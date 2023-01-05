Heather Pierson, whose music defies categorization, performs with her trio in Rockport on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport.
Based in New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, Pierson is a pianist, singer-songwriter and nationally touring performer whose music delves into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants and folk.
She is widely known for her ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals.
Her appearance in Rockport comes on the heels of the trio’s December tour OF more than 15 venues in New England. Pierson is eager to share some her songs and some classics with Rockport music lovers as part of the Old Sloop Presents performing arts series, according to her spokesperson.
The Heather Pierson Trio includes Shawn Nadeau on bass and harmony vocals, and Craig Bryan on drums, percussion and harmony vocals.
“Heather is like two great acts in one, sliding from sweet acoustic Appalachian old-timey vibe with Patty Griffinesque lyrics to brassy New Orleans blues piano with a bone thrown to Bessie Smith,” wrote DC Bloom of Lone Star Music Magazine.
Boston singer-songwriter Rachel Marie will open the show with her unique blend of music, referred to as “snarky yet melancholy folk-pop poetry.”
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under at oldslooppresents.org, the John Tarr Store in Rockport or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $40 for families.
New on View
Cape Ann Collectors presents its 12 new acquisitions with a show “New on View” this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 474 Washington St., Gloucester. Visitors can enjoy works by Cape Ann masters such as Theresa Bernstein, Nell Blaine, James Clymer, Emile Gruppe, Hayley Lever, William Meyerowitz, and Don Stone among others. Visitors also can stop by the gallery every Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.; appointments always welcome. Call 978-430-0414 or visit www.capeanncollectors.com.
‘Mucho Ado’ in HD
Rockport Music presents National Theatre in HD’s production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Actors Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s tale of sun, sea and mistaken identity. This production, directed by Simon Godwin, is broadcast live from the National Theatre stage in London.
“The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riviera has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick,” according to the synopsis.
For tickets and information, visit rockportmusic.org.
CAM’s First Friday event
Cape Ann Museum offers free admission every First Friday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the downtown campus at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Each month, the museum partners with a contemporary artist to interpret the museum’s collections; and Rockport Brewing Company offers a free beer tasting. This January, the museum will be filled with lights, music and dance to start the New Year.
At 6 p.m., dancers from MAGMA’s residency with choreographer Heather Stewart will perform. Following the performance, MAGMA Director Sarah Swift will lead a New Year Warm Up for all attendees to kick off the evening’s ongoing dance party in the auditorium. DJs Zach and Jason bring an analogue listening experience with their selection of obscure and forgotten records. They are behind various past events on the North Shore, such as Down the Tracks, Mondo A Go Go and occasionally sitting in as members of Salem Funk Club. “They dare you to resist the urge to dance,” according to a program statement.
The event is free to the public. Registration required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-fridays-art-after-hours-light-up-the-new-year-tickets-483873196757.
