With Thanksgiving around the corner and then the December holidays, the events to provide local shopping alternatives for residents have begun.
- Chloe Leigh, a local jewelry designer, is hosting a special pop-up weekend at Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Leigh’s handcrafted fine jewelry is often inspired by the “wonderment of nature.” She holds a fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Applied Jewelry Professional certificate in gemological research from the Gemological Institute of America, with additional studies in Florence and Murano, Italy; Aix-en-Provence, France; and Istanbul, Turkey.
- Along with this pop-up event, there is also an gallery exhibition titled “Nature Prevails” featuring paintings by Vanessa Michalak. For more details, visit
- .
- The Holy Family Women’s Guild will hold its annual Christmas Marketplace this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Among the attractions are the Christmas greens and florals made by members, along with homemade pre-boxed cookies, raffles, and a Christmas craft table. In the Parish Hall, there will be raffle prizes, tables, holiday cemetery log arrangements and decorated kissing balls. Masks are required indoors. All money raised will benefit the Holy Family Parish and the Catholic community of Gloucester and Rockport.
- The Village Fair at St John’s Church, at 48 Middle St., Gloucester, returns this Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fair features handmade crafts, its Bake Shop, cookies by the pound, local preserves and jams, vintage jewelry, gift raffle and holiday decorations, and the Regal Rummage Shop with seasonal apparel and Thrift Shop with gift ideas. There will be a fish chowder lunch. Masks will be required. The church is handicapped accessible, with parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
- On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockport PTO will hold its annual Christmas Fair at Rockport High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport. Featured will be unique items from crafters and artists, gingerbread house kits, surprise jars for kids, Rockport Rotary’s 2022 calendar and more. Pictures with Santa will be available. Due to lingering concerns about COVID-19, masks are required.
Comedy Night
NAMI Cape Ann is hosting a Zoom Comedy Night this n Friday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. featuring Stephen Bjork and his brand of observational humor. He will be joined by Amy Tee, named a “comedian to watch,” as well as Dave Rattigan, another popular Boston area comic. This comedy event is a benefit for the nonprofit NAMI Cape Ann, based in Gloucester, which provides support, education and advocacy to improve the life of individuals living with mental health challenges as well as those who care for them. For information and a Zoom link, visit www.namicapeann.org.
More ‘Much Ado’
After a successful first weekend and a sold-out Sunday show, the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents the second week of its production of “Much Ado About Nothing” this Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Performances are at the new Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue (Whistle Stop Mall) Rockport. Plenty of free mall parking.
Director Joseph Stiliano said the troupe wanted to have a comedy as its first production since the pandemic. He described this play of love and lust as one of Shakespeare’s wittiest. Characters Claudio and Hero look to the institution of marriage to find their happiness while Benedick and Beatrice vow to remain happily single and continue their “merry war” of words with one another, said Stiliano. Meanwhile the villain plots to destroy a proposed marriage but his plans are derailed by the inept local constabulary.
The cast features: Jonathan Arnold, Peter Berkrot, Beth Bevins, Patrick Cheney, David Corbeau, Reg Edmonds, Olivia Gale, Andrew Hoover, Ray Jenness, Mark Logan, Ann Lovelace, Karen Lundh, Ken Stoeffler, Brian Weed, Deirdre Weed, Beth Willcox
Tickets are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 under 12 years. Available at the door or in advance at eventbrite.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.