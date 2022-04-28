When life knocked down Phoebe Potts, she did not take the pain of infertility in silence. She did the opposite.
She first took her odyssey to a publisher with her graphic memoir “Good Eggs” (Harper 2010), and now she is making her world premiere on stage with her play “Too Fat for China,” which had its birth at a Gloucester Stage workshop in 2019.
Her one-woman show, described as “a comic look at the agony of adoption,” recently was performed in Boston; and later this summer, it will go to Scotland.
This weekend, Potts is taking her tragicomedy to Watertown, after which she will prepare for its debut at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival, also known as the world’s largest arts festival.
“I go on a discovery in this show to find out it doesn’t take a village to raise a child, it takes a mortgage to get a child,” said Potts in a recent interview with Jim Braude, the host of GBH’s “Greater Boston” television show.
Braude, who also co-hosts “Boston Public Radio” on GBH with Marjorie Egan, told Potts that he loved the play and hopes that everyone goes to see it.
The title of her play refers to a certain body mass index which was required by China for a prospective adoptive parent, one she didn’t meet. One can imagine the comedy this situation can provoke in the quick-witted humor of Potts, who was born in Brooklyn but now calls Gloucester home.
These shows are made possible through a Live Arts Boston grant from The Boston Foundation, in conjunction with Gloucester Stage Company.
A comic, storyteller, and “professional Jew,” Potts noted that although at first she failed at her attempts to adopt, she did succeed in the end.
“Potts uses humor and honesty to tell the irreverent story of the terrible things she did for love. She comes to the stage armed with her drawing sketchbook and a team of two-dimensional characters direct from the newsroom in her head,” according to a press release.
Potts will perform this Friday, April 29, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, at 3 and 8 p.m. at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, at 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. To reserve tickets, visit https://www.mosesianarts.org/shows, or call the box office at 617-923-0100.
She is thrilled to have this work accepted into the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where she will have daily performances from Aug. 5 through Aug. 22 at Greenside @ Infirmary Street in Edinburgh. Ticket details on the festival will be posted on her website in the near future. For more information, visit toofatforchina.com.
Duo at coffeehouse
The Old Sloop presents a concert on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. featuring the award-winning duo of Jon Shain and FJ Ventre, with Kemp Harris opening the show. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible sanctuary of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.
Shain and Ventre began making music together when they met in their Massachusetts high school. Both landed in North Carolina where they continue to perform and record. Shain learned the Piedmont blues while playing in Big Boy Henry’s backing band, and he won the 2019 International Blues Challenge. Ventre is a sideman and audio engineer at his own Good Luck Studio.
Harris, a singer/songwriter, is an amalgamation of American musical styles. Also an actor, activist, author, he is an award-winning educator who has taught young public school students for more than 40 years. He wrote and performed “If Loneliness Was Black” for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Castle opening
Hammond Castle Museum, at 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, is celebrating its 47th season with a daylong celebration this Saturday, April 30. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce when the museum will open to the public free of charge. It will be open Saturday until 4 p.m. for self-guided tours, which require registration that may be made in advance or upon arrival at the museum. Reservations may be made at www.hammondcastle.org.
“Gloucester Gratis Days” on Tuesdays start May 3 when Gloucester residents can enjoy free self-guided tours. In keeping with John Hays Hammond Jr.’s vision for his seaside castle to serve as a museum offering the community access to ancient works of architectural art, the museum will offer Gloucester Gratis Days through Oct. 25. Self-guided tours are available from 10 a.m .to 3 p.m,. to allow time to tour the museum, which closes at 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required upon check-in at the museum.
This year the museum also offers new exhibits starting with a spring/summer rotating exhibit that features Hammond’s explorations throughout Europe, the Caribbean and Canada. In the summer/fall, the museum will feature a temporary exhibit on Hammond’s family with a focus on John Hays Hammond Sr. There also will be an exhibit on the members of the Hammond’s household staff.
During the season, Hammond Castle will offer nearly 70 educational and community programs. Returning favorites include Candlelight and Spiritualism Tours, movies on the back lawn and Arms & Armor presentations. Some new programs include an Animal Adoption Day with Cape Ann Animal Aid and a New Year’s Eve Ball.
