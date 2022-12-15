The next few days on Cape Ann are filled with both music events and holiday shopping opportunities as we approach mid-December and the longest night of the year.
Up first is the 46th annual Men’s Night (All Day) Gloucester Shopping event on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In this special event geared toward men’s shopping needs, shoppers will enjoy festive decorations as they are welcomed by local merchants. The event also features raffles, gift certificates, special promotions, extended hours and refreshments.
Fiddler in holiday concert
Grammy Award-winning Eileen Ivers presents a “Joyful Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was immersed in traditional Irish music as a child, and went on to win nine All-Ireland fiddle championships, a tenth on tenor banjo. And more than 30 championship medals.
Her concert brings a mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and “foot stomping and hollerin’ roots music,” according to the program.
Ivers is celebrated as one of the great innovators in the Celtic and world music genres. She also brings with her a unique background from college having graduated magna cum laude in mathematics from Iona College, followed by post-graduate work in the same field.
For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Candlelight tours at the castle
Candlelight tours at Hammond Castle Museum continue on Thursdays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29, at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. This program pays homage to the castle’s owner, John Hays Hammond, who followed the advice of his mentor Alexander Graham Bell, who encouraged working in the evening. “While this put Hammond at odds with the rest of the inhabitants of the castle, he concluded that working throughout the night and sleeping during the day positively impacted his work as an inventor,” according to a press release. With this in mind, the candlelight tours are offered with guides who escort visitors through the many rooms placing an emphasis on the Hammonds and the time that they spent in their castle home. For tickets, go to bit.ly/DecCandlelight.
This also is the castle’s fourth annual Deck The Halls holiday celebration when the castle is decorated for the season, inside and out. Visitors this month can enjoy the spirit of the holidays with decorated trees in nearly every room, wreaths and other decorations. The castle also offers outdoor holiday illumination with streaming holiday music, twinkling lights and festive projections. For details, visit hammondcastle.org.
Celebrating friendship
and kindness
A special event, created to promote the importance of friendship and acceptance for young children, will take place this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Whale’s Jaw Café, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport. The afternoon features storytelling, food, activities and prizes. There also will be a book fair of sorts with the authors of some of the featured books in attendance. This holiday event is sponsored by Susie Rich of Susie’s Stories, Rockport Public Library, Whale’s Jaw Café and children’s book author/artist Fern Nissim.
Children can participate in a drawing activity prior to the event, while supplies last, by going to Susie’s Stories, Rockport Public Library or Whale’s Jaw Café, to pick up a free kit of coloring pages and crayons. Pages can be returned to the same places by Friday, Dec 16. Children should color at least one of the pages, and if they choose, they can write a short sentence about how the drawing reflects the theme of friendship and acceptance. Pictures will be on display during the event and prizes awarded in two age categories.
Holiday happenings
A Cape Ann Makers Market takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church at 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester.
In Rockport, the Menorah Lighting takes place on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Barletta Park, at the corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street in downtown Rockport.
The North Shore Christian Men’s Choir sings in a Christmas Carol Sing-along on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Rockport Baptist Church at 4 High St.
The Rockport Christmas Pageant, now in its 77th year, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. in downtown Rockport with a live re-enactment of the Nativity story starting with a torch lit procession at Dock Square that proceeds up Main Street to the Congregational Church.
New Year’s Eve bash
Club Castle New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gloucester’s oceanfront Hammond Castle Museum with its “Club Castle” debut event to ring in 2023. The evening features ample hors d’oeuvres and music with dancing through the decades in the castle’s Great Hall with DJ Dmus. In other entertainment, there will be fire spinning performances by Fireborn Performance Arts and rumor has it that “Neil Young” may be among the guests. Those attending may be inspired to dress in ‘70s, ‘80s or ‘90s attire. This is a 21 and older event. Cash bar. Free parking. For details and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/ClubCastleNYE.
Manchester Historical holiday open house
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in downtown Manchester, will host a Holiday Snowflake Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. for kids of all ages. The afternoon features ornament-making and tree-trimming. Five rooms in the historic home are decorated for the holidays. There is a historic doll house, a model train lay-out along with music, cookies and refreshments. The event is free to all. For more information, visit: www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Culture Splash seeks proposals
Arts and cultural organizations across Gloucester’s two designated cultural districts, Harbortown and Rocky Neck, have been organizing Gloucester’s Culture Splash Series for two successful summers, and it’s coming back in 2023. Volunteers from more than 50 organizations collaborated to present eight Thursday evenings of programming, including cultural institutions, live music, live performances, gallery shows, interactive activities, crafting opportunities and more.
The planning committee is overseeing a subtle rebrand of the Culture Splash logo to make it more usable and digital ready. In keeping with the goals to support and engage local creatives, an RFP for the logo rebrand is being distributed to artist communities across Gloucester. Culture Splash and Discover Gloucester are currently accepting proposals for an updated logo design and branding package, and also the design of a sticker. Submissions are due by Jan. 8, 2023. Submissions, along with any questions about the process, can be emailed to: info@discovergloucester.com. For the RFP, go to: discovergloucester.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/3rd-Annual-Culture-Splash-RFP-for-Branding-2.pdf.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.