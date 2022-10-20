Playwright Lucas Hnath knows too well that the unimaginable can actually happen.
Hnath’s play, “The Thin Place,” is in its final week at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., through Sunday. The play, with its supernatural element, probes the need for human connection. In this production, the theater stage is transformed into a séance space.
But Hnath’s most recent play, “Dana H.,” rises to a whole new level of the inconceivable when he brought to stage the true tale of his mother’s violent kidnapping by a white supremacist she had formerly counseled. She was held hostage for five months while the playwright son was a freshman in college. Deirdre O’Connell won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her Broadway performance of this work.
It doesn’t take much imagination to dwell upon the impact this would likely make on her son upon learning about her escape and to the emotional aftermath in the years that followed.
Hnath, whose work has been produced nationally and internationally, earned a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Play with “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” His other plays include “Hillary and Clinton,” “Red Speedo,” “The Christians,” among others. His awards include: Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.
For tickets, $25 to $59, to “The Thin Place”, visit gloucesterstage.com, or call 978-281-4433.
Grammy winning duo
Rockport Music presents Mark and Maggie O’Connor in concert on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport . This husband and wife duo are Grammy Award winners individually, and together won yet another Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with “Coming Home.”
The concert features both his originals and classics, and it highlights his violin, guitar, mandolin and vocals along with his wife. Mark O’Connor also earned seven CMA Awards, and multiple national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles. His solo career includes the multiple Grammy-winning album “New Nashville Cats” featuring his hit “Restless” with Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill and Steve Wariner; and the hit sequel song “Devil Comes Back To Georgia” with Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart on his Grammy-nominated “Heroes” album. Additionally, there are recordings with Yo-Yo Ma, “Appalachia Waltz” and “Appalachian Journey.”
For details and tickets, $39 to $55, visit rockportmusic.org.
Celebration of life
Rockport Art Association & Museum will host a celebration of life for David P. Curtis (1950-2021) on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its galleries at 12 Main St.
David Curtis is one of five family members whose artwork is celebrated in the current special exhibition “The Curtis Family: A Legacy in Art,” which features about 80 paintings by two generations of artists, who have deep roots in Gloucester and Rockport. The exhibition is on view in the Hibbard Gallery through Nov. 6.
The final gallery walk, led by artist T.M. Nicholas, takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free; $5 donation suggested. For more details, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Halloween party
Garfish will return to the Gloucester Elks Lodge 892, at 101 Atlantic Road, Gloucester, for a Halloween Party, open to the public, on Friday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The band will perform some 4classic Halloween tunes along with its usual horn-driven rock ‘n’ roll. Costumes are optional. Admission is $5 for members, and $10 for non-members. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes.
The Gloucester Elks also has a Kids Halloween Party open to all on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m., which features pizza and activities; which will be followed by a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 5 p.m. outside afterward at its waterfront location.
Underwater Vision
A solo photography show, “Fisheye: My Underwater Vision” by Dawn McDonald, is on view in the Marguerite Pearson gallery at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St., through Oct. 27.
In this exhibition, McDonald, a local photographer, will take viewers on a journey of her undersea adventures from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean, through the Sulu and Caribbean seas, to right here in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Ann. An avid scuba diver, McDonald’s interactions with unique and endangered sea creatures — and seeing the negative changes in their environment — led to her support for conservation and advocacy. She also has a strong desire to share the beauty of the ocean and its varied inhabitants.
“From the wide-angle of a whale shark, to the macro image of a pygmy seahorse, this focus informs her work, and she is passionate about using the art of photography to offer others a glimpse of what they might otherwise never have a chance to see,” according to an exhibition statement.
A native New Englander, McDonald has won numerous photography awards and is a juried artist member at Rockport Art Association & Museum, as well as an exhibiting member at Newburyport Art Association; Plymouth Center for the Arts; and Rocky Neck Art Colony.
Admission is free. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Free concert
Three Cape Ann bands are combining to play a free concert on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, Ipswich High School, 134 High St. (Route 133), Ipswich. The Cape Ann Community Band, led by David Benjamin, will join the Ipswich Community Band, led by Nalani Fujiwara, and the Rockport Legion Band, led by Bob Rick. They have put their players together to prepare a program of contemporary and popular concert band selections for large ensemble. The all-volunteer group began rehearsals on Oct. 6 for an ambitious one-hour program.
“It is especially fun to see the camaraderie of fellow musicians from the Cape Ann musical community who have come together to make music,” said David Benjamin.
Bob Rick of the Rockport Legion Band added that results of this collaboration “sound like it was well worth it.”
The concert is sponsored by the Cape Ann Savings Bank, the Ipswich Cultural Council, the Mass Cultural Council and Bank Gloucester. Admission is free and families are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit DavidLBenjamin.com.
Haunted Happenings
Gloucester’s Hammond Castle has two more sessions of its haunting production of “The Masquerade of Abbadia Mare: Inspired by the Tales of Edgar Allan Poe” on Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. Performances for groups of 12 take place every 15 minutes, moving room-to-room in this theatrical performance; the production is geared for ages 14 and older. The program runs just under an hour. Tickets are $25 each. Venetian masks and similar attire encouraged. Parking available at the castle.
Spiritualism Tours by Candlelight continue on Thursdays in October at 7, 8 and 9 p.m., and delve in the Hammonds interest in psychic capabilities and the American Spiritualism Movement. Cultural phenomena such as spirit photography and séances will be discussed. Tickets are $20.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m., the musuem presents “Silent Horror Film Phantom of the Opera (1925)” with live accompaniment on Hammond’s 1920s Chickering & Sons piano in the Great Hall played by Peter Krasinski. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $20. Concessions will be available. Tickets at hammondcastle.org.
On Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be timed sessions of Trick or Treat at Hammond Castle Museum. There will be spooky music, trick or treat stations inside the castle. Costumes welcomed. The timed trick or treat sessions last approximately 15 minutes. The program will conclude with bubbles, a craft and snacks outside at the arches.
For details and tickets, visit www.hammondcastle.org.
