A special candle-lit concert will usher in the holidays when the Musicians of the Old Post Road present the new holiday program “Sounding Joy” on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse.
The concert features jubilant works from the Classical period, including Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate” which will be performed in its less often heard Christmas version, according to the music program. This piece will feature acclaimed soprano Jessica Petrus, who has often been a guest for the group’s holiday programs. She also has performed with the Handel & Haydn Society, Emmanuel Music, among others.
“The program will include rarely-performed musical gems — charming pastorellas by Bernhard Hupfeld and Gregor Joseph Werner and a folksy Christmas aria by Joseph Haydn. Enthusiastic audience response to a delightful ‘Sleigh Ride’ suite by Leopold Mozart performed by the ensemble last season inspired the group to explore and include another Mozart ‘Musical Sleigh Ride’ for this program,” according to a press release.
Instrumentalists for this concert include flutists Suzanne Stumpf and Rachel Carpentier; violinists Sarah Darling and Jesse Irons; violist Marcia Cassidy; cellist Daniel Ryan; and organist Wesley Hall.
“They will weave an enchanting musical tapestry with great beauty and depth to lift our spirits,” said Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation.
This will be the fifth appearance of Musicians of the Old Post Road in the Gloucester Meetinghouse.
“This amazing chamber ensemble plays with great love for the music on period instruments, which makes every concert a balm for mind and soul,” said Nazarian. “This year’s concert features the exuberant side of Mozart, including a musical “sleigh ride” at the end. If you are looking to escape the holiday bustle, give yourself the gift of a peaceful, candle-lit chamber music concert.”
The group takes its name from its acclaimed concert series that brings period instrument performances of music of the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries to historic buildings along New England’s fabled Old Post Road, the first thoroughfare to connect Boston and New York City in the late 17th century.
The ensemble, which has seven recordings to date, has toured in Germany, Austria, and Mexico, and has appeared at many festivals. It also won the 1998 Noah Greenberg Award from the American Musicological Society.
Tickets are available at the door and in-advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Preferred seating $45; general $30; students $10 with ID; under 12 free. Masks are required inside and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test is requested. An accessible side entrance with a lift is at 10 Church St. Event parking is allowed on the green.
Shopping “all day”
The 45th annual “Men’s Night” — which will be held all day on Main Street and other shops in downtown Gloucester — takes place this Thursday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shops open their doors in a festive atmosphere and are eager to help shoppers.
Holiday sing-along
Rockport Music is hosting its Holiday sing-along this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. This is also the day of the annual Rockport Christmas Pageant but due to a concert that evening, the sing-along will be held earlier in the day. This is a free community event. Proof of vaccination required as well as face masks.
Local musical updates
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, there will be a special Christmas celebration featuring The Headlands with guest Fly Amero at The Rhumb Line, 40 Railroad Ave., Gloucester, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Amero also noted on Facebook that the track “The King Has Come” is on YouTube, and gave a shout out to engineer and production assistant Scott Rodgers for his masterful handling of this complex African piece. The song features Mac Odom on lead vocal, David Brown and Amero on electric guitars, Eguie Castrillo and Dave Mattacks on percussions, Steve Burke on keyboards among many others. It appears on the CD “Christmas In Gloucester” produced by Frank Tedesco and Amero. The song can be heard at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Un6pcoSqk.
