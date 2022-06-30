The new work “Mr. Fullerton, Between the Sheets,” brings to life a love affair from more than a century ago between a celebrated writer and a man she meets in Paris when the play opens at Gloucester Stage Company on Friday, July 1.
The turn-of-the-century tale about the sexual awakening of Pulitzer-Prize winning author Edith Wharton is the newest play by Massachusetts playwright Anne Undeland. The work was produced in 2021 by Great Barrington Public Theater and was nominated for four Berkshire Theater Critics Association Awards, including Outstanding New Play.
The play is described as a “literary and witty banquet of language, sex, and manners.”
“Based on the improbable affair Edith Wharton had at the age of 46, it’s about falling in love passionately, gloriously, and excruciatingly,” shared Undeland. “Along the way, every kind of love reveals itself: the love of friends and caregivers, pets, beauty and home, and ultimately, the love of transcendently written words. These things are relevant to us all — indeed, they are necessary, now more than ever.”
Wharton (1962-1937) may be best known for her 1911 novel “Ethan Frome,” and she later won the Pulitzer for her 1920 book “The Age of Innocence.”
In this new play, Undeland brings Wharton together with her friend Henry James, her lover Morton Fullerton and Irish lady’s maid Posy.
The playwright was inspired by Wharton’s love letters to Fullerton.
Paula Plum, Gloucester Stage’s interim artistic director, said she was drawn into the play.
“I was seduced the moment I started reading the first steamy scene between Morton Fullerton and Edith Wharton, not only by the subject of seduction but by Anne Undeland’s lovely unfolding of the story of Edith’s awakening,” said Plum. “I love this play because it exposes the vulnerability and the desires of a middle-aged woman in all her humanity, her longing and her grappling with an unreliable yet persistent lover. Edith Wharton, this icon of 20th century literature, is humanized in this play by virtue of her desire.”
In a related event, the theater has partnered with Sawyer Free Library to host a preview event Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. The program at the library, “Edith Wharton: Between the Sheets (and the Pages),” will explore some lesser-known aspects of Wharton’s life. The playwright will discuss the correspondence between Wharton and Fullerton that inspired her play. Also presenting will be Professor M.M. Dawley of Boston University who will speak about Wharton’s work and how the Gilded Age “was not that innocent.” Actors will perform a scene from the play. Light refreshments will be offered to conclude the event, which is free to the public.
The play, which stars Sarah Newhouse, Bridgette Hayes, Joshua Wolf Coleman and Ryan Winkles, will run through July 24. Director Judy Braha, head of the MFA Directing program at Boston University’s School of Theatre, returns to Gloucester Stage for this production.
All shows have returned to Gloucester Stage’s theater at 267 East Main St. in Gloucester. All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. For detailed ticket information, visit: www.gloucesterstage.com.
Global music
The fourth week of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival kicks off with violist Hsin-Yun Huang and Wu Man, one of the world’s leading pipa players, for the world premiere of Silkroad composer Lei Liang’s “Mother’s Songs” in a concert titled “Strings of Souls,” a program that reflects the Chinese origins of the artists. The musicians are joined by a string quartet for the concert on Thursday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 1, kicks off with a free family concert at 11 a.m. with members of A Far Cry, a celebrated ensemble called a “world-wide phenomenon” by Boston’s WBUR. Later, at 7:30 p.m., A Far Cry, a Grammy-nominated group, performs a program that includes work by Bartok, Ali-Zadeh, Dvorak, Doty and Beethoven.
On Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m., the Brentano String Quartet with soprano Dawn Upshaw, a five-time Grammy Award winner, presents a varied program that includes “Dido Reimagined,” co-commissioned by Rockport Music. The concert starts with early English works and moves toward the famous “Lament” from Purcell’s opera “Dido and Aeneas,” followed by “Dido Reimagined,” a response to Purcell’s “Lament” with music by Melinda Wagner and libretto by Stephanie Fleischmann in this New England premiere.
For more details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Calling musicians
David Benjamin, director of the Cape Ann Community Band, invites musicians to participate in a concert band experience for which the band will rehearse for six weeks beginning on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center, corner of Manuel F. Lewis Road and Rogers Street in Gloucester.
Players should commit to at least four of the six rehearsals, including the final rehearsal on Aug. 15. The concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 24. The program is open to all, both young and more experienced players. Families are encouraged to participate as well as former and current school band classmates. The music represents varying levels of ability; there’s something for everyone. Players will need their own instruments. Players who have a music stand should bring that as well. Percussion equipment and some stands are provided.
Benjamin said the idea is to have fun while preparing in an environment that is supportive. For information, contact him at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com.
Youth auditions
Lanes Coven Theater Company, a Cape Ann group, is holding open youth auditions for two roles for its production of “Macbeth,” on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, in the Friend Room downstairs. The group wants to feature all ethnicities and genders; ages 5 and up are welcome. No appointments necessary.
The two roles available are for Fleance and Young Macduff. Each role only has one speaking scene. Visit the website for more detailed information about the roles, and linked are the scenes that will be read in the audition; visit lanescoven.com/auditions. There will be print-outs of the scenes, but if an actor wants to prepare before, and bring their own, that is fine. Actors must be vaccinated to work with Lanes Coven.
If an actor is cast age 10 or younger, or is an actor that is known to need a parent or guardian with them, the parent or guardian (vaccinations also required) must be available to be at all rehearsals and performances that are required of the actor. Rehearsals start July 26, and end Aug. 6. at Lanesville Community Center, five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, with some day times and some evenings, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. No youth actor will be called for all those hours. Tech is at Windhover on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 in the evening. Performances are Aug. 11 to 21, Thursday through Sunday, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., under the tent at Windhover. No matinees.
