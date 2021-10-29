There will be a changing of the artistic leadership at Gloucester Stage Company with the departure of Robert Walsh at the end of this year.
Taking his place for the interim will be Paula Plum, who first performed at Gloucester Stage in 1990, followed by many subsequent performances as actor and director.
Walsh, who has served as artistic director since 2015, said he looks forward to focusing more time on his work as an actor, on both stage and film.
He first performed at Gloucester Stage as an actor in 1990. During his time here, Walsh has presented 43 productions, eight of which he has performed in or directed. He has received more than 30 Independent Reviewers of New England and Elliot Norton nominations and awards.
" 'A safe harbor...' were words from the original mission statement from 40 years ago and equally applicable today. Like many theaters, Gloucester Stage Company has navigated some turbulent waters but remains indebted to the artists who continue to contribute to our growth and forward movement," said Walsh in a prepared statement. "I look forward to seeing how Gloucester Stage can continue its rich history of producing vibrant and culturally relevant work as we continue into this next decade. I am thrilled that Paula Plum will provide the ballast to this moment of transition and excited to see new and different leadership at the helm.”
Managing Director Christopher Griffith said the professionalism and artistic competency that Walsh brought to Gloucester Stage are immeasurable.
"Gloucester Stage has achieved significant growth with a great indebtedness to Robert Walsh's fortitude and strategic vision. I look forward to continuing our forward trajectory with the exquisite Paula Plum as my producing partner,” Griffith said.
The theater's board of directors will conduct a formal search for the next artistic director in the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Plum and Walsh have begun working together on the next season.
“I am honored to succeed my esteemed colleague Bob Walsh as interim artistic director and continue the theater's commitment to anti-racism work in season planning and hiring. Bob and I are curating a selection of plays written by an exciting group of playwrights whose stories are personally thrilling, culturally relevant, and boldly represent the work of historically under-represented individuals," said Plum, an award-winning actress. "As a 30-year veteran of Gloucester Stage, I am so happy to shepherd the theater to its next exciting chapter and work this coming year with old and new friends.”
Plum has a long history of notable work. She has received seven IRNE awards, three Eliot Norton Awards for Outstanding Actress (2007, 2017 and 2020), and the 2004 Eliot Norton Award for Sustained Excellence. In 2009 she was one of five actors nationwide to receive the Fox Actor Fellowship in association with SpeakEasy Stage. A founding member of the Actors' Shakespeare Project, she also served as its interim artistic director in 2018. From 2003 through 2019, she served as artistic director of WGBH's "A Christmas Celtic Sojourn featuring Brian O'Donovan." Last year she was appointed the 2020/2021 Monan Professor of Theater Arts at Boston College.
In addition to her acting and other theater and film credits, she also is married to an actor, Richard Snee, who too has performed at Gloucester Stage.