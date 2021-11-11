In its first production since the start of the pandemic, the Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is ready to put on a show with “Much Ado About Nothing,” over the next two weeks at the new venue of Whale’s Jaw Cafe in Rockport.
“When we were deciding what should be CAST’s re-opening production, we, of course, knew it had to be a comedy; too much tragedy around the globe,” said director Joseph Stiliano. “And ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is one of Shakespeare’s wittiest, and its storyline of soldiers returning from battle, looking for a new normal fits with the current time.”
Stiliano noted that love and lust are the “wheels” of this work.
“Claudio and Hero look to the blessed state of marriage to fulfill their goal of happiness. Then, there are Benedick and Beatrice who swear their desire to remain blissfully single and continue their ‘merry war’ of words with one another,” he continued. “Of course, there’s always a villain who delights in throwing a monkey wrench into the works and who enthusiastically plots to destroy the proposed marriage between Claudio and Hero and cause as much unhappiness as possible.”
But the villains bizarre plans will be foiled by some bumbling local constables.
Performances will run Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11 to 14 and Nov. 18 to 21, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Ample free parking is available at the Whistle Stop Mall next door. Tickets are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 for younger than 12, and available at the door or in advance at eventbrite.com.
The cast features the talent of local actors Jonathan Arnold, Peter Berkrot, Beth Bevins, Patrick Cheney, David Corbeau, Reg Edmonds, Olivia Gale, Andrew Hoover, Ray Jenness, Mark Logan, Ann Lovelace, Karen Lundh, Ken Stoeffler, Brian Weed, Deirdre Weed, and Beth Willcox.
Old Sloop shows return
The non-profit Old Sloop resumes live performances with a new name and an expanded mission to present all kinds of performing arts at affordable prices in a welcoming environment.
“We seek to be accessible. Performances are in the church’s sanctuary or Fellowship Hall, both of which are handicap accessible ... and we keep prices as low as possible. We seek to be responsible: we sell fair trade coffee and tea from Equal Exchange, which supports small farmers using sustainable agricultural methods,” according to its mission statement.
The band What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? appeared at the first Old Sloop Coffeehouse concert in August 2009 and the group returns to initiate the new performance series on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St. The band is known for its smoky cabaret and acoustic noir style.
Named after a Victorian children’s game, the band’s musical program will take the audience time-traveling from 1960s New Orleans soul, back to the minstrels of medieval France before landing in the Tin Pan Alley era of New York City.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger. Visit the website at oldslooppresents.org, or the John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $40 for families.
Irish music sessions
Rockport’s John Rockwell and Manchester’s Larry Young are bringing their decades-old musical partnership to a new, monthly traditional Irish session at the Whale’s Jaw Café in Rockport, starting on Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
Musicians familiar with the Irish repertoire are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join in the reels, jigs, hornpipes and songs.
Rockwell and Young started a traditional Irish session in Salem in 2000, and Young is still hosting that event 21 years later. Rockwell, who holds dual citizenship with Ireland, said he is itching to play tunes from his family’s history.
“I can’t wait to share a link (of the event) with my cousins in County Mayo,” he added.
There is ample parking at the venue, located at 17 Railroad Ave., in Rockport’s Whistlestop Mall.
Fall at Manchester Historical Museum
The Manchester Historical Museum’s 2021 Fall Art Show and Sale is in its final week, with hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, and closing Saturday, Nov. 13, with hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum is located in the Trask House (built in 1823) at 10 Union St. downtown.
Coming up will be the lecture “Slavery on Cape Ann with Lise Breen” on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. RSVPs requested by calling the museum at 977-526-7230 or emailing info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
For more information, visit manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
