The Tony Award-nominated play “Grand Horizons,” which features the beloved real-life married couple of Paula Plum and Richard Snee, delves into what happens to a family when after 50 years of marriage, one spouse wants out.
The comedy opens Friday at Gloucester Stage, 267 East Main St., and runs through Aug. 29.
“Love is both grand and full of surprises and this next show is about that,” said Plum. “When after half a century, a couple decides to call it quits, their children implode in this play that is both funny and poignant.”
Playwright Bess Wohl’s work explores a family turned upside-down and takes the audience on a ride exploring the many facets of love. This play is directed by Robert Walsh, Gloucester Stage’s artistic director from 2015 to 2021.
“The playwright has captured a situation that will resonate with families in any place and time,” said Walsh. “The roles we seem destined to be assigned, promulgate, or hope to shed — the hunger to live life to the fullest and how it’s never too late to follow or attempt to fulfill your dream — is innate to us all. With a truly charming wit, insight and relevance, ‘Grand Horizons’ will make you laugh out loud and nod in recognition of the foibles and realities of what it means to be a family.”
Also starring are Jeremy Beazlie, June Kfoury, Cristhian Mancinas-García, Greg Maraio and Marissa Stewart.
Wohl’s plays have been produced or developed at theaters around the country. Her other plays include “Cats Talk Back,” “In,” “Barcelona” and “Touched.” A member of the Ars Nova Play Group, she has been the recipient of new play commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club and Center Theatre Group. She also writes for film and television. A graduate of Harvard, magna cum laude, she was awarded the Rona Jaffe Writing Prize and the Tennessee Williams Scholarship. She earned her Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama.
Tickets are now on sale at GloucesterStage.com, at the box office at 267 East Main St., or by calling 978-281-4433.
New England juried show
The North Shore Arts Association presents a variety of master works created by New England artists in its first ever regional juried show, “Exhibit New England,” on display through Friday, July 29. The paintings, drawings and sculptures are on exhibit in the main gallery. The show is free to the public. Visiting hours at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane in Gloucester, are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Culture Splash, live poetry
Gallery strolls and live poetry are part of this Thursday’s Culture Splash from 4 to 8 p.m. with a free water shuttle by Cape Ann Harbor Tours so “Splashers” can travel between events in Gloucester’s Harbortown and Rocky Neck cultural districts. The shuttle picks up and drops off at the docks at the Harbormaster building at Harbor Loop and at The Studio Restaurant on Rocky Neck. This weekly event takes place Thursdays through August. More than 40 cultural organizations and small businesses collaborate to create this program that celebrates Gloucester’s cultural history.
In Harbortown, there will be a gallery stroll along the downtown area. Refreshments will be offered to visitors at some spots.
“With this stroll you can move from gallery to gallery at your pace, enjoy local stores, grab a drink or dinner, stop in at local museums, and then take the free Harbor Shuttle to Rocky Neck and continue the fun,” said Michael DeKoster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester.
On Rocky Neck with its collection of galleries, visitors can continue their stroll. Additionally, the Gloucester Writers Center will host an “Introduction to Haiku” workshop at 3 p.m. at the small park located near the entrance of Rocky Neck. For questions, call or text 617-852-5238. Then at 7 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, at 126 East Main St., there will be an “Evening of Poetry” with Amanda Cook and D. Eric Parkison.
For more details, visit discovergloucester.com.
Guests at gig
The Bob Davis Trio, a.k.a Johnny Carwash, performs at The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave., Gloucester, on Saturday, July 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. The musicians, Bob Davis, Dave “Doc” Vincent, and Russell Keyes, will be joined by Josh Davis on vocals, and special guest, 11-year-old Brandon Blatchford, who will perform several up-tempo songs. For details, visit www.therhumbline.com.
Brews at the Brew
A fund-raising event for Illumination Night, Rockport’s summer fireworks show, will take place at Brothers Brew, at 27 Main St., Rockport, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring pub fare and cash bar. There will be live music from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information about the event or how to donate, visit “Rockport Fireworks” Facebook page.
‘Paintings of Provence’
“Paintings of Provence,” an exhibition of works by John Caggiano and Susan Lynn, will be on display through Aug. 9 at the Emerson Inn, One Cathedral Ave. in Rockport.
Both award-winning Rockport artists, Caggiano and Lynn spent two weeks this spring painting in the south of France, in and around the hillside town of Seillans, which resulted in nearly 30 oil paintings of blooming poppy fields, centuries-old villages, and panoramic vistas. One of Lynn’s Provence paintings will be featured in the August issue of Plein Air Magazine. A native Midwesterner, Lynn moved to Rockport in 2018, having fallen in love with both the beauty of Cape Ann and with fellow artist Caggiano. Both are local gallery owners. Visitors can stop in to view the artworks and have a drink at the historic hotel.
Pastel show, demo
North Shore Arts Association and the Beauport Hotel have partnered to create solo art exhibitions in the hotel lobby. Jeff Fioravanti’s solo show of seascapes and florals is on display through Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the hotel at 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. He has won numerous awards nationally and most recently won the Best Pastel Award at a recent show at Newburyport Art Association.
As part of Gloucester’s CultureSplash, Fioravanti will give a pastel demonstration at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester, on Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. For more information, visit nsarts.org.
Joseph Solman presentation
A presentation about the work of artist Joseph Solman (1909-2008) will be given by 1623 Studios and Heather Atwood at Mercury Gallery, 20 Main St., Rockport, on Saturday, July 30, at 5 p.m. The event will feature a recent video about Solman, and a conversation with Solman’s son, Paul Solman, who will be in attendance.
Evening by the Sea
A grand reopening celebration, “Summer Evening by the Sea” takes place at the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave. in Rockport, on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friends of Halibut Point State Park, co-sponsors, invite friends and families to the celebration, which also features an open house at the newly renovated visitor center with new displays on the granite quarrying industry, the World War II building, tower, and military radar research use. The entrance path to the quarry to the visitor center is now compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will be live music by The Headlands. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. No alcohol is permitted at state parks. Bring a blanket or beach/lawn chair to enjoy the evening. Rain or shine, though heavy rain cancels. Visit halibutpointstate park@mass.gov.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.