A new art exhibition will bring to life the sights, sounds and even the smell of the Great Salt Marsh and celebrate the richness of local ecosystems.
“Essex County Coastal,” a sensory experience, celebrates the artistic relationship between local landscapes and artistic inspiration across the centuries. The free special exhibit opens Thursday, Sept, 23, at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. in Rockport, and runs through Oct. 16.
Every part of the space, including the walls, ceiling and floor, are designed for investigation by all ages. Displays with text and illustrations will highlight features of coastal Cape Ann and North Shore, and poems by artist Marsden Hartley and Native American Emily Pauline Johnson will be on display. Information about the annual Rockport eel migration, among other points of interest, will be part of the sensory exhibit.
“This exhibit is a celebration of Essex County which holds 50 miles of shoreline and 20 miles of marshlands. It creates an opportunity to feel a sense of place, a sense of here through imagery, sculpture, origami and texts. It is meant to inspire, welcome interaction and share the relationship of geography, ecology, zoology and artistry,” according to a press release.
Heidi Caswell Zander, president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, conceived the idea of this sensory experience to bring to life some of the themes that will be viewed in the paintings of artist members exhibited in the museum’s nearby Hibbard Gallery. She said it seemed fitting to have a sensory room that can build bridges for people viewing the exhibits.
“It’s a bridge between this inspiring place and the final artworks created, and it actually allows people to experience the artwork in an expansive way,” she said.
Visitors can experience the scent of salt marsh hay while exploring silhouette birds and fish cut from recycled metal, painted by local children. There will be some shadow puppet theater as well as a coastal zone map on the floor, and a large diorama. Volunteer Stewart Renner welded and cut more than 60 metal birds, fish and grasses from the fronts of discarded refrigerators. Sarah Tetrault, a Rockport schools art teacher, oversaw the student art that is included in the overall design of the sensory room.
An installation in front of the art association will be revealed on Thursday, opening day, after the sun sets, when solar lights will illuminate sculptures and cast shadows onto the building’s facade while interior light will cast a golden glow in the shapes of egrets and a lone swallow, according to the exhibition statement.
Visitors can take home sheets for identifying animal tracks, and directions to make origami ducks. They also can purchase some of the metal birds and fish to paint at home.
In addition to this exhibit for sight, smell and touch, there is an added “taste” element, with a weekly drawing for a box of sea salt chocolates or salt water taffy.
This is part of an ongoing Creative Community initiative taking place during the Rockport Art Association & Museum’ centennial year. More details can be found at www.rockportartassn.org.
A Victorian powerhouse
The Sargent House Museum presents an author talk featuring Katherine Sherbooke on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Her novel “Leaving Coy’s Hill” tells the story of Lucy Stone (1818-1893), “who outraged her contemporaries — and helped change the course of women’s history,” according to a press release.
Caroline Leavitt, a New York Times bestselling author of “Pictures of You,” wrote in her review: “What could be more timely than this gorgeously fictionalized and page-turning account of Lucy Stone? A stunning look at timeless issues — all told through the lens of one extraordinary heroine.”
The book talk will be live-streamed from the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester, which is the 18th-century home of Judith Sargent, one of America’s earliest proponents of women’s rights. There will be a live Q&A session with the author. The event is free but registration is required; donations are encouraged. To register, go to “events” at www.sargenthouse.org. The book is available at The Bookstore of Gloucester on Main Street.
Sherbrooke also wrote “Finding Home,” a family memoir, and “Fill the Sky,” which won a 2017 Independent Press Award and was a finalist for the Mary Sarton Award for Contemporary Fiction. She serves as board chair of the GrubStreet creative writing center in Boston. More about her and books may be found www.kasherbrooke.com.
A monarch’s life
The Boston Film Festival presents a free screening of Gloucester resident Kim Smith’s award-winning film, “Beauty on the Wing: Life Story of the Monarch Butterfly,” at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport, on Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. No tickets required.
The 56-minute narrated documentary tells the tale of the monarchs’ 3,000 mile journey between Cape Ann and Mexico each year. It was filmed along the shores of Cape Ann and in the heart of Mexico’s forested volcanic mountains.
“Every stage of the butterfly’s life cycle is experienced in vibrant close-up, from egg to caterpillar to adult, and set to the background of sea and forest, sun and wind. By the millions and millions the intrepid monarchs journey thousands of miles. The most magical thing is that this migration happens in our midst, unfolding in backyards, farms, meadows, and along the shoreline, wherever milkweed and wildflowers grow,” according to a press release.
A Q&A with Smith will follow the film.
Classic cars event
Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2.p.m. at the corner of Middle and Church streets in the heart of Gloucester. This is a free event on the Meetinghouse Green where vintage or “significant cars” will be on view. Trophies will be awarded to the best cars and proceeds from car registrations and free-will donations will benefit the tower restoration now under way at the historic 1806 Meetinghouse.
Tours of the Meetinghouse interior will be offered. Food and beverages are available. Those attending will judge the cars, and trophies will be awarded to the winners at the conclusion of the show. (The rain date is the following week on Saturday, Oct. 9.)
Cars may be pre-registered by emailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org or by filling out a registration card on the day of the event at the entrance on Middle Street but space on the Green is limited. More information is available at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Don Quixote ballet
Safe Haven Ballet Company presents “Don Quixote” on the outdoor stage at Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
Based on the classic novel “The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes Saavreda, the three-act ballet will transport the audience to Barcelona to tell the tale of the “adventurous knight-errant” in his quest to find the love of his dreams, Dulcinea, and ultimately his aspiration to help the feisty Kitri marry Basilio, the man of her heart. This production is described as a high-energy performance featuring dazzling costumes, music and choreography.
Safe Haven Ballet is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to serve the community with trauma-sensitive ballet, art, and movement classes for survivors of sexual assault and trauma. Proceeds go toward funding classes free of charge to those in need. Tickets are $20 general admission, and available at windhover.org/performances.
Chelsea Berry concert
There are a few tickets left for the Chelsea Berry concert at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Friday, Sept, 24, at 8 p.m. Her most recent album is “Monsters & Machines,” For more details and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org.
Timothy Harney show
An exhibition of works by Timothy Harney, titled “Tributaries: New Pictures of My Heart,” is on display at the Matthew Swift Gallery, 189 Main St. in Gloucester, through Oct. 18. There will be an artist reception this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.