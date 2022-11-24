Cape Ann shifts into holiday overdrive starting this weekend with an array of activities and events focused on the season.
One of the local traditions is Gloucester’s annual Santa’s parade, which steps off Sunday at 3 p.m., and travels down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kent Circle.
The Cape Ann Symphony hosts its annual Holiday Pops Concerts this weekend with performances in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Ipswich. Led by Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa, this sell-out event features the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus under the direction of Rockport’s Wendy Betts.
“The Holiday Pops concerts are the centerpiece of our season,” said Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White. “We are thrilled to usher in the season each year with this joyful series of concerts for the whole family. We are grateful for the support of our audiences. Symphonic music is flourishing on Cape Ann because of it.”
The music program features many holiday favorites including: Anderson’s “Christmas Festival” and “Bugler’s Holiday”; Reed’s “Greensleeves”; Custer’s “Chanukah Festival Overture”; and selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” The chorus joins the orchestra for Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Handel’s “And the Glory to the Lord,” Faure’s “Cantique de Jean Racine,” Leavitt’s “Ose Shalom,” Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” among others. The Ipswich High School Chamber Singers and Bel Canto Treble Chorus join the chorus and orchestra at the Ipswich concert. All the concerts conclude with the audience Holiday Sing-along.
“The Holiday Pops concerts are always a highlight of the concert season,” said Udagawa. “The musicians of the Cape Ann Symphony and I are very excited to kick off the holiday season with our loyal audiences. and it is such fun to be joined on stage by the wonderful singers of the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. The concerts are a joyous celebration of the holiday season. We can’t wait to make music together and celebrate.”
The chorus is a chorale with over 53 voices from around the North Shore.
The dates and venues are Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich; and Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. (The Sunday, Nov. 27, matinee sold out.) For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Deck The Halls
A monthlong series of special events kicks off at Gloucester’s Hammond Castle, from now through New Year’s Eve.
From Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 30, the fourth annual Deck the Halls holiday celebration takes place. In keeping with tradition, the castle is dressed up for the season. There are guided and self-guided tours of John Hays Hammond Jr.’s storybook residence with a Christmas tree in nearly every room. The museum opens at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m.
Visitors can be the first to play a game invented by Hammond Jr., produced a century later, when the museum hosts a drop-in Game Night and the unveiling of the inventor’s 1912 Naval Warfare Game on Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 10 p.m.. A range of other tabletop games will be available to play. There also will be a raffle for a one of the Hammond games for everyone who attends.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, the free Holiday Lights & Illumination Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. kicks off with the Jambalaya Horns’ performance at 6 p.m.; the concert will be held outdoors, in front of the castle’s 12th and 13th century arches. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in the museum’s Great Hall. Holiday Lights was designed to create a magical scene across the museum grounds. Guests who wish to peek into the Hammonds’ historic home to see the Great Hall decked out for the holidays are welcome to do so. Guests will have access only to the Great Hall and rooms leading down to the Great Hall.
Holiday Lights & Illumination runs through Jan. 1, from 4 to 10 p.m., and features streaming music, twinkling lights and festive projections as part of the Winter Lights Celebration hosted by Discover Gloucester. No reservations are required to enjoy this free, outdoor holiday illumination. Guests may enjoy access to the 12th- and 13th-century arches, Bell Tower, and drawbridge.
Every Thursday night throughout December, the museum will offer its popular Candlelight Guided Tours. Also in December will be a sketch class with Slow River Studio on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, both inside and outside the castle. Participants will use watercolor and pencil.
Santa Returns to the Castle on Friday, Dec. 16, in timed sessions from 3 to 6 p.m., an event which includes a few elves and Mrs. Claus. Santa will listen to each child’s wishes and every child will be presented with a wrapped present, a letter from Santa, and milk and cookies. This event is ideal for children between the ages of 2 and 8. To accommodate as many children as possible, there is a limit of two adult chaperones per reservation. During this event, the museum will be closed to tours.
And in a new offering, Club Castle presents a New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For more details on all events and reservations, visit hammondcastle.org.
Jazz vocalist
Lauren Kinhan, a member of the Grammy Award-winning New York Voices, is coming to Gloucester for a post-Thanksgiving musical evening of jazz standards and original songs, on Saturday, Nov. 26, at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, top floor. Doors open 7:30 p.m.; elevator access available. She will be joined by pianist Mark Shilansky and bassist Mark Poniatowski for an intimate evening of sophisticated, original contemporary jazz.
“Brilliance in interpreting ballads, off-the-cuff maneuvers in bluesy and bawdy environments, whip-smart interactions with the instrumentalists—and you end up with a complete picture of her talents and the manners in which she claims songs as her own.” wrote Dan Bilawsky in All About Jazz.
For details and tickets, go to magma.center/event/a-musical-evening-with-lauren-kinhan.
Winter lights on Cape Ann
The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann begins this Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through New Year’s Day. A collaboration of Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, local businesses throughout Gloucester, Essex, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Rockport will decorate their storefronts with twinkling lights and creative window displays. There will be more than 100 lighted locations. For details, visit discovergloucester.com.
Local Makers Market
Cape Ann Makers Market will host a holiday market for Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Emerson Inn, at 1 Cathedral Ave., in Rockport. The holiday market will feature more than 40 Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers. Admission is free, and the historic inn’s Parlor Bar will be offering snacks and light food options and live holiday music. Free parking at the inn’s lot and nearby streets.
Among the wares will be a selection of coastal-inspired and holiday-themed handmade gifts, including jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and more.
“We are delighted to support the makers community and celebrate small business Saturday with some great local artisans,” said Kimberly Voltero, new owner of the Emerson Inn.
For more details, visit capeannmakersmarket.com.
