to the more than 50 islands lying offshore between Nahant and Cape Ann.
Leahy will invite guests to stay and discuss other local bird conservation priorities during a fireside chat following the talk.
His latest book is “Birdpedia: A Brief Compendium of Avian Lore,” which was published by Princeton last July. His other published works include “The Birdwatcher’s Companion”; “The First Guide to Insects” (Houghton-Mifflin, 1987); “The Nature of Massachusetts” (Addison-Wesley, 1996); and “Birds of Mongolia,” (Princeton, 2019) of which he coauthored with Gombobaatar Sundev.
Leahy, who has designed and led natural history tours to more than 90 countries on all continents, grew up in Marblehead and has lived in Gloucester with his family since the 1970s.
To register for the chat, visit www.beauporthotel.com/events.
Manchester events
The March programs of Manchester Historical Museum continue with a lecture on the Booth family presented by Kory Curcuru on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m., held in person at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. in Manchester.
In the years after the Civil War, actors Junius and Agnes Booth settled in Manchester and built a home which Junius expanded into a “grand hotel” overlooking Singing Beach in 1878. It became a getaway for the elite. Junius came from a family of thespians, which included his brother John Wilkes Booth, who shot President Abraham Lincoln.
“They are the preeminent American theater family of the 19th century, even before the Barrymores,” said Curcuru.
Admission for members is free, and $10 for others. For details, visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.