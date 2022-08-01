Auction event to raise money for SailGHS

Maritime Gloucester will be abuzz on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with the swirl of fundraising fun, food and a silent auction to help the SailGHS team keep winning.
The “Hike Out for Racers” event from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the waterfront museum, 23 Harbor Loop, will offer chowder and other food for a $25 donation ticket. Also included is entertainment from the all-star music lineup of Daisy Nell and Cap’n Stan, the return of comedian/singer Hooglio Bastistos, and the three-part Beatles harmony singing of John Rockwell, Gordon Baird and Dave Keon with bass player Jay Frye.
On hand will be SailGHS members who the Division 2 State Championships this past spring.
Meanwhile, a silent auction will feature paintings from local artists, gift certificates, fishing trips, door prizes, food items, and incredible maritime scenery and a swarm of deserving current and future sailing stars.
Auction proceeds will benefit the SailGHS team which is entirely self-funded, and depends on the good will of its supporters.
“Insurance costs have exploded and have become our biggest expense,” SailGHS Director Hilary Frye lamented. “Coach Gordon (Baird) and I are free but the repairs, gas, sails and equipment are not.”
Gloucester has been improving over the past four years, beating Division 1 and 2 rivals alike, dethroning perennial powers St. John’s, Manchester/Essex, Boson Latin, Winchester and Hingham. SailGHS also won the Mass Bay Freshmen/Sophomore Regatta of 24 teams this past May on combined score to complement their 10-0 season.
Unlike most league teams, the SailGHS kids have not come up through summer yacht club racing programs, who build around the “stars” of the system, said Baird. They have started from scratch in Frye’s free summer program, some as young as 10, and then made the team, he continued. In the fall and spring, the team gets to work, practicing out in the center of Gloucester Harbor five days a week.
“It’s outrageous fun but pretty hard too,” said Baird, a racer himself. “Team racing is a very intricate skill. Most fleet racers don’t really understand it. It’s not just about going fast.” No other Massachusetts high school teams practice in the fall or start as early as mid-March.
Sponsors include Brown’s Boatyard, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Zeke’s Restaurant, Nelsons, 7 Seas Whale Watch, Three Lantern Marine, Turtle Alley Chocolates, Spear Fishing Charters, Cape Ann Lobstermen, Neptune’s Harvest, Mark Ring Lobsters, Olga Hayes, Carol Steele Insurance, Cathy Coakley Paint Studios, and, of course, Maritime Gloucester.
Tickets can be bought at the door. Donations are also welcome at SailGHS, PO Box 657, Gloucester, MA 01931.