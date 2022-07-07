Cape Ann’s outdoor music is heating up with several concert series launching over the next week.
Cape Ann Museum’s Courtyard Concerts kicks off Thursday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring Is It Mr. Fox? at its downtown campus at 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Brian King, Renee Dupuis and Joe Cardoza of the band What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? perform original songs and folk-pop reinventions as a trio in this concert, including songs from their musical “Medusa Reclaimed” that was produced in 2019 at the Museum of Science, Boston. The concerts are free to the public.
On Friday, July 8, the seventh season of Music on Meetinghouse Green returns with a performance by the John Baboian Ensemble, an audience favorite, in a free evening concert starting at 6 p.m., at the corner of Middle and Church streets. Any free-will donations collected will support the concert’s featured local non-profit partner, which this week is Pathways for Children. The evening’s food vendor is Causeway restaurant.
The John Baboian Sextet appears with Sandi Bedrosian, a lead vocalist and director in a wide range of musical styles, who has opened for some of today’s top stars. Several musicians in the ensemble are fellow faculty members from the Berklee College of Music. All audience donations go directly to the non-profit partners. For more information and a full schedule of events, go to www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
On Sunday, July 10, the 2022 Antonio Gentile Bandstand free concert series kicks off with the Cape Ann Big Band at 7 p.m. at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, on Gloucester’s waterfront. Cape Ann Big Band presents vocalist Rhiannon Hurst and Nathan Seavey in its performance of big-band swing, jazz and more. Director Carlos Menezes promises an exceptional show.
David Benjamin, the summer music director, noted that this concert series has been a Cape Ann summer staple for more than 35 years. He noted that weekend of Aug. 20 and 21 will feature two concerts, one on Saturday and one on Sunday with the Cape Ann Community Band performing the Saturday evening concert.
The nine-concert 2022 series will feature the return of the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 14 with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans. Many favorite acts also will be returning including Martin & Kelley, and the 4EverFab, the Beatles tribute band, on July 17.
“Come hear fantastic music overlooking the Outer Harbor, with glorious sunsets and schooners sailing by. It doesn’t get any better than this in Gloucester,” said Benjamin.
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Rain dates for the Sunday concerts are the following Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more details, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com.
In Rockport, the Music at the Beach summer concert series at Back Beach kicks off on Monday, July 11, with Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more details, visit “Music at the Beach” Facebook page.
And if you check the Facebook page of the ”Harbor Loop Summer Concert Series,” there may be some news about this launching later this month.
Cabarets return
The cabarets are back as part of the 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival, with the next “after hours” cabaret this Friday, July 8, at 9:45 p.m. with a program titled “Romani Cabaret,” featuring violinist Danbi Um, pianist Stephen Prutsman, and members of Dover Quartet. This informal performance on the third-floor of Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport, will feature string virtuosity and fun with classical works inspired by Romani music, including Hubay’s “Scènes de la Csárda, No. 3” and “Rondo alla Zingarese” from Brahms’s “Piano Quartet in G minor.” Those attending can enjoy a drink or beverage while listening to the music. The third cabaret, “Bach to Baker” is Friday, Aug. 12, at 9:45 p.m. For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Free family concert
Morningside Music Bridge students will perform at a free family concert on Friday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. The students are part of a program at the New England Conservatory, which seeks to identify and promote outstanding young artists. Free, no tickets required.
‘CODA’ benefit
A break-through Oscar-winning actor and a local Oscar-winning director will appear at a special screening of the recent Oscar-winning film “CODA” to raise money for the nonprofit Manship Artists Residency, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year. The event is Thursday, July 7, at The Cabot in Beverly.
With a premium ticket, the event begins with a cocktail reception before the film, and all movie-goers are invited to a “Sign+Talk back” after the screening with Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor, and Sian Heder, who won Best Adapted Screenplay, along with actor Daniel Durant who played a leading role. Gloucester’s Sarah Green, a Hollywood producer, will moderate the conversation that will be both spoken and signed with an American Sign Language interpreter.
There are two tiers of tickets for the July 7 event, starting at $28 for general admission, including ASL; and there are $78 tickets that include the cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. along with premium seating. The screening starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the “Sign+Talk back” at 8:30 p.m. Some tickets also provide for a social distancing option. For the link to tickets, visit: manshipartists.org.
Historic love affair
A new work brings to life the turn-of-the-century tale about the sexual awakening of the Pulitzer-Prize winning Edith Wharton and a man she meets in Paris in the play “Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets,” now running at Gloucester Stage Company. The work is the newest play by Massachusetts playwright Anne Undeland. The play is described as a “literary and witty banquet of language, sex, and manners.”
In this new play, Undeland brings Wharton together with her friend Henry James, her lover Morton Fullerton and Irish lady’s maid Posy. Wharton (1862-1937) may be best known for her 1911 novel “Ethan Frome,” and she later won the Pulitzer for her 1920 book “The Age of Innocence.”
All shows have returned to Gloucester Stage’s theater at 267 East Main St., in Gloucester. For detailed ticket information, visit: www.gloucesterstage.com.
‘H20’ opens
The new exhibition at Rocky Neck Art Colony, “H2O: A Deep Dive,” is open at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester, with a public reception on Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In the call for art for the show, artists were asked to probe the subject of water and engage viewers to think about and appreciate its importance in our world. The exhibition statement gave a shout-out to a quote by Loren Eiseley: “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” The vision was extended to create artistic “magic” on this topic. The juror was Katherine French.
Featured artists are Janet Albert, Kristen Anderson, Hilary Bachelder, Paula Borsetti, Len Burgess, Laurinda Butcher, Mike Cangemi, Jeanne Carey, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Jillian Demeri, Maria Denjongpa, Mark Dierker, Liz Sibley Fletcher, Lisa Goren, Sara Gravante, Kata Hull, Nancy Jarvis, Linda Kauss, Roberta Kovner, Linda Lamarche, Mary Latino, Perry McIntosh, William Mitchell, Janet Montecalvo, Skip Montello, Brian Murphy, Rebecca Nagle, Charles Norris, Diane Norris, Judy Robinson-Cox, Tom Robinson-Cox, Joyce Roessler, Joan Ryan, Ruth Schneider, Patricia Scialo, James Seavey, Robin Smith, Suzanne Ulrich and Raphael Warshaw.
For more details and gallery hours, visit rockyneckartcolony.org.
Moonrise Market
The second Cape Ann Makers Moonrise Market takes place at Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn on Wednesday, July 13 (and again on Thursday, Aug. 11) from 6 to 9 p.m. at the inn at 1 Cathedral Ave.
The market will feature more than a dozen Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers offering nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts.
The outdoor market is free, and there is a buffet diner and bar service offered along with live music while waiting for the moonrise over the ocean. There is parking at the inn and on the street.
Bayliss show opens
Jane Deering Gallery presents “Geoffrey Bayliss — Simple Isn’t Easy,” which opens with a public reception Thursday, July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery at 19 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. The artist’s new work includes large collaged work and papier-mâché sculptures. Some works are described as “playful, imaginative, strange or referential of classical ruins,” noting that the use of papier-mâché dates back to 200 AD in the Chinese Han dynasty. Bayliss earned a degree in architecture from Columbia University. For more details and gallery hours, visit janedeeringgallery.com. The show runs through July 31.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.