This weekend brings many surprises both in art and music, in addition to the St. Peter’s Fiesta brimming over in downtown Gloucester. In fact, WBZ TV presents a one-hour documentary called “Love & Grease” on Saturday at 7 p.m., highlighting the Fiesta’s greasy pole competition.
In the music world, there will be “four hands” in a piano concert as the Rockport Chamber Music Festival ushers in its third week, beginning with Christina and Michelle Naughton on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. when the sisters make their Rockport debut with a program that includes works by Mendelssohn, Fauré, Brahms, and Ravel, among others.
“Born in Princeton, New Jersey, to parents of European and Chinese descent; Steinway artists Christina and Michelle are graduates of the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music, where they were each awarded the Festorazzi Prize,” according to their bio. The Naughton sisters also are the first piano duo to win the coveted Avery Fisher Grant.
In a free community program, Rockport Music will screen the film “Reclamation” on Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. The film, presented by the organization Looking at the Stars, tells the story about the impact of a chamber music program in a prison. Reservations are encouraged through the website.
That evening features a concert with works by Bach & Arvo Pärt on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m., featuring two winners of the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, Livia Sohn and Kerson Leong, along with New York Philharmonic oboist/English hornist Ryan Roberts and a chamber orchestra.
Saturday brings a special treat with a powerhouse of vocalists with an evening of opera and musical theater, spotlighting Broadway royalty like Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein and others, on June 24 at 5 p.m. for “A Night at the Opera.” The featured singers are tenor Paul Groves and mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, known for her multiple Wagnerian roles on the Met Opera stage and around the world. The concert also features the Rockport debut of soprano Sydney Baedke noted by Opera Canada as a “rising star to watch.” The first half of the concert will feature some of opera’s most beloved arias from Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, Donizetti and others. The second half will showcase songs from musical theater.
Closing out the weekend is the Balourdet Quartet and pianist Marc-André Hamelin on Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m. for a program of Mendelssohn, Al-Zand and Franck’s “Piano Quintet.”
First up in the final and fourth week of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival features a rising star on Thursday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. with cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, cello, who performs with Jeanie Chung on piano. Cañón-Valencia is the 2022 BBC Next Generation Artist and Winner of the Silver Medal and “Audience Favorite” at the 2019 Tchaikovsky International Competition. He performs a program of Bach, Ravel, Ginastera and one of his own compositions.
For details, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Words Matter — an art exhibit
A new art exhibition titled “Words Matter” is now on view at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The free public opening reception is Sunday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. The artists examine the tensions and intentions created through the interplay of word and image in visual art, according to an exhibition statement. The featured artists are: Ann Conneman, David Curcio, Susan Erony, Paul Cary Goldberg, Greg Lookerse, Hugo Pellinen, Sarah Hollis Perry, Rachel Perry and Jon Sarkin. The mediums on exhibit are painting, photography, drawing and sculpture.
“In bringing these artworks together, the curators, Cynthia Switzer Roth and Meredith Anderson, hope to draw attention to the interplay of the artists’ intentions and the viewers’ subjective experience. In possession of that awareness, we might become more discerning, aware and empathetic around words, and mindful that how we see or hear may differ greatly from the perceptions of the person next to us,” according to a press release.
There is a related program next week with an Artists Talk on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition runs through July 9.
Generations, a new exhibit
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents “Generations” at Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., in a show that features the works of artists of different generations who continue the legacy of painting on Cape Ann. The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. The featured Cape Ann artists are: Chris Barensfeld, Jeffrey Marshall, Vanessa Michalak and Ruth Mordecai. In a related program, the artists will discuss their work on Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.
“This exhibition will explore how Cape Ann functions like an ecosystem: continually bringing in new life and experience that revitalizes the creative community. Each of these artists represents a different stage of this cycle,” according to an exhibition statement. “Art making is often a solitary process. Having a community such as exists on Cape Ann is especially important for the growth of creativity. The strength of that community is exemplified in the relationships between artists who exist across generations, where dialogues cross boundaries, and artists focus on commonalities of process regardless of age. These artists have found these commonalities, recognizing in each other a similar spark.”
The show runs through July 16. For hours and more information, visit: www.rockyneckartcolony.org.
Singer-songwriter twin duo
A night of energizing music is on tap at Temple Ahavat Achim, at 86 Middle St., Gloucester, in a concert on Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. The featured performers are The Clements Brothers, George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England.
The show will be an array of original music, in folky-Americana style featuring the vocal harmonies of the Clements Brothers. The brothers have been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember. Their special guest will be Abigale Reisman, who is married to Charles, and they live in Lanesville. Reisman, a professional violinist who is the temple’s music director, will M.C. the show and also perform in a few songs. She is a member of the International Jewish Music Festival award-winning band, Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band.
“The evening will feature a lot of intimate acoustic music in a cozy coffee house setting,” said Charles Clements. “I think it will be a beautiful evening.”
The Clements will perform a lot of the music that will be released on their debut album, “Dandelion Breeze”, which comes out on Aug. 25 on Plow Man Records. To hear one of the tracks, visit: https://americana-uk.com/track-premiere-the-clements-brothers-morning-train.
Singer-songwriter and Marblehead native Hayley Reardon, who moved to Gloucester this year, will open the show. Reardon was one of three winners in the Gloucester 400+ $2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge. She won in the category of Best Cape Ann-based act and won the audiences over during her performances.
A reception follows the concert. For information and tickets, visit: www.taagloucester.org.
Dance concert at Windhover
The Olga Dunn Dance Company presents a dance concert, “Favorite Pieces and Excerpts,” which will be performed at Windhover Performing Arts Center, at 257 Rear Granite St., Rockport, on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m. The program showcases some of the most popular dances from the group’s repertory, highlighting solos and trios, all contemporary in style. The choreography is eclectic and theatrical. Accompanying music ranges from Bach to Billie Holliday to 60’s songs. Ava Girard, Kate Chester and Jane Singer are the featured company dancers.
Artistic director and choreographer Olga Dunn will introduce each of the six sections of the show. The performance is about an hour in length, with a question and answer period at the end, and a chance to meet the dancers. A federally approved nonprofit, the Olga Dunn Dance Co. celebrates a rich history. Its home base is the Berkshires, in western Massachusetts.
Tickets are $25 and available online at windhover.org. Some tickets will be available at the door. The venue invites audiences to enjoy its scenic surroundings complete with picnic tables. Bring a picnic supper and beverage of choice. The outdoor stage now has a permanent tent.
Halibut Point State Park June Programs
Rockport’s Halibut Point State Park, at 4 Gott Ave., has an array of free public programs on Saturday, June 24, starting with “Tide Pool Exploration” from 9 to 11 a.m. Meet at the Visitor Center. For all ages.
A “Babson Farm Quarrying History” guided tour takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Meet at the parking area. Later in the day, the program is “Sketching to See,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center. For ages 8 and up. Participants can capture the scenes of Halibut Point on paper with Jess Yurwitz from Slow River Studio for a beginner sketching lesson in the park. No artistic experience necessary. Learn easy techniques to help you “see” the park in new ways. Supplies included. To register, go to: www.slowriverstudio.com/events. Space is limited. Rain cancels.
