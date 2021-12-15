Author Ted Reinstein will discuss his new book "Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier," in Rockport on Thursday.
The award-winning, reporter for Boston’s “Chronicle" tells stories of the little known heroes who fought segregation in baseball, including the Red Sox — from communist newspaper reporters to the Pullman car porters who saw to it that Black newspapers reached the homes of Blacks throughout the country.
On Dec. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m., Reinstein will speak in person at the Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and virtually on Zoom. Registration is required for both. Call 978-546-3259. Masks a must if indoors.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., he'll be at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. No registration required.