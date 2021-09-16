The 11th Lanesville Music Festival will take place this Sunday, Sept. 19, with a line-up that offers a laid-back song-filled afternoon outdoors.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. in Gloucester, and features ten acts.
The line-up is as follows: 11 a.m., Tom Eaton & Pick 3; 11:40 a.m., Whiskey Talk; 12:20 p.m., Clements Brothers; 1 p.m., the Steve Amazeen Band; 1:45 p.m., Charlee Bianchini; 2:25 p.m., Treehouse Charlatans; 3:10 p.m., Lisa Marie; 3:50 p.m., Johnny Carwash; 4:30 p.m., Honkytonk Women; and 5:15 p.m., Mamadou Diop.
The festival takes place rain or shine, with tents erected and some seating. Festival-goers are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.
“The event is fun for all ages. Kids can play on swings or listen to stories outside the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage as adults kick back with a beer or glass of wine from the bar,” said Jennifer-Lee Levitz, one of the organizers.
In addition to the cash bar, there will be food options, such as $2 hot dogs, $4 burgers, or crepes or lobster rolls. A mix of vendors will offer a shopping opportunity, as well as “Lanesvillain Gear” featured on hats, masks and hoodies.
Admission is by donation. Proceeds help support the community center.
Levitz noted that the fun kicks off even before the festival begins with an at-home coloring activity — dubbed Colorama — based on the drawing of the festival poster, created by Sara Collins. Bring the finished drawing to the festival and get a free ice cream, and the drawing will be posted at the live event.
To get the black-and-white line drawing of the poster, visit the Lanesville Community Center website, under “events and activities,” or try the Facebook page to take a screenshot to print out.
More details may be found at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Final ‘Reparations’
Gloucester Stage’s regional premiere of “Reparations” is in its final days with shows through Sept. 19. The audience gave the opening performance a standing ovation for this play by James Sheldon, set in a New York City apartment. The play’s title represents only the tip of the theatrical iceberg as layers of the human condition are unveiled through the storyline.
The play takes place on an outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center, at 257R Granite St., in Rockport. Windhover’s grounds boast a specially designed, socially distanced beer garden where patrons can enjoy refreshments, including craft beer, wine, while overlooking the scenic property. For detailed ticket and seating information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.
Anderson-Bell show
An exhibition of pastel paintings by Andrew Anderson-Bell has opened at the North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirates Lane, in Gloucester. The show of new works by the award-winning Ipswich artist will be on display through Sept. 29.
A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, the artist works in pastel as his medium of choice because of “the vibrancy of the colors, and the diversity of mark making.” Much of his subject matter is inspired by nature and his surroundings, particularly the salt marsh estuaries. He is also a member of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, Newbury Art Association, Connecticut Pastel Society, and Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod. For more information, visit www.anderson-bellstudio.com.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
‘CODA’ still a draw
The Sundance Film Festival award-winning film “CODA,” set and filmed in Gloucester, continues to be screened at Gloucester Cinema, 74 Essex Ave., due to its popularity. The film tells the story of a local fishing family struggling to stay in business. A tapestry of great music is woven throughout the film. The daughter, the only non-deaf person in the family of four, discovers she has a singing talent and is accepted into a prestigious music college. However, she is torn about her loyalty to her family for whom she is an “interpreter” with the hearing world. At present, the film is scheduled to run through Sept 22. For more details about show times and tickets, visit www.gloucestercinema.com. Tickets also can be purchased on line or at the door.
Artistic vision
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents the new exhibition “20/20 Vision,” featuring six contemporary artists which opens Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson Street, Gloucester. The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 17 and is curated by Kristine Fisher, celebrates artistic stories of “spirit, perseverance and vision,” created by Donna Caselden, Terry Del Percio-Piemonte, Richard Crangle, Kristine Fisher, Kat Masella and Susan Guest-McPhail.
A public artists reception will be this Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m.
“The six featured artists share adventuresome approaches to materials, a commitment to experimental processes, and inspired engagement with Cape Ann’s extraordinary natural environment,” according to an exhibition statement. “Risk-takers all, and passionate lovers of their process, these artists work to keep excitement and freshness alive. In this exhibition, they have left safety and the ordinary behind to reveal their clearest artistic expression.”
These artists asked themselves: Does 20/20 vision really exist for an artist or for anyone as life evolves?
Exhibition hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. These public programs will accompany the exhibition: Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., Guest-McPhail demonstrates mixed media techniques; Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m., Crangle will conduct a drop-in demonstration of wood sculpting and hand-carving skills; and Oct. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m., Masella will demonstrate painting techniques and discuss her process.
To sign up, visit the Rocky Neck Art Colony Eventbrite page; consult the RNACExhibitions.com web page for details and updates. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
‘Integral Beauty’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents the new exhibition, “Integral Beauty,” at the Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, through Sept. 26. The show features a collaboration of artists Rebecca Anne Nagle, Rē Siswick Graham, Loren Doucette, Rosemary Sullivan, and Celeste Huezo, who use their media to respond to the beauty found within nature, spirituality and humanity.
In a special event, there will be live percussion music and artist talks on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gallery hours are this Thursday, Sept. 16, from noon to 8 p.m.; and Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.