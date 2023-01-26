The New York-based Harlem Quartet will perform its program “Cross Pollination” this Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. There is a pre-concert talk at 2 p.m.
The quartet’s recent recordings include the Grammy Award-winning instrumental piece, “Mozart Goes Dancing,” in a collaboration with the late jazz pianist Chick Corea, and the 2020 release “Cross Pollination,” which features works by Debussy, William Bolcom, Dizzy Gillespie and Cuba’s Guido López-Gavilán.
The Harlem Quartet, known for its cross-cultural performances, seeks to present diverse music programs that combine classical music with jazz, Latin and contemporary works.
The quartet’s mission is to advance diversity in classical music through its varied repertoire that includes works by composers of color. A 2016 Guarneri String Quartet grant from Chamber Music America allowed the quartet to participate in an extended performance and educational residency in Mobile, Alabama, which included a partnership with the Mobile Symphony Orchestra.
The quartet was founded in 2006 by The Sphinx Organization, a national nonprofit dedicated to building diversity in classical music by providing access to music education in underserved communities. In 2013 the quartet completed its Professional String Quartet Training Program at New England Conservatory.
All attendees are invited to a post-concert reception in the Shalin Liu’s third-floor reception hall. For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
Bruins alumni game
Gloucester 400+ presents a Boston Bruins alumni game this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Dorothy Talbot Rink at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St. in Gloucester. Watch the Bruins alumni face off against Gloucester High School alumni. Cape Ann Youth Hockey will host a concession to benefit its organization. Tickets are $10, and available at Gloucester 400+ office at 123 Main St., Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street in Gloucester, or online at www.gloucesterma400.org.
A duo of folk duos
Two folk duos will split the stage at Old Sloop Presents on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport at 12 School St.
Veteran singer-songwriter Lisa Baston will perform with Sean Staples, a songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and mainstay of the Boston-area folk scene. Baston’s songs often reflect her personal journey through life with its challenges and rewards. She has won multiple awards including the 2019 Kerrville New Folk Award.
Also performing are singer-songwriter Corey Laitman, a.k.a. Cloudbelly, and Sam Perry, whose performance will share their poetic lyricism and vocals.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $40 for families.
Call for art
There is a call for art for the annual Artrageous!37, a benefit event for Montserrat College of Art in Beverly. The fundraising art auction offers artists a chance to showcase their work to hundreds of art collectors, patrons and friends of the college. The event raises money to provide student scholarships. The deadline is March 1. For details, go to https://www.cognitoforms.com/MontserratCollegeOfArt/Artrageous37CallForWorkMontserratCollegeOfArt.
‘I Am More’ continues to grow
An exhibition of artworks by Gloucester’s Amy Kerr continues to grow with portraits and essays that address how people are more than their mental illness, health diagnosis, disability or life situation. After a week at the State House, the traveling exhibition “I Am More,” will be on view now through Feb. 25 at the Northshore Mall in front of Macy’s. An opening reception will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit features pastel and colored pencil portraits by Kerr, accompanied by essays written by the subjects that describe how they are more than their life challenges. This year ,new portraits address surviving COVID-19, growing up with alopecia, coping with hearing loss and tinnitus, cultural differences in dealing with mental illness, depression in the clergy, and coming out gay as a teen. The exhibit will include mental health resources and emergency number cards, and for the first time will include Spanish translations for the essays.
“Amy Kerr’s ‘I Am More’ project is combining art and personal storytelling in a powerful way, to bring the issues of mental health awareness out of the shadows and into public spaces to engage communities and start conversations,” said Gloucester resident John Rosenthal, founder of the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative and Friends of Boston’s Homeless.
Kerr noted that her efforts in this show are to serve as a reminder that despite our challenges, “we all have gifts, loves and triumphs to celebrate.”
The 20 portraits feature subjects from Peabody, Lynnfield, Beverly, Gloucester, Lynn, Marblehead, Wenham, Newburyport, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Lawrence, Worcester, Feeding Hills, Amherst, Marlborough, Tyngsboro, Reading, and Maynard.
Begun as a local project on Cape Ann, “I Am More” has grown statewide and beyond. There are now 45 portraits in the collection. For more information, visit amykerrdraws.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.