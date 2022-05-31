Association raising $400K to fix south Thacher Island tower

ROCKPORT — Donations are needed to help fully reopen one of the country’s oldest lighthouses to the public.
The Thatcher Island Association has launched a two-year Save Our Lights Capital Campaign with a goal of $400,000 to repair the observation deck at Thatcher Island’s South Tower, built in 1861 and a National Historic Landmark.
The deck has been closed to the public for the past couple of years. While guests can still climb 156 steps to visit the lantern room, Thatcher Island Association President Bill Whiting said he hopes to get the public out on the observation deck “for nicer, unobstructed views instead.”
In 2016, a large section of the North Tower’s granite parapet broke off and crashed through a small entry hut below. The entire tower is no longer open to the public.
A survey by ICC Commonwealth of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 2020 determined the parapet collapse was caused by “rust jacking.” The rusted iron railings on the parapet had been expanding in the hot sunlight, slowly cracking the granite in which they were embedded. ICC also found evidence that rust jacking was occurring at the southern tower.
The fixes needed at both towers are expected to cost $400,000 each. The North Tower is owned by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which has pledged to start its own repair project by 2024.
Repairs to the town-owned South Tower include fixing its cracked granite and iron anchor points, and installing new stainless steel railings and fixtures along the parapet. Work would begin in spring 2024.
The Thatcher Island Association has been fundraising for the campaign since December. So far, it has received $170,000 from grants and donations from members.
“We’re waiting on a few more grants, including one from the (town) Community Preservation Committee,” Whiting said “There’s been no promises yet and we won’t know until Fall Town Meeting. We asked for $200,000 but it has yet to be seen if we’ll get anything because there’s been other requests from nonprofits around Rockport.”
The project will need to go out to bid in compliance with Community Preservation Committee guidelines. Whiting, however, said he’s eying ICC Commonwealth for the job.
He suspects the US Fish & Wildlife Service will hire the company for the North Tower repairs.
If that’s the case, Whiting will see if ICC can stick around for work on the southern tower.
“We’ve used ICC for prior work on both towers and on the Straitsmouth Lighthouse,” explained Whiting. “There’s very few companies that can do what they do.”
For more information on the Save our Lights Capital Campaign or to make a donation, visit thacherisland.org/save-our-lights. Tax-deductible gifts may also be mailed to Thatcher Island Association, P.O. Box 73, Rockport, MA 01966.
