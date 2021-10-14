Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative, at 121 Main St. in Gloucester, is bursting with activity as the artist members celebrate the gallery’s 32nd anniversary this October. It also has two new members, two new exhibits by current members, “Miranda,” the resident skeleton who has returned to make an appearance to celebrate the Day of the Dead on Nov. 1. The gallery has an interactive altar where the public is invited to write a remembrance in this annual tradition. The gallery also has colorful art related to Day of the Dead.
“Although we can’t celebrate these activities like in the past due to COVID, we can celebrate by offering fun and unique art and displays,” said Kathy Bucholska, a jewelry and mixed media artist.
The new artists are Bessie Blum, who recycles Fair Isle wool sweaters to make teddy bears, and Ingrid Jochimsen, who designs one-of-a-kind wooden boxes.
“Since moving to Gloucester from Cambridge earlier this year, I am delighted to find a new home for my Square Bears. and I have found a small community of genial, interesting, and creative people, among an ever-changing stream of visitors and locals,” said Blum.
As for Jochimsen, she has been creating layered boxes for decades, seeking to showcase the colors and textures of domestic and exotic hardwoods, and even the strangely shaped burls that grow on the sides and bottom of trees.
Featured artists this month are Pat Doherty, with a special show called “Step Into the Light,” which highlights the sunsets in Gloucester, and Ann Schlecht, a jewelry designer and fiber artist whose display will focus on a variety of textured silver, copper and brass jewelry as well as hand-knit sweaters, scarves and hats with their own textures.
Other members represented at the cooperative are Donna Amero, stained-glass art; Melissa Cox, David Katz, and Jim Sousa, photography; Bob Kulchuk, pottery; Mya Rae Nelson, woodworking; Peter Black, ceramics; and Sarah Fris, illustrator.
For more details, visit www.local-colors.org.
Science, art and the salt marsh
Susan Quateman and Leslie Bartlett will present a talk titled “The Once and Future Salt Marsh” at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St., on Friday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be silk works of the salt marsh on display as they will discuss the science of climate change in the salt marsh and the artistic response to that. Artworks created for their project are now installed at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge at Plum Island. These works will be shown on slides presented during this program. For more information on the project, visit www.theonceandfuturesaltmarsh.com.
Masonic open house
Gloucester Masons’ Lodge will hold an open house on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge at 27 Eastern Ave., in Gloucester.
The Gloucester Masonic Lodge is joining other lodges throughout Massachusetts when it opens its doors to the public, with refreshments. Members will offer tours of the building, answer questions, and explain the historical exhibits, includeing jewels crafted by Paul Revere, and original documents bearing his signature. The Masons’ history includes the use of symbols and rituals that can be traced back to the medieval craft guilds. But at the group’s core is its mission to be of service to its communities.
For this open house, the lodge is partnering with The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann Animal Aid. There will be collection barrels for non-perishable food donations, and one of lodge members, who is a veterinarian at Cape Ann Animal Aid, will bring along some puppies for the day and answer questions about the adoption process.
Premiere’s final days
There are a few days left to see the premiere of “Think of Me Tuesday,” about a perennial mayoral candidate in Fishtown, USA, at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. The show runs through Sunday.
The show is full of unexpected surprises and, of course, a lot of laughs, as the audience may recognize many Gloucester references and familiar traits of local characters in this play written by Gloucester’s Ken Riaf.
Patrons must present proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test and wear a mask inside the theater. For more information and tickets, visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.