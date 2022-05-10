ROCKPORT — D.J. Palmer knows how to write a thriller.
He grew up immersed in the genre as the son of the late best-selling author Michael Palmer, who was also a physician.
Palmer, who now calls Cape Ann home, will launch his latest thriller, “My Wife is Missing,” at a public release party from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Publishers Weekly wrote: “... an ingenious guessing game ... Palmer once again shows he’s a master of suspense”; and Manhattan Book Review wrote: “No one’s really innocent in this story, making it all the more complicated and gripping ... an exciting thriller to add to your list.”
This is his seventh book with St. Martin’s Press and the 13th of his writing career.
Palmer described “My Wife is Missing” as a twisty cat and mouse story.
“The premise starts with a husband/father who goes out to pick up pizza for the family during a vacation in New York. When he returns to the hotel room, the wife and kids are gone and he has no idea what has happened,” he said.
When Palmer’s father died, he carried on the tradition of his father’s thriller series at the request of his long-term editor, writing as Daniel Palmer. His publisher switched his name to D.J. Palmer when he began writing domestic suspense stories still in the thriller genre. He also had a career in e-commerce.
“I learned the craft from my father. I knew about MacGuffins — a term coined by Alfred Hitchcock — before I knew how to add fractions,” he recalled. “We had fun dinner conversations revolving around what was the best way for the villain to die. My brother and I always tried to outdo each other.”
His older brother, Matthew Palmer, is also an author.
At the Thursday event, Palmer, who lives in Rockport, will play some music and sign books, and is always ready for conversation.
“I think songwriting inspired my storytelling and I found a lot of similarities in the two creative endeavors,” said Palmer. “I feel very lucky to have a career as a writer, and I wanted to create a fun evening to celebrate our great community and bring people together to make connections. COVID made things very difficult. I want the launch to be a welcoming event and give us an opportunity to get together again.”
For more details, visit djpalmerauthor.com; or Instagram @djpalmerauthor.