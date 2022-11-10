A comedy about queer relationships, neurodivergence and disability will make its world premiere when Lanes Coven Theater Co. stages “Monkey.”
Playwright Rachel Greenhoe, of Los Angeles, said she hopes that this new play will bring some healing and self-love to the audience as it did for her to bring this production to the stage.
The show opens this Friday, Nov. 11, at Gloucester Stage Company, and runs through Nov. 20. Veterans are free on Veterans Day.
The play deals with disability, mental illness and its inclusion in LGBTQIA identity through the story of Susan as she takes her first steps into adulthood by living with her shut-in cousin, and having her first queer relationship with the non-binary owner of the local bike shop.
“These pursuits are hampered by the fact that Susan is followed everywhere by ‘Sue,’ the personification of her disability/mental illness,” explained Greenhoe. “Part kitchen-sink drama, part screwball comedy, it is very much based on my experiences as a disabled lesbian.”
The title stems from the term “monkey mind,” which refers to being unsettled or confused. In this case, Greenhoe looks at how young people navigate adulthood while managing their “monkey mind.”
Directed by Aaron Kitchin, the play features Madeline Yagle, Juliet Wolfe, Caroline Harvey and Lily Narbonne.
Co-Artistic Director Justin Genna will moderate talk-backs after the performance, introducing the artists, and taking questions.
The playwright shared that she has a combination of physical and learning disabilities and “one mental illness.”
“But I have a fantastic life and have learned to work with them,” she said. “I wrote the play because I’ve been having a lot of bad experiences where I was having trouble communicating my romantic needs. It often felt like being with me was going to be a burden to my partner because of my mood swings and lack of spatial awareness and a host of other things. I wrote this play to share with others what its like to be at odds with yourself but still try to love yourself.”
The play poster shows the split face of a woman.
“One side of the face is the person that the world sees and the other side represents her brain that she’s actively fighting and the part that is not acceptable to others in her life,” said Greenhoe.
One of the actors, Caroline Harvey (they/them) is co-owner of Dogtown Bookshop in Gloucester. Harvey is an author, educator and activist who believes in reading and writing as a powerful path for overcoming adversity and affecting social change. A writing professor at Berklee College of Music, Harvey continues to lecture worldwide with original writing and curriculum, according to their bio.
The founders of Lanes Coven want this play to be seen by those who relate to its themes, and if money is an issue, they asked to reach out via email at www.lanescoven.com. Tickets and more information are also available on the website.
Sea stories
“Hauling Back,” which is Maritime Gloucester’s new monthly lecture series, this week will provide a platform for a Gloucester fisherman to talk about what it is like to work out of America’s oldest seaport. Kicking off the series will be Nazio Sanfilippo of the F/V Cat Eyes on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in Gorton’s Seafood Gallery at Maritime Gloucester at 23 Harbor Loop. The program is titled “Hauling Back: Stories from the Gloucester Fishing Fleet.” To register and for more information, visit: maritimegloucester.org.
Poet’s new book
Littoral Books, publishers of writers from Maine and New England, announced the release of “Old Orchard Beach Cycle: From Sea Symphonies to Honky-Tonk Philosophies,” by Robert Gibbons, a Salem native who landed his first teaching job at St. Peter’s High School in Gloucester before he took time off to write while working at O’Donnell-Usen fish plant.
“I found my soul in Gloucester some 40 years ago,” said Gibbons, a post-modernist poet. In Gloucester, he soon came to know the great poets and writers of the city, and life lessons he never forgot.
His latest book is a record of a year the poet spent living in a quintessential Maine beach town, and chronicles how life changes with the seasons and the tides among many other nuances.
“In his Old Orchard Beach Cycle, Robert Gibbons has joined a great tribe of poet-walkers who give us a world of vivid detail and acute insight. ...These poems are wide-ranging and luminous. In our current troubled, deceitful world, Robert Gibbons has given us a necessary guide to living an embodied and examined life,” wrote former Maine Poet Laureate Betsy Sholl.
David Ferriero, 10th archivist of the United States, shared that Marcel Proust, the master of reminiscences, meets his match in Gibbons’ new collection.
“Carrying a notebook to jot down what the waves may offer up … the poet explores … the tactile value of language.” Meals, wines, paintings and the natural world evoke memories. Snowstorms and rain showers recall the past. and there is a spiritual quality throughout the collection. Reader, be prepared for “jolts of joy,” according to Ferriero’s blurb.
A book launch will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at Print Bookstore in Portland, Maine, where Gibbons will give a reading and discuss his work with poet Gary Lawless. For more information, visit www.littoralbooks.com.
19th group show
The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group opens its 19th group exhibition at Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., highlighting recent works including paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. The exhibition opens with an artist reception on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m.
The Experimental Group is a creative forum with a mission to increase public awareness and to foster self-expression by bringing artists together to share ideas that cultivate creative freedom. The show runs through Nov. 27.
In a related event, the Experimental Group presents an evening with Joel Janowitz through Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.; the talk is free to the public.
Janowitz is a painter and printmaker working in the abstract and representational realms. He had four solo shows this year, and in 2021 he was included in the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibition “The Contemporary Print.” His work has been collected by the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, Boston’s MFA, Harvard Art Museums, Yale University Art Gallery, among others. In 2013, he was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in Painting.
For a Zoom invite to the event, contact Nella Lush, Experimental Group chair, via email at experimentalgroupraa@gmail.com.
‘Art of Dining’
The Rocky Neck Art Colony offers events related to its current juried exhibition “Feast: The Art of Dining Together,” which runs through Dec. 18, at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester.
The show is described as a “banquet for the eyes, mind and senses.”
On Sunday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 4 p.m., Gloucester’s Kimberlee Cloutier-Blazzard, an independent art historian, will give a talk titled “A Teachable Feast: The Festive Tavern in the Low Countries in the 17th Century.” The talk will examine the ways several Dutch and Flemish artists used humor in the context of the feast to galvanize communities. Along the way, the idea is to discover some of the rituals, objects and spirit underpinning early modern feasting.
“Three overarching themes emerge: drinking as social duty, festive performance as communal glue, and the importance of teaching children (and adults) how to misbehave at the holiday table. A close look at a selection of works of art prove the feast as a ritual backdrop for change,” according to a press release. Open to the public, the suggested donation is $10. To register, visit: rockyneckartcolony.eventbrite.com.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Rocky Neck Members Meeting is at 6 p.m., followed 30 minutes later by the Festive Public Community Feast to which all are invited to celebrate the season and artists of “Feast.” It is suggested to bring along an “artful plate of appetizers or a food sculpture.” Beverages will be offered. It is free to all.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere.