This weekend presents creative entertainment of all kinds, from the classical to the supernatural as well as a beloved annual art auction of historic masters.
The Cape Ann Symphony kicks off its 71st season this Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. featuring a trio of classical superstars in the concert “The Big Three: Mozart, Beethoven & Tchaikovsky.”
“This program features three groundbreaking pieces written by three of the world’s greatest composers,” said Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa. “Mozart’s ‘Magic Flute’ is one of the greatest operas ever written. Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 5’ is one of the best-known compositions in classical music, and its iconic four-note opening motif has become one of the most recognizable motifs in classical music. As for Tchaikovsky’s ‘unplayable’ ‘Violin Concerto,’ audiences will see and hear that in the hands of our guest artist Victor Romanul, this concerto is exquisitely ‘playable’.”
Romanul, who holds the Bessie Pappas Violin Chair in the Boston Symphony Orchestra, recently completed a three-year tenure as concertmaster of the Ars Poetica Chamber Orchestra, based in Detroit, and made up of players from major U.S. orchestras. He started performing at the age of 7, and grew up in a world of music.
“His grandmother, Stella Roman(ul) was a leading dramatic soprano at the Metropolitan Opera, and at the La Scala theatre in Milan, where she was hand-picked by Richard Strauss for the title role of Empress for his premiere of “Die Frau ohne Schatten.” Romanul, along with his three brothers, traveled and performed extensively as the Romanul Quartet,” according to a press release.
Romanul enjoys performing obscure, “hidden violin gems” of composers such as Paganini, Sauret, Vieuxtemps, Tarrega, Reger, Leon de Saint-Lubin, Agusta Read Thomas among others. Also a teacher at schools throughout the country, he has served as a coach for the Greater Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra and the New England Conservatory Preparatory orchestras.
Tchaikovsky, who did not play violin, wrote his only violin concerto in 1878 with the help of Josif Kotek, a friend and student at the Moscow Conservatory. Tchaikovsky would write a passage and Kotek would play it, giving the composer insight into violin technique. Tchaikovsky dedicated the concerto to Hungarian violinist Leopold Auer who rejected the piece as “unplayable.” But a premiere took in Vienna in 1881 with violinist Adolph Brodsky. The audience loved it, and in the aftermath, Brodsky was in demand to perform the concerto, still beloved to this day.
Sunday’s concert is at the Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. Season subscriptions are available for the four-concert season. For information or tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Supernatural on stage
A play about the supernatural — Lucas Hnath’s “The Thin Place” — will close out Gloucester Stage’s season. The play opens Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through Oct. 23.
Probing the need for human connection, the production brings an “immersive exploration of the fragile boundary between our world and the one just beyond” to the audience.
“Part ghost story, part dissection of ‘truth,’ the play builds a never-ending loop between your head and your sixth sense and satisfies the cravings of both,” according to a press release.
Hnath, a critically acclaimed playwright whose work has been produced nationally and internationally, earned a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Play with “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
In this production, the theater is transformed into a séance space.
“I wrote down ‘The Thin Place’ on a piece of scrap paper and thought to myself it would make a good title for a play. I didn’t know what would happen in it; I just thought someday I’d like to write that play. Three years later I’ve written it,” shared the playwright in a prepared statement. “I won’t say more about where the play comes from or what it means. Best to watch it with a blank mind. The less you know, the better.”
Director Dee Dee Batteast said sometimes doors are opened that are hard to close.
“Sometimes you go to the theater and it follows you home, and if you’re not careful — it never leaves,” said Batteast. “Lucas Hnath builds this piece like a fun house mirror. He shows us ourselves as a trick. We step inside and see the funny, sometimes ghoulish reflection. and just when we think we’ve figured it out, he reveals that it is actually a two-way mirror and something has been staring back the whole time.”
Actors Cynthia Beckert and Siobhán Carroll lead the cast as Linda, the medium, and Hilda, who is grappling with a strange loss, respectively. Joshua Wolf Coleman and Bren McElroy also star in this play.
Gloucester Stage Company is at 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Tickets, $44, $39 for seniors, and S15 for seniors, are on sale now at boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.
Historic artworks at online auction
More than 200 artworks by Cape Ann masters will be on the block with the Rockport Art Association & Museum’s annual auction event, which this year will be online only. Works are on view now, both at the art association galleries and online.
The auction, in its 37th year, takes place this Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.
Bidding is available live online via LiveAuctioneers.com (with advanced registration) or by submitting an in-house absentee bid directly with the art association in advance. Auction Sneak Peek video episodes with Cape Ann historian and author Judith A. Curtis are featured on the art association website, rockportartassn.org, and YouTube channel.
Final viewing hours at the museum are Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. For an online photo catalog of all auction lots, visit rockportartassn.org/auction.
The auction features works by historic Cape Ann artists of the past including Aldro T. Hibbard, Emile Gruppé, Anthony Thieme, Frederick Mulhaupt, Antonio Cirino, W. Lester Stevens, Paul Strisik, Charles Vickery, Charles Movalli, Hayley Lever, Charles Woodbury, Carl W. Peters, Leon Kroll, Theresa Bernstein, William Meyerowitz, Charles Paul Gruppé, Charles Kaelin, Al Czerepak, and Bernard Corey, among many others. The auction specializes in Cape Ann art, but also includes works by other prominent historic American artists.
The art auction, a major fundraiser for the Rockport Art Association & Museum, has become a highly anticipated even, which attracts both serious collectors from around the country, as well as those just starting an art collection. The auction will be live online from the art association’s Hibbard Gallery.
Holiday Delights: Join the cast
A Cape Ann holiday tradition returns when the Cape Ann YMCA presents “Holiday Delights,” which now has registration open for student actors 6 to 17. Set in Gloucester, “Holiday Delights” is a festive evening of stories, music and dance celebrating the special traditions of other cultures and families as seen through a young child’s magical journey on Christmas Eve to discover what is really important during the holiday season.
Participants will learn the basics of professional theater as well as be a part of this Cape Ann tradition with roles for all ages. The production will be directed by Heidi Dallin, the YMCA of the North Shore theater specialist. Rehearsals take place at the Cape Ann YMCA and the schedule is flexible. Dallin has assembled a team that includes West Parish Elementary School music teacher Rin Wolter as music director, Manchester native Jenny Hersey as stage manager, and former Holiday Delights cast member and recent college graduate TS Burnham as choreographer/costume designer. Performances are Dec. 9 through 11. To join the cast, go to “Register For Programs” at www.northshoreymca.org and search for “Holiday Delights.” For more information, contact Dallin at dallinh@northshoreymca.org or call 978-729-1094.
Shakespeare on Millbrook
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe presents “Shakespeare on Millbrook,” an outdoor variety show featuring scenes, sonnets and songs, in Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow park, across the street from Front Beach downtown. Featured will be scenes from “As You Like It,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Henry V,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Richard III,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” in addition to sonnets and songs.
Performances are at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to benefit the CAST Scholarship Fund and the Millbrook Meadow Committee. Featured actors are Jonathan Arnold, Patrice Benjamin, Patrick Cheney, David Cluett, Sarah Fader, Ray Jenness, Nick Neyeloff, Annegret Reimer, Gerard Roy, Joseph Stiliano and David Whitley. Olivia Gale will perform renditions of Elizabethan songs.
Bring a blanket and settle in on the sloping lawn. The show runs about 55 minutes. The troupe’s coming season will depend on finding affordable rehearsal and performance space; contact cast2008@prodigy.net with available options.
Choate Island Days weekend
Choate Island Days takes place this Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when visitors can explore the island in Essex Bay.The island is part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and is home to a variety of animals, plants, and centuries of human history. The island is also the site of the Choate family homestead, the Proctor Barn, the White Cottage, and the final resting place of Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Crane. Visitors can enjoy talks, hands-on activities, a self-guided walking tour, and a kids scavenger hunt. Boat transportation will be provided to and from Choate Island from the Crane Beach parking lot. Tickets $20 to $25 for adults, $12 to $15 for children. Registration required at thetrustees.org/choateislanddays.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.