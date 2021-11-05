After a year and a half of not-so-normal schooling, local school districts are finding that their students are struggling with chronic absenteeism.
In Gloucester, Superintendent Ben Lummis said a quarter to 30% of teens at the high school are chronically absent.
“(Attendance) is a real issue in Gloucester,” Lummis told the School Committee at its Sept. 22 meeting, noting that the school leaders are aware of it.
“Another good piece is that we are taking steps this year now that we are through last year to address it,” he added.
Chronic absenteeism, as Lummis defined it, is when students are missing 10% — or 18 days — of the school year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the 2019-2020 academic year, Lummis said that 27% of high school students were chronically absent. In the 2018-19 school year, chronic absenteeism was at 30% and then dipped below that for the years going back to 2015.
As the same problem is popping up in neighboring school districts, their leaders are starting to discuss what they can do to solve it.
Over the bridge, Danvers Public Schools are dealing with about 12.9% of students chronically absent this 2020-’21 academic year.
“We also have (chronic absenteeism),” Danvers Superintendent Lisa Dana said. “It may be a smaller percentage than some of the larger districts but if it affects one student, it is something we need to look at.”
Seeking solutions
The Gloucester, Beverly, Danvers, Manchester Essex Regional, Ipswich, and Rockport school districts have been working together to address issues and create solutions. Their new "Every Day Matters! Together we can improve school attendance" campaign is designed to increase awareness of the issue.
Gloucester also is working with the national company Attendance Works to identify root causes of the absenteeism and implement research-based strategies.
According to Attendance Works, “more than 8 million students are missing so many days of school that they are academically at risk.”
To help address the problem, the national organization provides schools with exercises, incentives, handouts for families, success plans, and other tools. The resources provided are focused on developing positive engagement with families and students, actionable data to help identify students with too many absences, and capacity building to help build a culture of attendance in the classroom, school or district.
Beverly Superintendent Suzanne Charochak said the collaboration “seemed like a natural thing to do.”
While absenteeism has been an ongoing problem in Beverly and elsewhere, Charochak said the COVID-19 pandemic definitely led to an increased number of students being absent as they adjust to a traditional school schedule after being in a hybrid or remote setting for so long.
According to the sate Department of Secondary Education, the Beverly School District experienced 12.2% chronic absenteeism in the 2018-’19 academic year.
That number jumped to 20% in the 2020-21 academic year.
Charochak added part of the work collaborators are doing includes interviewing students and collecting data to evaluate why the absenteeism is occurring.
“The collaboration gave us an opportunity to collaborate across the North Shore to come up with some real, new innovative ways to address this problem,” she said.
Lummis noted that through the process, school leaders focused on identifying cultural differences and assessing the data to understand if specific student groups have disproportionate attendance rates.
“We are excited to be partnering with our neighboring communities through the regional attendance coalition to address this issue,” he said. “This group will assist us in the development of a strategic approach that utilizes best practices to most effectively support our students and families and help us get our children to school because being in school every day matters for our students.”
Combatting tardiness
As the school districts look to push out the message “Every Day Matters,” Gloucester is working within its own policy to help with another issue: tardiness.
The school district has instituted a new policy that denies students participation in extracurricular activities such as sporting events and performances if they are not in their first class when the bell rings at 7:30 a.m.
Before the new policy, students had a 15-minute grace period to get to class and still be considered present.
“This policy returns GHS to the previously existing policy that was in place by removing the 15-minute grace period that student-athletes were using to consistently come to school after the day officially begins,” Lummis said.
He said the first couple of weeks this fall presented some learning curves for athletes as they got used to the updated policy.
“A small number of athletes were held out of a limited number of games when late to school,” Lummis explained. “Now that we’re through the adjustment period, attendance and getting to school on time has been very good with student-athletes.”
The rules and regulations surrounding tardiness in neighboring schools vary.
Rockport High School notes in its handbook that students who arrive more than 15 minutes late for class will be marked absent in the class.
Athletes are expected to be present no later than 7:35 a.m. and attend school the day of a game or practice in order to participate.
At Manchester Essex Regional High School, a student is considered late if he or she is not in class at the beginning of the first block at 7:45 a.m. Teens’ parents or guardians are notified by automatic call each time their child is late to school.
Tardiness to class without a pass will result in teacher detention.
“Being late or ‘tardy’ to school deprives the student of valuable class time and disrupts others when the student joins the class,” the district’s student handbook reads.
The policy seems to be a bit more lenient than Gloucester’s, as Manchester Essex students are ineligible to participate in extracurriculars if they arrive at school after 8:30 a.m.
As each school district looks at the practical ways to respond to issues heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, one message is loud and clear: every day matters.
