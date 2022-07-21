This week, Cape Ann is in full swing with the Harbor Loop Concert series kicking off this Thursday, along with Culture Splash that continues on Thursdays, and the final weekend of Gloucester Stage Company’s current production, which demonstrates that some things about love just don’t change no matter what the era.
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street. Kicking off the concert series on July 21 will be: Ayla Davis, Sam Pallazolla & Brandon Blatchford, and Millie and the Half Nelsons.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The schedule is: July 28, ToniAnn Enos & Deby Wantman and Garfish; Aug. 4, John Jerome Music & Groove Therapy; Aug. 11, Waterbound & The Chops; Aug. 18, Alyssa O’Keefe Band & The Steve Lacey Jazz Quartet; Aug. 25, Grateful Dead Night! Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers & Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine; Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners; and Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs & Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge.
Culture Splash
Gloucester’s artistic and creative spirit will be on display during the weekly “Culture Splash” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays throughout July and August in the city’s two cultural districts — Rocky Neck and the other downtown at the Harbortown Cultural District. The event features art demonstrations, live musical performances, imaginative exhibitions and more in a festive atmosphere.
Cape Ann Harbor Tours provides a free water shuttle to take visitors from one district to the other, with panoramic views of Gloucester along the way. The shuttle covers a 30-minute loop of multiple sites in the two cultural districts.
Many of the city’s cultural and artistic organizations take part, including Cape Ann Museum, the North Shore Arts Association, Gloucester Writers Center, Rocky Neck Art Colony, as well as many galleries in downtown Gloucester.
Also on Rocky Neck, at Ocean Alliance at 32 Horton St., there will be a Bobbi Gibb Art Exhibit on Thursday, July 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., when visitors can view Gibb’s bronze sculptures of runners and dancers as well as mixed-media artworks. A pioneer women’s long-distance runner, Gibb was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1966, and a three-time women’s winner. She will be available for questions on how a sculpture is made and to talk about her books.
For a complete schedule of Culture Splash events, visit DiscoverGloucester.com.
Makers Market
One of two summer Cape Ann Makers Market will take place during the Culture Splash on Thursday, July 21, at Ocean Alliance, featuring more than 20 artisans and crafters from Cape Ann offering nature and coastal inspired handmade items, including jewelry, metalsmithing, pottery, sculpture, painting, photography, woodworking, candles, artisanal sea salts, and more. (The second Makers Market at Ocean Alliance will be on Thursday, Aug. 18). The Ocean Alliance crew will have information for visitors about its whale research and marine conservation work. Visitors can enjoy the offerings of Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck and live music. All vendor table fees benefit Ocean Alliance.
Dance: ‘Artfulness’
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport, welcomes Robyn Goulette and Saving Grace Dance Ensemble that will present athe collaborative dance concert “Artfulness — An Evening of Inspiring Dance” on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m., rain or shine, on the outdoor stage under a large tent. The classical and contemporary dance will be performed by eight local professional and pre-professional dance companies.
With a passion to collaborate, Goulette creates a strong program that is diverse with something for everyone. The program includes dance companies from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and guest artists. The dance program includes excerpts of José Limón’s classic work, “There is a Time,” as well as a dance titled “Peace,” and Goulette’s contemporary ballet “Being,” among many other dances, including a tap piece.
Audiences are welcome to bring refreshments of their choice and picnic on the grounds at picnic tables before the show. For tickets and more details, visit windhover.org.
Summer dream
Gloucester Stage Company presents family outdoor theater with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” now through Saturday, July 23, at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St. in Rockport. Shows on a stage covered by a large tent are Thursday, July 21, and Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“We’re planning an ‘80s theme musical version of the show set in a summer camp, featuring dancing and singing to music of that period,” said Katie Oberlander, the director. “Professional actors play key roles alongside our students (ages 6-18), and the result is sure to be entertaining and magical.”
Under the fairy moonlight, four teenage lovers find out “Love is Strange” when their partners break things off before the big dance.
“Love troubles aren’t just for teenagers, with even the Camp Headmasters falling into a lovers’ quarrel. and if that isn’t enough, the camp counselors are trying to rehearse a performance for the Big Dance, but to no avail. Add in a magic potion capable of making anyone fall in love with the first person they set eyes on — and what could possibly go wrong?,” according to the synopsis.
Suggested as appropriate for ages 6 and older. For tickets, go to gloucesterstage.com.
Final ‘Fullerton’
The current production of “Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets” at Gloucester Stage Company runs through July 24. Even though it is set as a turn-of-the-century tale in Paris about the sexual awakening of the Pulitzer-Prize winning Edith Wharton, there are some things about love that do not change regardless of the century. In this latest play by Anne Undeland, she brings Wharton together with her friend Henry James, her lover and an Irish lady’s maid. All shows have returned to Gloucester Stage’s theater at 267 East Main St. in Gloucester. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Quarry notes
Cape Ann Museum presents a special exhibition of works by contemporary artist Vincent Castagnacci with “Notes from a Quarry.” The show features the artist’s drawings and paintings from the mid-2000s to the present, and pulls in earlier works that reflect the strong influence Cape Ann continues to have on the artist.
“All that I have become, I owe to the first time I set foot on Cape Ann, and specifically Gloucester,” said Castagnacci. “For close to 60 years, I have lived with its presence in my life.”
From Rhode Island, Castagnacci studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and with George Demetrios in Boston and Gloucester in the early 1960s. In 1964, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Yale, and two years later a Master of Fine Arts from the same institution. Castagnacci is currently the Arthur F. Thurnau Professor Emeritus at the University of Michigan School of Art and Design.
“It was through his work with Demetrios that Castagnacci came to know and love Cape Ann. For the past 40 years, the Castagnacci family has owned property on the backside of the Cape. The neighborhood, from Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, has provided Castagnacci with boundless inspiration,” according to an exhibition statement.
Museum director Oliver Barker noted that this presentation is part of the museum’s effort to continue to present contemporary practitioners inspired by Cape Ann.
“Castagnacci through explorations of media, surface, pattern and texture illuminates a new way of looking at granite, which is such a defining feature of Cape Ann’s history and our collective lived experience,” said Barker.
For more details and related programming, visit capeannmuseum.org.
