While spring is approaching and the colors outdoors are less than appealing, the walls of the Manchester Historical Museum will pop with color as it opens its Spring Art Show with a reception this Sunday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Museum director Beth Welin noted this annual exhibition gives the featured 22 local artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work.
The exhibit continues through April 9, with hours Tuesday through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Welin said that this community art show changes during its duration as works are sold and new pieces swapped in for display.
In addition to painters and photographers, there will be a fabric artist, a glass mosaic artist and pottery artist.
The Manchester Historical Museum is at 10 Union St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Free jazz concert
Alexa Tarantino & Friends perform a free concert this Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. The concert also features Steven Feifke on piano, and Lauren Sevian on baritone sax. Additionally, Cape Ann students from Tarantino’s residency in the local schools will perform in the musical program that highlights classic jazz standards and other repertoire.
Tarantino, director of the Rockport Jazz Workshop through Rockport Music, is an award-winning jazz saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer and educator. She performs regularly as a leader and sidewoman in a variety of ensembles, including Wynton Marsalis & the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Cécile McLorin Salvant’s OGRESSE, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra among others.
Tarantino is on faculty for the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s youth programs and previously taught at Hobart Smith College. She holds a master’s degree from The Juilliard School and a bachelor’s degree from Eastman School of Music.
This concert is part of Rockport Music’s Education and Outreach initiatives. No reservations are required.
First Fridays: Art After Hours
This month, the “First Fridays: Art After Hours” event at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., in downtown Gloucester, is March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Gloucester-based painter Vanessa Michalak will share paintings from her ongoing “Nurse Project” — exhibited with the Emile Gruppe painting “Always at Your Service,” a donation last year from VNA Care, a nonprofit visiting nurse association.
Michalak’s project is described as a collaboration of writings by nurses themselves and portrait paintings by Michalak. This project was inspired by Michalak’s dual life as an artist and nurse. “The project strives to honor nurses by recognizing each individual in a way that only portraiture can. The large scale of each painting is intentional: each is a monument to the nursing profession,” according to an exhibition statement.
Each month, the museum partners with a contemporary artist to interpret the museum’s collections, at times through through dance, music, performance, painting, and other creative endeavors. For more details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Autobiography class
Annisquam Village Church is offering a guided autobiography class for those who want to put life stories onto paper, or perhaps just explore their past. The program kicks off Monday, March 7, at 4 p.m., and will continue through May.
This ten-week guided autobiography program is designed to provide a framework on which to build a narrative. Each of the ten weekly sessions will explore a universal theme that will be discussed as a group, and later will be related to a personal experience. Participants will share their stories with others in the session that follows. Often, a discussion may bring bake memories, which can then be recorded.
“Looking back through a thematic lens and sharing our stories can lead to new insights,” according to a press release.
Holly Clay will lead the sessions, drawing on experience in publishing, newspaper reporting and special education. She took a guided autobiography course a few years ago that sparked her interest in writing a memoir. The class later segued into a writing group that’s been meeting once a week for more than two years.
The sessions will be held in the Cove Room of the Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester. For more details, and to register, visit https://forms.gle/VhBdXcXT4VC78vKt9. Masks are required; all participants must be vaccinated. For more information, call the church at 978-281-0376.
‘Of Sound Mind’
The free educational series on dementia and healthy cognitive aging continues on Thursday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Andrew Budson will explain how individuals can distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s versus normal aging, and what medications, diets, and exercise regimes can help. His talk also includes the best habits, strategies, and memory aids to use, in seven steps. He also plans to talk about elements in his latest book, including how caregivers can manage issues with memory, language, behavior, and other topics. Among his many credits, Budson serves as associate director for research at Boston University Alzheimer’s Disease Center, neurology professor at Boston University School of Medicine, and lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School.
All presentations are free and take place at Sawyer Free Library, at 2 Dale Ave., in Gloucester. Registration is not required. The programming, “Of Sound Mind: A Series on Dementia,” is hosted by the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library. More information may be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
