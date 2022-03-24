The music of Bach will be the focus of a special concert series at the Annisquam Village Church performed by violinist Scott Moore, the newly appointed artist-in-residence.
The series kicks off this Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. at the historic church at 820 Washington St., Gloucester. Admission is by donation, and a reception will follow.
As a violin soloist, Moore will perform the complete Bach “Sonatas and Partitas” over three Sunday afternoon recitals. The next performances on April 24 and May 22, also at 3 p.m. Each hour-long program will feature one sonata and one partita.
Music Director Kathleen Adams describes Moore’s playing as brilliant and transcendent, which will provide “exciting and wide-ranging collaborations.”
A Kentucky native, Moore has earned a reputation as an imaginative musician unbound by genre. Louisville Orchestra conductor Teddy Abrams praised Moore’s talent and inventiveness, noting his virtuosic musicianship and his “powerful, compelling sound.” Moore is currently composing his sixth score for the Louisville Ballet.
Moore moved to Gloucester in 2019, with his wife, violinist Erica Pisaturo, and their two children.
His love of the Bach solo string repertoire began when, as a 3-year-old, his dad took him to a recital of cello suites.
“I began studying the ‘Sonatas and Partitas’ for solo violin a few years later, but it wasn’t until 2018 that I began regularly performing all of them — always from memory,” he said.
Inspired by the acoustics of the Annisquam Village Church, Moore said he is also enchanted by the spirit of the place.
In terms of the program, he said he associates a profound sense of reverence, resonance, beauty and love with this music.
“But there’s also capriciousness, tenderness, and vitality in these pieces that might surprise someone who doesn’t identify as a ‘Bach fan.’ It’s incredibly intimate. Ideally, the solitary violin becomes a channel for inspiration and spiritual communion, through the magic of music, across time and space, from mind to mind and soul to soul,” he wrote in a program statement.
For more information, visit annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Sculptures in Motion
Sculptures in Motion is a dance repertoire that takes the audience on a journey into the ancient temples of the eastern Indian state of Odisha to bring alive the history, sculptures and paintings through dance and storytelling. The hour-long performance is this Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at MAGMA Gloucester at 11 Pleasant St.; Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
This graceful dance creates rhythmic patterns, and tells stories of love and devotion. This program is directed and performed by Mouli Pal, who has trained extensively under the celebrated Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. She continues to train under the guidance of Nandini Ghoshal in India and regularly attends workshops by master teachers. Recently she attended workshops on contemporary movement techniques under the guidance of Emma James of Blip Collective in Ladendorf, Austria, to explore ways to integrate thought process in her original work.
Mouli is the founder of the nonprofit Upasana Odissi Inc., which offers instructions for an affordable fee, organizes free concerts open to the public and performs at fundraising concerts. This concert is hosted by MAGMA and supported by the Gloucester Cultural Council. Tickets are $10 adults, and $5 children 10 and under. For details and tickets, visit magma.center.
Gloucester400+ event
Gloucester author Wayne Soini will have a reading and book signing on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for his new novel, “Ed and Jo: Love, Art and Gloucester in the Summer Of 1923” at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. This event will help raise money for the city’s 400th anniversary next year.
The novel follows artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, who begin dating after Hopper finds and returns Nivison’s lost cat, Arthur. The kind gesture would help make Hopper’s career after Nivison insists Hopper borrow her watercolors. That summer he created the well-known paintings of Gloucester houses that launched his fame as an artist. Soini fills the pages with local characters and places, from Howard Blackburn to Roger Babson, and from Half Moon Beach to the North Shore Theater.
Soini has previously written six fiction and six non-fiction books. The Gloucester 400+ committee will be selling copies of the book, with all proceeds earmarked for the 400th celebration.
Fitch performs
Gloucester’s Frances Conover Fitch will perform keyboard solos and duets with Jeremy Bruns at a concert this Sunday, March 27, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 705 Hale St., in Beverly Farms. The music program features the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre, César Franck, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, played on organ, piano, and harpsichord.
Fitch was on the faculty of the Longy School of Music for 28 years, serving as Chair of Early Music and teaching harpsichord, organ, chamber music, and figured bass. In 2012-13, she was guest professor at Ferris University in Yokohama, Japan. She now teaches students at New England Conservatory of Music, as well as Tufts and Brandeis universities.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.