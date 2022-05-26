Spring is a time that ushers in the schooner season, offering programs and sails for residents of all ages.
Under the leadership of new Executive Director Stuart Siegel, the schooner Adventure begins public sails this Memorial Day weekend, an earlier start to the season than in previous years. New this season, children younger than 18 sail for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Passengers are invited to help the crew hoist the sails, take a turn at the wheel and learn about the vessel’s maritime heritage.
A National Historic Landmark, the 95-year-old Adventure was built in 1926 in Essex. The 122-foot schooner is one of three original wooden Grand Banks dory fishing schooners still operating today, according to a press release.
This year the Adventure is once again offering free sails for children and descendants of historic dory fishermen. Descendants’ Sails are scheduled for Thursday, June 2, at 5 p.m.; Sunday, July 17, at 11 a.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 4:30 p.m. To confirm descendant status and receive information about how to book a spot, call 978-281-8079.
As a floating classroom, the Adventure offers educational opportunities for hands-on and interactive learning. With the help of special supporter-funded scholarships, Adventure will offer 10 educational program sails free of charge to children and students, some in partnership with Pathways for Children and Gloucester High School, among others. The organization also works with the National Park Service to provide a sail for the Essex Heritage Future Leaders program. Cape Ann Museum and Adventure are initiating a special Teen Arts Council program that also will include Girls Inc. of Lynn. In addition to maritime history, students will learn about nautical science and STEM, utilizing the design, function and operation of a sailing ship, as well as leadership and communication.
Adventure is bringing back musical sails this summer featuring music by local and international artists. A benefit concert under sail by American/European folk artists Janie Meneely and Rob Van Sante kicks off the series on Father’s Day, June 19, at 11 a.m. All musical sails include complimentary beverages, and BYO picnics are encouraged.
Volunteer crew and docents are always needed to help maintain and sail the vessel and share the schooner’s heritage with students and passengers. For more details, email info@schooner-adventure.org, or call 978-281-8079. For details on the sailing schedule and tickets, visit schooner-adventure.org.
Two Cape Ann schooners offer sails; they are the Thomas E. Lannon at https://schooner.org; and the Ardelle at https://maritimeheritagecharters.com.
Fish Tales
The next Fish Tales performance takes place this Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, at 267 E. Main St. Gloucester, with the theme “Alchemy: Tales of Transformation.” The event features local performers telling stories live from the stage, including 92-year-old Virginia McKinnon and Terry Weber Mangos of the Gloucester Writers Center.
“This is our second show for 2022 and we are excited about all of our performers ,” said Henry Ferrini, executive director of the Gloucester Writers Center. “Most people in Gloucester know Virginia McKinnon, a wonderful woman who is an active writer, storyteller and truly inspiring person.”
Ferrini also noted that Weber is slated to perform.
“Terry is not only a writer but has entered the world of live storytelling, starting with performing in Fish Tales. Terry will be sharing a terrifying, yet redeeming story, about transformation. Hope everyone can join us,” he said.
Tickets are $25, and available in advance at https://gloucesterstage.com/fish-tales. Gloucester Stage requires vaccination cards and face masks for audience members.
Fish Tales is a fundraising event presented by the Gloucester Writers Center in partnership with Gloucester Stage. Sponsors include Neptune’s Harvest and Lobsta’ Land Restaurant.
Annisquam auditions
The Annisquam Village Players is holding auditions this Memorial Day weekend for its summer production of “Mary Poppins.” Auditions are Sunday, May 29, at Annisquam Village Church at 820 Washington St., Gloucester. Times are 6 p.m. for children 12 and younger; and 7 p.m. for children 13 and older and adults.
The show runs from Aug. 9 to 14. The historic community theater group is looking to cast roles of all ages, and every role is open.
Director Terry Sands notes “Mary Poppins” is one of the world’s most beloved family-friendly stories with songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Chim Chim Cheree,” “Step in Time,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” among others. Like other productions, the Village Players plan to create special effects with people and objects floating around the stage.
Adults and children should prepare one verse from any song in the show. Dancing will be a large part of the show, so come to the audition with proper dance shoes. The Village Players are always looking for creative people to help backstage. Those auditioning must be fully vaccinated and boosted. Rehearsals start the middle of June.
For additional information on the many roles in this show and other details, visit annisquamvillageplayers.com.
