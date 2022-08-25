An award-winning playwright brings her theatrical magic to Gloucester Stage with its next production of “Paradise Blue,” set in a jazz club in Detroit in 1949 at a time when the neighborhood is on the verge of eradication in the face of the forces of gentrification in the Motor City.
The play is written by Detroit’s Dominique Morisseau, a playwright with a host of awards, including a Tony Award nomination as book writer of the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.”
The music-infused show opens Friday, Aug. 26, and runs through Sept. 18.
The story takes place before the Civil Rights era, at a time when a new mayor of Detroit runs on a campaign to “clean up the slums” with his sights set on the Black Bottom neighborhood.
“This is sort of a story of looking at the jazz community in 1949 on the brink of this significant change and how many of those artists feel a stake in that area of Black Bottom and don’t want to see it destroyed, and how one troubled musician is on the opposite side of that thinking,” said Morisseau in a YouTube video.
The playwright went on to talk about how the play also is about women’s relationships to men at a time when things such as domestic violence and abuse were not part of public conversation.
“So it looks at what’s on the brink of a community’s changing identity and also women’s changing identity in a male-dominated community and how they kind of hold their own,” noted Morisseau.
Blue, a gifted trumpeter, contemplates selling his once-vibrant jazz club while the house band is desperate to stay, but the arrival of a “seductive stranger turns everything upside down.”
This play is part of Morisseau’s “The Detroit Project,” a three-play cycle, which includes the Tony Award-nominated “Skeleton Crew” and “Detroit ’67.”
Her list of awards is long and includes the MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant,” Primus Prize by the American Theatre Critics Association (honoree), University of Michigan’s Emerging Leader Award; the City of Detroit’s “Spirit of Detroit Award,” NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, two OBIE awards and the Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship among others.
“It is significant as a theatre company that we are producing a play that narrates the struggles of a Black community, forced to surrender sacred space, home space, in the wave of gentrification that still crushes Black communities today,” said Paula Plum, interim artistic director of Gloucester Stage. “It is part of our mission to elevate Black voices, and Dominique Morisseau is one of those voices. Through her, we begin to understand the trauma, heartbreak, and destruction that is the cost of gentrification. It is a gripping and shocking drama — the story of one jazz man, Blue, torn between familial loyalty and personal dreams of greatness — that will touch the hearts of our audience, even as the story awakens a sense of outrage and awareness of racial injustice.”
The play, directed by Elise Joyner and Logan Pitts, stars Darian Michael Gary, Alexandria Danielle King, Durrell Lyons, Dereks Thomas and Destiny Washington.
“Like the club, we see the soul of these characters on the precipice of change. As musicians, lovers, and people, we witness a metamorphosis of their individuality, thus asking what must be dismantled for the sake of progress and how they respond, so tangibly in a real way, resonates deeply with us today,” noted the directors in a press release.
Tickets are now on sale at GloucesterStage.com.
NYC dance on Cape Ann
Windhover Center for the Performing Arts welcomes New York-based choreographers Thryn Saxon and Alison Cook-Beatty for a shared performance of new works-in-progress and other selections from their company repertory on Thursday, Aug. 25, and Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
Saxon, an audience favorite, and her company, SAXYN/DanceWorks, will offer one master class and present her work “Seohl,” which is Old English for “Seal.” It is a contemporary dance that uses the lens of Plato’s Symposium and the Celtic and Nordic folklore of selkies (half-woman, half-creature) to investigate gender equity and the reductive forces of the western male-dominant culture. The movement focuses on action and reaction and symbiotic response. The piece features original compositions written and performed live by composer Bre Short.
Cook-Beatty and her company will perform “Seele,” which uses momentum, inertia, physical limitation and dynamic experimentation to explore the complexities of the human psyche through an abstract presentation of the id, ego, and superego. Also to be performed is “Central Park Field,” originally set in a baseball field during the COVID-19 pandemic, that reflects both the despair of isolation and a transformative resolution through energy and stamina, as well as the work “Joyful Offering” set to the music of Bach.
For tickets, visit https://windhover.org/performances. Performances happen rain or shine under the big tent on the outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St., Rockport. Seating begins at 7 p.m. and audiences are welcome to bring refreshments.
Sailboats to schooners
Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative. at 121 Main St., Gloucester has three featured artists this month: Melissa Cox, Skip Montello and Adeline Cabot.
“From sailboats to schooners, if you love boats then we have artwork for you. Our August artists capture the beauty of boats and the sea that make our area so special. All the artists are local. Look for their works in the window, on our Featured Wall, and in our gallery,” according to statement from the cooperative.
Cox has a passion for being out on the water to photograph ships, whales and sunsets. Her work in this show can be produced on canvas, metal or traditional framing.
Montello’s passion for photography developed during his career at Polaroid Corporation, where he spent more than 30 years as a photographic scientist, engineer and technology leader.
Cabot’s watercolor paintings feature sailboats among other scenes. Her pen-and-watercolor illustrations explore a more playful side of nature.
For more details, visit local-colors.org.
Latin Dance Social
Due to popular demand, a Latin Dance Social returns Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. to the Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport. This informal event brings people together who want to move, dance and enjoy the music. Once again the host and local dance instructor is Greg Coles who will guide the participants throughout the evening of Latin dance, which includes instruction and partnering. Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination required for entry.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be salsa and bachata lessons for all levels, and the lesson will continue throughout the evening. From 7 to 9 p.m. will be the social dancing.
Coles has taught thousands of dancers on the North Shore in both public and private settings. Among his many talents, he teaches Latin dance from Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the United States. He also offers instruction in West African dance from Mali, Guinea and Senegal. His continued mission is to build community through the arts.
Free onsite parking. For tickets and information, visit https://windhover.org/event/back-by-popular-demand-latin-dance-social-with-greg-coles.
Candlelight & Spiritualism Tours
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, presents Candlelight Tours at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. and Spiritualism Tours at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, on Sept. 1, 8, 15 and 29.
In October, the Spiritualism Tours only are offered at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, 20 and 27.
Tickets are $20 each. For details and tickets, visit www.hammondcastle.org. Additionally, there is one more “Bubbles and Books Storytime” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Check the website for more details.
Quarry Labor Union Strikes
A history talk, titled “Quarry Labor Union Strikes!” will be a brown-bag luncheon presentation at Halibut Point State Park this Friday, Aug. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at the oceanfront park with a historic quarry. The talk by Les Bartlett will look back at the labor unrest and economic depression that led to the end of the granite quarrying industry. Bring a lunch and join the talk at the newly renovated Visitor Center. For more information, visit halibutpoint state park@mass.gov.
