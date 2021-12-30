The Soul Resonators will be rocking at the Rhumb Line in Gloucester on Thursday, Dec. 30, including some musicians from Cape Ann.
The show, from 7 to 10 p.m., features a line-up of many familiar faces, with Henley Douglas Jr. on saxophone, David Walker on bass, John Iltis on drums, Charlie O’Neal on guitar and Gloucester’s Hannah Smalltree on vocals.
Special guests will be Rockport’s Peter Fedele on guitar and Jen Kearney on vocals.
For Thursdays nights in the month of January while Dave Sag’s show is on hiatus, this band will alternate with Mike O’Connell’s Band every other Thursday.
Jesse Ciarmataro, The Soul Resonators band leader and singer/songwriter, will be out town for the Dec. 30 show but back for the January shows.
For more details on live music, visit: https://www.therhumbline.com.
Sarkin linked to ‘outsider’ gallery
Cape Ann artist Jon Sarkin has signed an exclusive representation agreement with the Henry Boxer Gallery, which will now oversee the sales of the artist’s original works, as well as advocate for the inclusion of the artwork in gallery exhibitions and museum collections. Sarkin’s studio will remain open to the public and focus on merchandise, prints, NFTs, and commissions.
“The art of Jon Sarkin is an unmediated outpouring of creativity emerging from a mysterious psychological space we all possess, but which is usually inaccessible. The door to that world was unlocked for Jon by a catastrophic event, but what was lost was also accompanied by a new ability to communicate powerfully through visual art. The door for Jon remains open and, through it, he continues to share his unique vision with the world,” wrote Henry Boxer, gallery director and director of Raw Vision magazine.
Henry Boxer and his gallery are based in Richmond, United Kingdom, where he has represented “outsider” and “visionary artists” since the 1970s. Among the artists he represents are Malcolm McKesson, Nick Blinko and Adolf Wolfli, according to a press release.
Sarkin began his career as an outsider artist in 1989, when complications from a surgery led to a stroke, which prevented him from returning to work as a chiropractor.
“While his artwork was initially therapeutic — respite from the havoc the stroke wreaked on his nervous system — Jon has developed a truly novel artistic voice as well as a seasoned consistency,” noted Boxer.
Sarkin is eager for this new connection.
“All I can say is that I am highly validated, acknowledged, and flattered,” he said.
For more information visit https://jonsarkin.com.
Celebrating the New Year with ‘Cinderella’
Rockport Music presents its next Metropolitan Opera Live in HD on New Year’s Day on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 12:55 p.m. This holiday presentation of Massenet’s work is a shortened, English-language version of Laurent Pelly’s 2018 production of Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” This 90-minute version of Cinderella features a new translation by librettist Kelley Rourke, and features Isabel Leonard in the title role, joined by Emily D’Angelo as Prince Charming, Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, and Stephanie Blythe and Laurent Naouri as Cinderella’s feuding guardians. Emmanuel Villaume conducts. For tickets, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Deck the Halls
There are two more opportunities to visit “Deck the Halls” at Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, on Friday, Dec. 31, and again for the final day on Sunday, Jan. 2, starting at 10 a.m. with the last admission at 3:15 p.m. because the castle closes at 4 p.m.
During the “Deck The Halls” holiday celebration, visitors can see the varied historical artifacts and architectural elements throughout the castle and also view holiday room designs throughout the castle by local florists and interior designers, including Sage Floral Studio, Horizon Gardens, Harborside Interiors, and Chapman’s Florist, Greenhouse Garden Center & Gift Shop.
For more details, visit: hammondcastle.org.