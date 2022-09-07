When international award-winning composer Lei Liang sits down to work, he has a photograph of Gloucester’s Robert Amory to serve as a constant source of inspiration.
“I have that portrait of us together because I will take Rob’s words and spirit with me. His friendship framed how I would continue my music adventure. He sought music that speaks to humanity, and that’s why we developed such a deep friendship that will not go away because he has passed. That spirit will continue. As long as I compose, he will be there with me,” said Liang, the Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of California, San Diego.
Amory (1942-2022), a long-time Cape Ann resident who died earlier this summer at age 80, was a patron of the arts. Those he supported reads like a list of a “who’s who” in the music world.
“The list of composers he helped give voice to speaks for itself: Kati Agočs, Peter Child, Don Crockett, Lei Liang, Ken Ueno, Chinary Ung and many others. Rob made us all partners and helped us to realize our potential, bringing our collective visions to the world. We have all been changed by his wisdom, generosity, and friendship,” wrote Gil Rose, director of Boston Modern Orchestra Project, in a tribute.
Liang, whose works have premiered at Rockport Music, spoke of Amory’s impact.
“He was not your typical patron of the arts,” said Liang. ”I am only one of the many composers whom Rob generously supported, and without his support, many of these works would not have been created.”
Liang has composed hundreds of works, including the concerto “Xiaoxiang,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2015.
“What I cherished most were our endlessly wonderful conversations. It was the companionship of a fellow artist who understood the imagination, courage and hard work in artistic creativity. Rob used to say, ‘My shoulders are behind yours.’ I am hardly alone in saying: Rob is the best friend one can ever have. I can hear him reminding me, ‘Have you tried hard enough? Is this daring enough?’ With his gentle and passionate voice in my heart, I know Rob will continue to be part of my artistic journeys ahead,” said Liang.
Liang and Amory had met through a mutual friend, the late Chou Wen-chung, who Liang described as the most important Chinese-American composer.
“When I met Rob, he wanted to know more about my new music. He was a conversationalist but it was a different kind of conversation with a potential patron. With Rob, it was an artist talking to another artist. It was effortless and his knowledge of music was deep,” Liang said.
Among Amory’s many interests, he also was a sculptor, photographer and painter.
“He had such a profound intellectual curiosity. I think his deep concern for bearing witness to humanity is something that I share in my own experience writing music,” said Liang in a telephone interview. “He was looking for a fearless spirit and also for work that speaks to humanity and artistic ambition — and it was not tied to any expectations. Many times organizations and patrons reach out to composers to create with preconceived notions and conditions. Rob and I are avid listeners of traditional music, but in Rob’s commissions, he wanted the most ambitious work in front and center.”
Liang’s orchestra composition “A Thousand Mountains, A Million Streams,” commissioned by Amory, won the 2021 Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition, described as the “Nobel Prize for Composition” in the music world.
“The creative essence of Rob’s life was both as an artist and a humanitarian. He was always looking for new mountains to climb, starting with kinetic sculpture — then pursuing painting, drawing, digital art and finally portrait photography. He pushed each medium to its highest level ... His enthusiasm and generous support touched many lives,” wrote Bill Flynn, former director of the School of Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Rose, of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, said his first meeting with Amory brought unexpected support.
“The results of this meeting changed many people’s lives and the face of contemporary music,” wrote Rose in a tribute. “At that meeting, Rob explained that he wanted to commission music. ... Rob was very clear that he wanted to help composers realize their visions without restrictions. He was adamant that the works he wanted to bring into this world should be ‘major’ artistic endeavors. No stop-gap filler pieces or snappy concert openers. ... He always swam against the tide. I had met many people who wanted to commission music to entertain, apologize, or redress social ills. Rob wanted to make art.”
Phil Cutter, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, first met Amory in 1985 when Amory was a member of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
“My experiences with you over 35 years were so richly rewarding to me, so informative. What you taught me about art and music and about life enriched my life in so many ways,” wrote Cutter in a tribute. “As I heard you talk about music and the organization, I found you interesting and complex, with great insight and creative skills. I was so overwhelmed that it frightened me. Over the years I learned that my fears were unfounded and we became close friends. I got to appreciate your tremendous creativity in many many areas of the fine arts, but especially in music.”
Cutter noted that Amory made immense contributions to the expanded organization now called Rockport Music.
“He commissioned many pieces of original music and supported the development of new young musicians, many of whom are still coming to Rockport. Most recently he commissioned a piece by the nationally recognized composer Lei Liang. It was performed just shortly before he passed. How sad and poignant that he was not there in person,” said Cutter. “I know that Rob’s close friends would be pleased if people wanted to make a donation in his memory to Rockport Music or Cape Ann Museum.”