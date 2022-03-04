ROCKPORT — The Back Beach Neighbor Committee has filed another suit against the town of Rockport— this time alleging illegal activity related to parking meters, fees and tickets.
The complaint was filed Wednesday in Essex Superior Court by lawyer Michael Walsh, who is again representing committee members Stephanie Rauseo, Thomas Giblin, John and Anne Franco and Guy and Rose Cerundulo in this lawsuit.
The six committee members are already suing the town in Essex Superior Court over what they believe is their rightful ownership of Back Beach, and in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts for violating their civil rights by allowing scuba divers to park by and use Back Beach. Seven of nine charges in the latter case have been dropped.
This new suit also lists as a plaintiff John Walsh, “a resident of Lynnfield” who “has paid parking revenues to the Town of Rockport. He has also appealed through the Town’s administrative process.”
This complaint again argues the town does not rightfully own the land on Beach Street, making the handful of metered parking spaces by Back Beach illegal.
According to assessors maps, the town owns Back Beach and a sliver of land between Beach Street and the homes on the street.
“The town of Rockport has collected parking revenues, in the form of meter payments, fines, and resident parking sticker fees for decades while materially not complying with the (state’s) general laws or the state and federal constitutions,” the complaint opens. “This action, although growing out of a neighborhood dispute, is to prohibit and prevent future abuses of the public as well as restore wrongfully collected fees.”
The complaint notes that last April, the plaintiffs petitioned selectmen for rulemaking on the town’s outdated traffic regulations and parking rules.
“In fact, prior to the petition, the town’s traffic and parking committee had been in the process of a comprehensive re-write of the traffic regulations, but the town abandoned this effort half-way through in the summer of 2020,” the complaint reads. “The petitioners were disheartened, and brought a rule-making petition expressly to continue the effort.”
Minutes for the Traffic and Parking Committee meeting on Friday, July 17, 2020, state that police Chief John “Horvath suggested that (the Traffic Rules and Regulations) project be put on hold until meetings resume live; the Zoom format is not conducive to this work.”
Traffic and Parking Committee member James Ugone confirmed these rewrites are ongoing.
“I have to give credit to Chief Horvath,” he said. “He’s been taking it one line at a time because different rules refer to specific areas. It’s been a while since (the committee) met since COVID, but we hope to get back together soon.”
Horvath could not be reached for comment.
Any proposed rewrites will need to be approved by selectmen before being implemented. The rules in place now, according to the Back Beach committee, are vague to the point of illegality.
“... Parking violations in Rockport may, at the discretion of the enforcing official, be punished as a criminal bylaw violation, a civil bylaw violation, through the (civil motor vehicle infraction) statute, though some of the town’s zoning bylaws, or traffic regulations,” reads the complaint. “Through the enforcing officer’s choice of route, he can change the constitutional protections afford to the defendant, depriving someone of a trial, the benefits of the ticket-fixing law, change the applicable statute of limitations, and even change which penalty is applicable.”
The complaint also argues the town is running a “for-profit parking operation” and uses the fees for the town’s general funds. This runs counter to Rockport traffic bylaws, which call for parking meter fees to be deposited into the Town of Rockport Parking Meter Account. At last Town Meeting, the account was used to pay for stipends, attendants’ salaries, trolley services and operating expenses.
The complaint does not list an instance where parking meter fees were used for something other than traffic and parking services in town.
It has been 11 months and the plaintiffs have yet to receive a formal hearing by selectmen on their petition, which they allege is illegal. According to state lae, a court may “compel any action unlawfully withheld or unreasonably delayed if it determines that the substantial rights of any party may have been prejudiced.”
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira declined to comment as the town has yet to be officially served with the complaint.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.