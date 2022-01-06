As the new year begins, Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library shared its list of “Most Popular Books of 2021,” with one Cape Ann author in the mix.
With the pandemic continuing and temperatures dropping, this list may be of interest to those staying indoors and weathering the winter — and looking for reading suggestions. The list is based on data of the library’s most-borrowed books.
One of my favorites made the list: Isabel Allende’s “A Long Petal of the Sea,” a work of historical fiction, which took its title from a verse from Pablo Neruda, who described his homeland of Chile as a “long petal of sea and wine and snow.” Neruda was far more than a Nobel Prize-winner for literature. He was also a politician and diplomat, and thanks to his efforts, he saved thousands of Spaniards from death. He received permission to charter a ship in France bound for Chile, and filled it with Spanish refugees from French camps where many others perished in the wake of the Spanish Civil War. The story shines in its magical realism, a talent for which Allende is known.
Library staff noted that residents read books focused on diverse areas around the world when it came to their fiction picks.
The most borrowed book in 2021 was “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, another work of historical fiction, this time set in the American prairies during the Great Depression.
Other top fiction picks are “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, a contemporary murder mystery set on an isolated Irish island; “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, with its exploration of racial identity and bigotry in the segregated South; “All the Devils are Here,” by Louise Penny about a “sinister plot” in Quebec; and “Klara and the Sun,” a science fiction romance set in a dystopian world written by the Japanese-born Kazuo Ishiguro.
“Of Gloucester’s 25 most-read titles, only two are non-fiction, revealing Gloucester’s preference for a good story,” noted the library staff in a prepared statement.
The most popular non-fiction title was “Caste: The Origins of our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson, a book about social stratification among race and class in the United States. Wilkerson won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing in 1994, as Chicago Bureau Chief for The New York Times, which made her the first African-American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. A native of Washington, D.C., her parents were part of the Great Migration, “the mass movement that she would go on to write about,” according to her website.
Other non-fiction picks are: “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy who Helped win WWII,” by Sonia Purnell; “Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing” by Olga Mecking, based on the premise that the Dutch are the happiest people in the world; and “Swimming to the Top of the Tide,” by Cape Ann author Patricia Hanlon, who chronicles her experiences swimming year-round in New England’s Great Marsh, which extends from Cape Ann to southeastern New Hampshire. Hanlon’s book was praised by Publishers Weekly and Kirkus Reviews among others.
For those wanting to know what children are reading, the staff noted that the Young Adult titles with the highest circulations were those from school reading lists. These titles include “The Boy who Harnessed the Wind” by William Kamkwamba of Malawi; “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” by Angela Duckworth; and book one of the “March” graphic novel series, by civil rights leader John Lewis and Andrew Aydin. Additionally, how-to books and self-help books were popular with young patrons as was Amanda Gorman’s spoken word poem, “The Hill We Climb,” which she recited at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
For the youngest readers, the staff noted that five of the top 15 books were titles in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney, and titles in the “Dog Man” series by Dav Pilkey. Also popular were titles by Zeeta Elliot in the magical series “The Dragon Thief” and “Dragons in a Bag,” as well as the dragon-themed “Legends of the Sky” series by Liz Flanagan.
More titles can be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
‘Tell Me a Story’
Cape Ann Museum presents the new program “Tell Me a Story: Your Life in Pictures,” beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in a virtual format; and continuing Jan. 13, 20, 27 and Feb. 3. The program is free, and open to ages 6 to 9. Registration is required.
During the program, which explores storytelling in books and art, the children will read a chapter book and explore similar narratives found in the museum’s collection. At the end of each book, participants will create their own artwork based on the themes. This month, the chosen book will be Deborah Zemke’s “Bea Garcia: My Life in Pictures.”
The children also will learn about how the artists in the Folly Cove and the Fitz Henry Lane galleries tell stories through their art. To register, visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/tell-me-story-your-life-pictures.
Baseball’s color barrier
The Sawyer Free Library will host award-winning author and journalist Ted Reinstein on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 pm. when he will speak about his latest book, “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier” at the library, located at 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. The book comes alive with countless details, including highlighting the first black player in professional baseball, who was Moses Fleetwood Walker in 1884.
“For a time, integrated teams were not that unusual. and then, as segregation throughout the country hardened, the exclusion of blacks in baseball quietly became the norm, and the battle for integration began anew,” according to a press release.
Reinstein is known for his work on the television series “Chronicle,” but he is also the author of three books, including “New England Notebook: One Reporter, Six States, Uncommon Stories,” which was selected by National Geographic Traveler in 2014 as a “Best Pick.”
The event is free. Registration is not required. Copies of the book will be available. Face masks are required. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
