Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down public shows of the creative experiences of Cape Ann, that trend is starting to reverse and another organization is opening its doors.
The Gloucester Writers Centers celebrates its reopening with a benefit event, called “Poem in Action: Summer Shindig,” this Sunday, June 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Harbor Room at 8 Norwood Court in Gloucester. It will feature music and an art auction to raise money for the nonprofit center, founded in 2010 at the home of Gloucester’s late poet laureate, Vincent Ferrini.
“We couldn’t be more excited that our onsite programming is restarting,” said Henry Ferrini, executive director of the Gloucester Writers Centers. “The past couple of years has been challenging for many reasons, including the arrival of the pandemic, but we did manage to raise funds to renovate the building during this down time. Now we’re ready to open our doors.”
The public is invited to join in the celebration, which includes appetizers and drinks, live music from local chanteuse Linda Amero, and tours of the renovated center, which is just across the street from the celebration venue.
The party also will honor the center’s board president, poet Jay Featherstone, who will receive the inaugural Poem in Action commendation, for his many contributions on Cape Ann and beyond, added Ferrini.
The art auction features more than 25 works by local artists, with proceeds supporting the Gloucester Writers Center.
With this fresh post-pandemic start, there is a new program director on board with the hiring of Adam Tessier.
“Adam is a key part of our program revival and future direction,” said Ferrini. “We are thrilled that he and Terry Weber Mangos, the new manager, are part of our team as we plan for the future.”
Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at a link on: gloucesterwriters.org. This is a major fundraising event and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization.
To view the auction gallery, go to: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzTZF1. Advanced bids will be accepted before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
Chamber music shines in varied concerts
Week three of the 41st Rockport Music Festival is packed with options for music lovers, starting on Thursday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. with a concert of Beethoven and Schubert with an all-star ensemble featuring Michael Collins, clarinet; Jonathan Crow, violin; Barry Shiffman, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Jeffrey Beecher, bass; Bee Ungar, bassoon; William VerMeulen, horn; Max Levinson, piano and soprano Mireille Asselin. The program includes Beethoven’s only “Clarinet Trio,” Schubert’s iconic “Shepherd on the Rock,” and concludes with Beethoven’s “Septet” for winds and strings.
Later that evening at 9:45 p.m. will be the first of this season’s late evening gatherings with a “French Cabaret” featuring Mireille Asselin, soprano; Max Levinson, piano and Jonathan Crow, violin. This is a casual setting on the third floor of the music hall, and features violin works by Debussy and Ravel, and songs of Edith Piaf, Kurt Weill, Francis Poulenc among others.
On Friday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m., the concert features pianist Piers Lane, known as a versatile performer and also artistic director of the Sydney International Piano Competition, who will perform a program of works by Beethoven and Chopin. On Saturday, June 25, at 5 p.m., the Viano String Quartet, winners of the 2019 Banff International Competition, performs with Marc-André Hamelin for this concert featuring works by Ginastera, Dvorak and Hamelin. The weekend closes out on Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m., with a performance by Ray Chen, violin, and Julio Elizalde, piano. Chen is a First Prize Winner of both the 2008 Yehudi Menuhin and 2009 Queen Elizabeth competitions. The program features works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Tartini, Brahms and Sarasate.
For more details and tickets, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Sandy Bay Historical open house
Sandy Bay Historical Society is holding an open house on Saturday, June 25, from 1 to 4 pm. at 40 King St., Rockport.
A couple of the summer programs planned include the “Indigenous People of Sandy Bay” on July 18 at 7 p.m.; a “Granite and Quarry Tour,” an outdoor walking lecture on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. among other offerings. For details, visit https://rockporthistory.org.
Lully Schwartz solo show
An exhibition of recent paintings by Lully Schwartz opens at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St., on Saturday, June 25, and runs through July 14.
“Exploring a range of subject matter, Lully Schwartz creates oil paintings that capture the light of summer with a spectacular range of colors. Rich strokes of paint combine abstract qualities with realism to form her signature style of art. Beach bathers, bold flowers and brilliant ocean surfaces seem to convey the artist’s love for sun-soaked moments found in Rockport and beyond, according to an exhibition statement.
“I paint the color of light with all its complexities, moments of joy, pain and beauty,” said Schwartz.
A graduate from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in 1983, today Schwartz paints and teaches from her studio known as the North Shore Atelier. Numerous past solo exhibitions include ‘Paris Work” at the French Cultural Center in Boston, and “Mid-career Retrospective” at Gateway Gallery in Portsmouth, N.H. Group exhibitions include Christie Street Gallery, New York City; Atlantic Wharf Gallery, Boston; JL Newbury St. Gallery in Boston; Cornell Museum of American Art & Culture in West Palm Beach, Florida; New York Public Library, among others.
‘The Queen of Nori’
“The Queen of Nori,” an original story ballet, will be performed on Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts at 257R Granite St. in Rockport. The story follows a queen who turns to dark magic to save her kingdom from war with neighboring powers. The outdoor stage is now under an expansive tent in the wooded setting.
“‘The Queen of Nori’ takes ballet into the 21st century by way of ‘Game of Thrones’ and explores magic, parenthood and what happens when people in positions of power are put to the ultimate test,” according to a press release. This work is produced by Stoneworks Productions from Boston.
Tickets are $34 general admission; and students are $24. For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org.
