A trio of consummate musicians and singer-songwriters — Jon Butcher, Allen Estes and Sal Baglio— come together for “A Seaside Yuletide” concert this Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport.
The show features “a night of rootsy holiday spirit” along with some new surprises.
“We’re excited that this year’s program will kind of raise the bar,” said Butcher, a Grammy Award-nominated guitarist and recording artist. “We have a special program and special guests will join us. The audience also will hear songs that we haven’t done before.”
Matt Leavenworth, an award-winning fiddler, will be a special guest. A three-time winner of the Boston Music awards with the bands Boogaloo Swamis and John Lincoln Wright, he has performed around the globe and now joins his friends on the Rockport Music stage at the 8 p.m. concert.
“This concert will offer something different that I think people will enjoy and we hope we will see everyone having a good time,” said Butcher.
The show has sold out in years past. For more information and tickets, visit rockportmusic.org/seaside-yuletide.
Santa parade on Sunday
Gloucester’s annual Santa’s parade, which was postponed due to weather last week, will now be this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., followed by the Kent Circle tree lighting at around 4:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Jodrey State Fish Pier and travels down Parker Street to Main Street, and then down Western Avenue to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kent Circle.
CAMTalks
CAMTalks hosts a program this Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. featuring June Vail and her new memoir “Folly Cove Sketches/Remembering Virginia Lee Burton” at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Vail is Burton’s great-niece.
In her memoir, she gives insight into her aunt’s life and creative spirit. Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios was the founder of Folly Cove Designers, which she led the from 1939 until her death in 1968. She is also a beloved children’s author who wrote the books “Mike Mulligan and his Steam Shovel” and the Caldecott Medal winner “The Little House.” There will be a time for questions as part of the illustrated talk.
During Vail’s career, she founded the dance program at Bowdoin College in Maine, and served as chair of Bowdoin’s department of theater and dance. She also wrote two previous books, “Cultural Choreographies” (1997) and “The Passion of Perfection/Gertrude Hitz Burton’s Modern Victorian Life” (2017).
Books will be available for sale and signing following the presentation. Free for museum members, and $10 for others. For information and to register, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Open Studios artisans tour
Cape Ann Artisans are hosting a one-day Open Studios for the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This “self-guided” tour presents 15 individual stops featuring 16 artisans. To help organize holiday shopping, organizers suggested a tour by neighborhood:
In East Gloucester and downtown are: Rebecca Nagle, Sinikka Nogelo, Marcie Rae, Sallie Strand in East Gloucester; and downtown are Beth Williams on Pleasant Street and Melody Phaneuf on Centennial Avenue.
In Riverdale/Lanesville are John Abisamra, David Archibald, Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Deborah Gonet.
In Rockport are Cynthia Curtis, Rob Diebboll, Pam Stratton, Sara Wright and Twin Lights Studio with Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan.
For advance planning, a brochure and map, and more details, go to capeannartisans.com.
Potters holiday open house
Two Gloucester artisans who have worked together and inspired each other for the last ten years are holding open houses on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, when their studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 10% of all sales will be donated to “The Art of Lunch,” the Cape Ann Museum Grace Center meals. Nina Goodick’s studio, Annisquam River Pottery, is at 24 Thurston Point Road, and Marty Morgan Pottery is at 428 Washington St.
Some of their works offer a message.
For Goodick, her Babson bowls are inspired by a visit to Dogtown to visit the Babson rocks, inscribed with pithy messages.
“Here we are, 100 years later and the common sense and morality of the words Babson chose for that time — Kindness, Help Mother, Use your Head — are just as relevant today,” noted Goodick. These words are carved into Goodick’s stoneware bowls.
For Morgan, who works with porcelain, she creates bowls with a flat rim, around which she inscribes a mantra: “Be Hopeful, Be Grateful, Be Joyful, Be Present.”
World War II coastal defense talk
The state Department of Recreation and Conservation presents a free talk about World War II coastal defense at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport on Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 2 p.m. This is a bring-your-own brown-bag luncheon, which will be held on the second floor in the park’s newly renovated visitor center, which was formerly the World War II barracks and tower.
Coastal Defense Study Group’s Norman Scarpulla will provide a presentation about Halibut Point’s barracks, tower and strategic coastal defense. For information, visit halibutpoint state park@mass.gov.
Foraging for food
As part of Rocky Neck Art Colony’s current exhibit “Feast: The Art of Dining Together,” there is a related program offered, titled “Foraging for Food and Connection with Our Local Plants,” with herbalist Iris Weaver on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
During a short walk and accompanying talk, Weaver will introduce some of the edible plants growing wild around Rocky Neck. Along the way, participants will learn ways to appreciate and engage with the plants, according to a press release. Discussion will include resources, safety, nutrition, harvesting tips and other details. Bring a notebook and camera. Handouts and a couple of recipes are included. Open to the public. The suggested donation is $10. Register at rockyneckartcolony.eventbrite.com.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 18 at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester.
Holiday open house
In Home Design Center at 117 Eastern Ave. in Essex holds its first holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Santa will be in his workshop on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an advance reservation. There will be a mantle decorating workshop and a wreath making class; both require registration. at inhomedesignbuilds.com.
Gloucester400+ Author Event
The Bookstore and the Gloucester 400+ Organizing Committee are hosting an author event with Wayne Soini on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St., at 6 p.m. Soini’s book, “Ed and Jo” will be featured in a brief presentation followed by question period and book signing. The book is described as a love story of the artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, which takes place in Gloucester during the city’s 1923 tricentennial. Soini wrote this historical fiction novel to commemorate Hopper’s work and life along with Gloucester’s quadricentennial. Books will be available for purchase with proceeds supporting events and programming for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary throughout 2023.
