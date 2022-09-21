A free movie premiere will be held at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport as part of the 38th Boston Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
"Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West," according to the film synopsis, is an immersive journey into the world of wild horses that "illuminates both the profound beauty and desperate plight they currently face in the western United States."
Filmmaker Ashley Avis and crew embark on a multi-year expedition to uncover the truth before wild horses disappear forever, according to the press release.
Avis also directed Disney's "Black Beauty," and she will attend the screening and be part of a panel after the film for a Q&A session. The panel includes producer Edward Winters; “Wild Beauty” interviewee Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project; Scott Beckstead, animal attorney and WBF (Wild Beauty Foundation) program director; Marty Irby, an animal lobbyist, executive director of Animal Wellness Action; and Kimerlee Curyl, an interviewee and fine art photographer.
The film is produced by Winters, Ashley Avis, Richard Avis, Laurel Werner, Anders Liljeblad, Jeremy Bolt, Larry Hummel, Angélica Fuentes and Mark Germain. The screening is a free community offering provided by the Boston Film Festival and Rockport Music. No tickets are required.
For details on other premieres and virtual programs, visit bostonfilmfestival.org.
Shakespeare on Millbrook
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents “Shakespeare on Millbrook,” an outdoor variety show featuring scenes, sonnets and songs, in Rockport's Millbrook Meadow park, across the street from Front Beach downtown. Featured will be scenes from "As You Like It," "Two Gentlemen of Verona," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Henry V," "The Taming of the Shrew," "Richard III," "Much Ado About Nothing," in addition to sonnets and songs.
Performances are at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, and Oct. 1 and 2. Free admission but donations accepted to benefit the CAST Scholarship Fund and the Millbrook Meadow Committee. Featured actors are Jonathan Arnold, Patrice Benjamin, Patrick Cheney, David Cluett, Sarah Fader, Ray Jenness, Nick Neyeloff, Annegret Reimer, Gerard Roy, Joseph Stiliano and David Whitley. Olivia Gale will perform renditions of Elizabethan songs.
Bring a blanket and settle in on the sloping lawn. The show runs about 55 minutes. Directors are Joseph Stiliano, Ken Stoeffler, David Whitley and Beth Willcox; stage manager is Anne Hyde. House managers are Deirdre and Brian Weed. The Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe's coming season will depend on finding affordable rehearsal and performance space; contact cast2008@prodigy.net with available options.
Manhattan Short Film Festival
The Manhattan Short Film Festival winners are announced and the viewing (and voting) starts Saturday, Sept. 24. The finalists hail from eight countries with films from Scotland, Czech and Slovakia, Spain, Australia, Finland and Lebanon, alongside two films each from France and the United States. The festival screens at Rockport Music's Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Manhattan Short Film Festival is a unique experience, extending beyond its headquarters in New York City by inviting participating venues worldwide to screen entries and allow audience voting to determine the winner. For more details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Quarryman’s Tales & Tools, and more
A program titled "A Quarryman’s Tales & Tools" will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Halibut Point State Park in Rockport. Fred Peterson will share quarrying tales and his vintage quarryman's tools. Visitors will learn about the 100-year granite quarrying industry of yesteryear and about today’s use of granite with Terry and Kyle Dutton of D&D Masonry, Lanesville. The Duttons provide a demonstration of hand-tool granite stone splitting. Meet at the Visitor Center area. Visit: halibutpointstatepark@mass.gov for more information.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.