Music inspired by love will lend a romantic air to the Musicians Unleashed concert, “Music For the Heart,” this Sunday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Eight musicians will perform 12 works by 10 composers, including the likes of the Austrian-born Fritz Kreisler and his works “Liebesfreud” (Love’s Joy), “Liebesleid” (Love’s Sorrow) and “Schön’s Rosmarin” (Lovely Rosemary). Given the theme and season, it is fitting to include French composers Claude Debussy’s “Syrinx” (Pan’s Lost Love) and Cécile Chaminade’s “Concertino for Flute and Piano.” Also on the play list are Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla’s “Grand Tango” to Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies.”
“The program will feature a wide range of romantic music starting with selections for violin, flute, cello and piano, and ending with some well-known favorites from the Great American Songbook,” said Maestro Yoichi Udagawa. “Concert-goers can get an early start to their valentine’s celebration.”
The musicians performing are from the Cape Ann Symphony orchestra and chorus.
“The Cape Ann Symphony’s Musicians Unleashed programs, which were launched in 2019, have become a wonderfully popular series with overwhelmingly enthusiastic audience response,” said Fran White, president of the symphony’s board of directors.
And in the tradition of the symphony, Udagawa and the musicians will introduce each piece of music to give audiences insight and little-known facts about the composers and their music.
Performing the classic works are violinist Sven Skiveris, pianist Tianhong Yang, flutist Rosemarie Hinkle, and cellist Johnny Mok.
To complete the mosaic of musical offerings, the works from the Great American Songbook will be performed by the Jazz Dynamics, featuring vocalist Byron Winn, pianist and vocalist Jeffrey McKeen, saxophonist Saul Cohen, and bassist Nick White. Their chosen selections will be Rogers & Hart’s “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” Arlen & Mercer’s “Accentuate the Positive,” Webster & Burke’s “Black Coffee,” Watts & Wyche’s “Alright, Okay, You Win,” and Thielman & Norman’s “Bluesette.”
The Jazz Dynamics are a group of Cape Ann professionals with varied pasts and fields: McKeen is a music educator; Winn is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot; White is a radiocarbon dating doctorate physicist; and Cohen is an emergency room physician. All of them have extensive training in music as well as in their chosen careers.
“They are all highly accomplished individuals in their own professions — and they are incredible musicians. The perfect choice to be the first jazz quartet to perform in the Musicians Unleashed series,” said Wendy Betts, the symphony’s chorus director.
Seating at this concert will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. There will be socially distant seating, which includes patrons seated in every other pew.
Tickets are $40. Call 978-281-0543 or go to www.capeannsymphony.org for tickets and COVID-19 protocols.
Rocky Neck Members Show — in two parts
The 2022 exhibition season at the Rocky Neck Art Colony opens with its members show, with its theme “New Directions, which will be presented in two parts, each with an opening reception.
The exhibition is comprised of two consecutive five-week periods, showing the works of 69 artists, at the two galleries of the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. Gallery hours are from Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
The first iteration of the “Rocky Neck Now 2022” exhibition opens Thursday, Feb. 3, with a reception on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. It runs through March 6.
The second part opens Thursday, March 10, with the opening reception on Sunday, March 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The theme inspired the artists to embark upon creative risk-taking, with a view toward growth and expanding their artistic interpretations.
“All of the submissions reflect a membership pushing forward as artists through experimentations in medium, process, materials, theme, size and content,” according to a press release.
Exhibiting in the first show are Suzanne Agostino, Meredith Anderson, Lisa Angelini-Adams, John Bassett, Anne Beinecke, Jeanne Carey, Matt Cegelis, Janice Charles, Katherine Coakley, Melissa Cox, Robert Diebboll, Nancy Dudley, Marianne Kinzer, Johanna Finnegan-Topitzer, Sue Funk, Dina Gomery, Don Gorvett, Karen Gross, Susan Guest-McPhail, Leslie Heffron, Ken King, Otto Laske, Carmela Martin, Andy Matlow, Roy McCauley, Ruth Mordecai, Brian Murphy, Jennifer Okumura, Jenny Pivor, Tom Robinson-Cox, Joyce Roessler, Mary Salerno, Marilyn Swift, Helen Tory and Karen Watson.
Exhibiting in the second show are John Abisamra, Elizabeth Bish, Nadine Boughton, Mike Cangemi, Betsy Carter, Keunjung Cho, Yhanna Coffin, Amy Holland Crafton, Elizabeth Enfield, Barbe Ennis, Christine Gauthier-Kelley, Marion Hall, Olga Hayes, Nils Johnson, Jane Keddy, Ira Levine, Barbara Littlefield, Laureen Maher, Vanessa Michalak, Skip Montello, Paula Morgan, Ed Mowrey, John Nedosko, Katherine Richmond, Judy Robinson-Cox, Lynne Sausele, Barbara Savicky, Ruth Schneider, Sallie Strand, Erin Survilas, Anna Vojtech, Suellen Wedmore, Jan Weinshanker and Judith Wright.
Visitors to the galleries are encouraged to participate in the Viewers’ Choice Award by voting for their favorite work of art. The three artists who receive the most votes will be recognized at the closing celebration on Sunday, April 10. Organizers note that these awards provide the artists and the organization with important community feedback.
Until further notice, visitors will be asked to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks inside the building. Additional public programs accompany this exhibition; to learn more visit RNACExhibitions.com for updates.