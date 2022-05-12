When Adrian Anantawan watched “Sesame Street” as a young child, he was astounded to see the world-renown violinist Itzhak Perlman in a wheelchair.
That proverbial lightbulb went off in his young mind because that was the first time he had seen someone “with differences” celebrated on television for his achievements, and that would make a lasting impression on him.
Anantawan, a world-class violinist, educator and disability advocate, wowed the audience with his talent at a recent Rockport Music concert, and he will now be the guest musician at Cape Ann Symphony’s concert on Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. He was born with one hand but with an adaptive instrument, he has achieved a prominent career in music on many levels.
The Canadian-born Anantawan will perform Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto” with the symphony, now in its 70th season. The music program also includes Beethoven’s “Coriolan Overture” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.”
“Adrian Anantawan is a remarkable violinist. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him before, and am thrilled that he will be coming to perform with the Cape Ann Symphony. I am sure our audience will be moved by his musicianship and virtuosity,” said Yoichi Udagawa, Cape Ann Symphony’s music director and conductor.
As a violinist, Anantawan has performed in concert halls around the world, at the White House, and the opening ceremonies of the Athens and Vancouver Olympic Games. He has played for the late Christopher Reeve, Pope John Paul II and His Holiness the Dalai Lama. As a violinist, he studied with Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman and Anne-Sophie Mutter.
He is currently the Chair of Music at Milton Academy, the artistic director of Shelter Music Boston and is on faculty at Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute in Lenox during the summer.
Anantawan helped create the Virtual Chamber Music Initiative at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehab Centre, which brings together researchers, musicians, doctors and educators to develop adaptive musical instruments for young musicians with disabilities. He is also the founder of the Music Inclusion Program, aimed at having children with disabilities learn instrumental music with their typical peers.
“The key to playing music is merging technique with personal expression. You’re thinking ‘What do I want to express?’ and then your body finds a way to do it. That happens with everyone. But for me, it’s more explicit,” he said in a prepared statement. “I’ve had to really think, because there’s no manual to (learn to) play with one hand. Throughout my career, I have preferred to be judged for what people hear, not what they see.”
For concert details and tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
‘Books on Tap’
Sawyer Free Library kicks off a new series “Books on Tap” this Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the event room at Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Registration is not required. Cape Ann’s Billy Baker, an award-winning writer, will launch the library series, which features “a night of books, bites, and brew.” Appetizers will be provided for attendees, and drinks and food will be available for purchase.
Baker, a Boston Globe writer, is the author of “We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends,” which the New York Times called “an entertaining mix of social science, memoir, and humor.” Kevin Phoenix, owner of Community Fitness Cape Ann, will discuss the book with the author, and learn about “what it is like trying to balance work and family life, and the importance of friendship as we age,” according to a release. The audience will be encouraged to join in the conversation.
A native of South Boston, Baker is a graduate of Boston Latin School, Tulane University and the Columbia Journalism School. Baker has received the Deborah Howell Award for Writing Excellence from the American Society of News Editors and was a member of the Globe team awarded the Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Junger talk
A few seats are still available to see Sebastian Junger, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Perfect Storm,” at a special event on Friday, May 13, at Cruiseport Gloucester to benefit Gloucester 400+ in a special presentation and dialogue. His book, later made into a film, chronicles the loss of the fishing vessel Andrea Gail out of Gloucester with all hands onboard in 1991.
Junger is the author of numerous other best-selling works, including “Freedom,” “Tribe,” “War,” “A Death in Belmont” and “Fire,” as well as co-director of the documentary film “Restrepo,” which earned an Academy Award nomination. He is the winner of a Peabody Award and the National Magazine Award for Reporting.
Tickets are available online, VIP tickets at $150 include access to a pre-event gathering at 6 p.m. in the Harbor Room with Junger and guaranteed seating in the first two rows for the main event. Premium seating at $100 guarantees seating in rows 3-5. General admission tickets at $50 guarantees seating in rows 6-10. Doors open for the main event at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Light bites are included with admission and there will be a cash bar. Proceeds from this event will help to make all events on the city’s quadricentennial in 2023 accessible to all. To order tickets, visit gloucesterma400.org.
Inns open houses
Some of Rockport’s most celebrated inns will be open for public viewing during a free special event on Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tour some of the famous inns in the seaside town, featuring some large estates, antique homes and cozy cottages, and get to know the innkeepers. There will be a raffle to win discounts to member inns among other prizes.
The following inns are taking part in this program: Rockport Inn & Suites at 183 Main St.; Rockport Cottages at 8 and 16 Mill Lane, built by local fishermen from another era; Beech Tree Bed & Breakfast at 55 Broadway, a restored 1860s Greek Revival home; Addison Choate Boutique Hotel at 49 Broadway; The Sally Webster Collection at 34 Mount Pleasant St.; The Cove at Rockport at 1 King St.; The Emerson Inn at 1 Cathedral Ave. with more than 150 years of history; and the Seafarer Inn at 50 Marmion Way.
For more details, visit www.innsofrockport.com.
